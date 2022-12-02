Howard Stern’s Attack On Capitalism May Be Final Straw

Everything you need to know about Howard Stern 2.0 can be found from his recent MSNBC appearance.

“I watch you guys every morning,” Stern told “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough. “I really enjoy the show. Oddly, I agree politically with almost everything Joe says. I don’t think there’s much difference there … I watch this channel exclusively for news. I tune out on the weekend.”

Is it any wonder Stern lives in mortal fear of COVID-19, staying in his Hampton home almost exclusively since the pandemic’s beginning? He famously vowed to run for the White House, in part, because of all this freedom nonsense preventing the end of COVID-19.

“Now I’m not into freedom … I don’t feel good about what’s going on in my country. I might have to run just to clean this f***ing mess up,” Stern remarked last November.

One wonders his ghastly take on China’s “Zero COVID” mania. That Communist country ditched freedom, per Stern’s wishes, and it’s not working out so well.

Stern also slammed anti-vaxxers in a separate, anti-freedom rant earlier this year.

“F*** them. F*** their freedom. I want my freedom to live … I want to get out of the house. I want to go next door and play chess. I want to go take some pictures. This is bull****.”

The Howard Stern who fought for free speech, battled the mainstream media and excoriated Hollywood phonies is but a memory.

The only thing that lured Stern out of his Hampton cocoon in recent months? An interview with fellow woke superstar Bruce Springsteen and a dinner date with Jimmy Kimmel and company.

Now, Stern is turning on arguably the last link to his ribald past: Capitalism.

Stern embraced American capitalism for much of his career. He famously hosted Donald Trump over the years, never lecturing the real estate mogul about his financial largesse. In Stern’s America, big talent deserves big rewards.

What happened to Howard Stern? (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Yet the reformed shock jock recently wagged a finger at Oprah Winfrey for allowing the world to glimpse her massive wealth via social media. Stern brought up the Oscar-nominated star, describing how her Instagram account lets fans see a snippet of her exorbitant wealth.

That proved too much for the new, not-so-improved Stern.

“Oprah’s not embarrassed by her wealth at all,” Stern said on Monday. “She loves showing it off on Instagram. It’s f***ing mind-blowing you when you follow her on Instagram, you see her estates, her gardens. You gotta be a little self-aware and know that there are people struggling out there, Robin … You got to. You gotta kind of think about people who don’t have.”

Stern is an absurdly rich man given his historic radio empire. His latest SiriusXM deal, no secret to industry insiders or the casual Stern fan, will pay him a reported $500 million. That deal is similar to the $500 million deal he inked in 2006 to flee terrestrial radio.

Ka-ching!

He also only works three days a week and now has the summers off … just like his blue collar listeners!

The newly woke Stern got a tongue lashing from The Root, which covers black culture, for his Winfrey rant.

What is it about a Black woman enjoying the literal fruits and vegetables of her labor that really bothers you? Is it because you feel like, even with all the work you’ve put in over the years, you’ll never reach that level of wealth? … IT’S HER MONEY and she can spend it how she wants. The Root

It’s stunning to see Stern get a lesson on capitalism from a liberal news outlet.

He might as well wear a name tag during his SiriusXM appearances. How else will fans recognize the Howard Stern of today?