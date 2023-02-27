How Dan Bilzerian Once Kicked A Billionaire’s Ass In A Massive Heads-Up Poker Battle

Videos by OutKick

This story is guaranteed to get the testosterone boiling.

Love him or hate him, Dan Bilzerian has been a content-creating behemoth during his Internet career and when you live a lifestyle like Dan, there are bound to be stories told for decades over his exploits within the world of sex, drugs and poker. He’s the modern-day Hugh Hefner. He’s a hero to the guys out there who love money, women, fame, weed, guns, fast cars, and the fast life.

And because so many of you reading this appreciate several of those categories, you love to hear Bilzerian life stories.

Today, poker pro Chance Kornuth — three-time World Series of Poker bracelet winner, $11.7 million in career earnings — decided to tell the Internet about the time he helped coach up Dan for a heads-up match against self-made billionaire Alec Gores.

We’re talking a $1M cash buy-in game. Just Big Balls Bilzerian vs. Gores who wipes his ass with hundred dollar bills. This is the stuff of legends. Guys oozing high levels of ‘T’ like Frank Thomas at 3 a.m. on Bally Sports Network commercials.

I’ll let Chance tell the rest of the story:

9 years ago, I randomly got a call from Dan Bilzerian.



In his deep voice and no bullshit demeanor, he explained that he needed help preparing for an upcoming heads up match with a $1M buy-in against a billionaire in a few days.



Here's the crazy story 👇 — Chance Kornuth (@ChancesCards) February 27, 2023

It turned out that Andrew Robl was too busy to coach Dan for his upcoming heads up match that Saturday with billionaire Alec Gores at Gores' 11 bedroom, 21 bathroom, $70 million dollar mansion and Robl told Dan to give me a call. — Chance Kornuth (@ChancesCards) February 27, 2023

Based on my guesstimate, Dan would win a million about 55% of the time. For 3 hours of coaching, my EV was ~$1800 an hour.



While trying to mask my excitement, I asked Dan if there was anything specific that he would like me to prepare for the session. — Chance Kornuth (@ChancesCards) February 27, 2023

Two days later, I was sitting in my car in the parking lot of Park Meadows Mall in Colorado, talking on the phone with Dan, while my wife was inside Black Friday shopping.



We immediately got to work figuring out how to exploit Gores. — Chance Kornuth (@ChancesCards) February 27, 2023

It was also established that Dan shouldn't overuse this strategy as Gores would catch on and would stop open raising $100K in the dark.



Hopefully Gores wouldn't wake up with a real holding right off the bat and call or Dan could be down a million bucks in one hand! — Chance Kornuth (@ChancesCards) February 27, 2023

With the game plan we had developed, we both agreed that he was going to crush the billionaire at his own mansion with millions on the line.



I was virtually already spending my $10k in my head when we wrapped up the call. — Chance Kornuth (@ChancesCards) February 27, 2023

Fortunately, I didn’t have to wait that long. I got woken up by a text around 4 or 5 am and all it said was “Owe you $10k”.



I replied, “How much did you win!?”. — Chance Kornuth (@ChancesCards) February 27, 2023

Getting a random call from Dan Bilzerian and coaching him through the biggest spot of his life from a parking lot in Colorado is one that I'll never forget.



My only regret is not insisting on a 1% freeroll rather than the $10K 😭 — Chance Kornuth (@ChancesCards) February 27, 2023

So how much did the dealer make?

Yeah, he had to tip her that much to make sure she wouldn’t have a reason to cheat him — Chance Kornuth (@ChancesCards) February 27, 2023

A year ago, the poker world was buzzing over a possible $100M mega-match between the two that was being called “unprecedented.”

Bilzerian claimed at the time Gores was stalling. “He basically challenged me twice and I accepted twice, so I’m just kind of waiting for him to pony up,” Bilzerian said in November 2021. At the same time, Dan also claimed he had taken Gores for $40 to 50 million.

In his book, “The Setup,” Bilzerian also claims the early matches he played against Gores had buy-ins around $400,000 and then the stakes were increased and the billionaire’s losses began to mount.

Kornuth’s Twitter thread published Monday seems to back up that statement.

As for the $100M match, the world is still waiting.