Howard Stern Thinks He Needs to Become President Following Roe Decision

Former star radio host Howard Stern says he might have to run for president following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“I said to Robin, and I hate to say this, but, but I said to her, ‘I’m actually gonna probably have to run for president now,'” said Stern on Monday.

Here’s what President Stern would have in mind:

“The problem with most presidents, they have too big of an agenda. The only agenda I would have is to make the country fair again, this whole mess that we’re in with that, um, lightweight Clarence Thomas, who’s been sitting there like Darth Vader, dormant, waiting for other cooks to join the Supreme Court and waiting and waiting through the decades until — and he saw this, [Brett] Kavanaugh get on and [Amy] Coney Barrett — whatever the f*ck her name is.”

Stern also says he would abolish the Electoral College to diminish the need to campaign in smaller, red states.

“The only reason I would run and I start — I went into a long-winded speech over the weekend to Robin about how I am going to do the very simple thing,” Stern goes on.

“That’ll set the country straight, one vote, one person, no more of this Electoral College, I’m getting rid of it. And then Robin said, ‘Well, can you do that as president?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know, let’s find out!'”

There was a time, decades ago, that Stern would have been a welcome change in DC. Stern used to be unpredictable, brave, and independent. Now, he’s the opposite. He is entirely predictable, often afraid, and always partisan.

There was not a nuttier voice in media during the pandemic than Howard Stern. (Olbermann doesn’t count.)

"To understand Stern’s state of mind, you must imagine that you have believed everything Dr. Fauci, Joe Biden, the media, and medical experts have told us about COVID and the vaccine. He did."@OutKick column: COVID Hysteria Ruined Howard Stern And Othershttps://t.co/97QrXZlmLI — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) January 12, 2022

For a recap, Stern called for the government to “bench” all athletes and performers who did not get vaxxed and boosted.

He even went after Oprah Winfrey for hosting a private Christmas party without a mask mandate in December.

“Believe me, this here is turning into a third-world country because of the f***ing morons we have living here. It’s a sad commentary on my country,” Stern said of those not wearing masks.

Ultimately, Stern concluded that anyone who did not get the vaccine was a “douchebag” whom the government should exile.

But as he said, he is not a man with an agenda.

Nevertheless, we sincerely hope Stern does run for president in 2024. The inevitable realization of how unpopular he has become on both sides of the aisle would cause a chuckle.

Age has not been kind to Howard Stern.