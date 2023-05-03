How Long Until ESPN Makes P.K. Subban Apologize For Calling Lizzo Fat?

Videos by OutKick

P.K. Subban has some advice for the Toronto Maple Leafs after losing to the Florida Panthers in Tuesday’s Game 1: pack a bigger lunch next time. Maybe double what you’d normally eat? Hell, just make it a Lizzo-sized lunch and call it a damn day!

Yep, Subban went there during ESPN’s postgame rundown after the Panthers stole Game 1 in Toronto, telling the Leafs to wake up and calling Lizzo fat all in the same breath.

That, boys and girls, is how legends are made around here.

P.K. Subban called Lizzo fat on air

Love it. P.K. Subban taking no prisoners and doing a little fat-shaming right in ESPN’s inclusive face.

The Karens over in Bristol’s HR Department should LOVE that one.

Now, to be fair, I’m not sure Subban calling Lizzo fat is exactly dropping a Woj bomb. Don’t know if you’ve noticed, but she ain’t exactly running any marathons any time soon.

Looked great at the insufferable Met Gala, though!

Lizzo looked great at the Meta Gala! (Photo by Ray Tamarra/GC Images)

Regardless, I’m sure P.K. will get a stern talking to if he hasn’t already. Knowing Lizzo’s past bitching about body-shaming — she once uttered the line ‘this body is art’ — I’m sure her and her mentions are already blowing up Subban’s phone.

I’m here for it all, though — including the comments. After all, that’s the only reason I log on to Twitter Dot Com anymore.

