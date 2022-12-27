Hudson Card Transfers To Big Ten Program

Former Texas QB Hudson Card is heading to the Big Ten.

The former Texas passer announced Monday night that he’s taking his talents to West Lafayette to join the Purdue Boilermakers.

Card had two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Hudson Card is an awesome addition for the Boilermakers.

Purdue needs a new QB with Aidan O’Connell heading to the NFL, and Card is about as good as the program could do.

Hudson Card is a very solid quarterback. The only reason he didn’t start at Texas was because Quinn Ewers came to town.

Otherwise, Card would have been QB1 and rolling under center.

Hudson Card transfers to Purdue. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Despite never securing the starting job, Card still managed to put up some solid numbers during his time in Austin.

He finished his career with the Longhorns with 1,523 passing yards and 11 touchdowns to just two interceptions. He also completed 65.5% of his passes, including 69.4% of his passes in 2022.

Purdue has a new football coach in Ryan Walters, and finding Aidan O’Connell was definitely his top priority. Landing Hudson Card is an awesome way for the Walters era to start.

Former Texas QB Hudson Card transfers to Purdue. He has two years of eligibility remaining. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

It’s going to be a lot of fun to see what Card can do with the Boilermakers. He’s a great addition for Purdue and the B1G.