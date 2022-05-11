Howell He Do It: NFL Rookie Hated By Twitter After Admitting He’s Never Consumed A Steak Or Burger EVER

Don’t tell Washington Commanders rookie Sam Howell that’s something’s Impossible … because he’ll eat it.
Howell shocked a healthy portion of Commanders fans on Tuesday after his dietary restrictions went viral for subbing out two key entrees.
The former UNC quarterback has previously admitted to never consuming a steak or a hamburger in his life.
Apparently, he’s too chicken.
While not entirely vegan or vegetarian, Howell does swear off red meat and substitutes it with poultry if he’s craving protein.
Howell went through the gruel and grind of playing Tar Heels football without ever treating himself to two elite foods during the college years.
The 21-year-old also isn’t the first QB to sport severe dietary restrictions.
Ask Tom Brady, the godfather of the TB12 method which gives foodies a fate worse than death.
According to TB12‘s site, “Tom’s meals consist of roughly 80 percent plant-based foods and 20 percent animal-based foods. In months outside of the cold New England winter, that 80 percent might stretch up to 90 or 95 percent.”
The QB attests to enjoying an occasional cheat meal, which is more than likely a bark of dark chocolate over a night at Applebee’s.
Former Tennessee Titans linebacker Derrick Morgan helped 15 players go plant-based after turning vegan himself.
Sam Howell’s influence on his Commanders teammates could prove to be a net positive in several ways. But there’s no telling, yet, if he’s the gourmand for the job.
Twitter skewered Howell for his decision.
One CommentLeave a Reply
There’s a BIG difference between casually mentioning “I’ve never eaten a steak or hamburger” … and proselytizing that “everyone else should do as I do”. There’s no mention that he implied anything other than he readily admits it’s unusual.
.
Those hairballs “hating Howell” for THIS; would have found something regardless. Such is the nature of sports in America.,