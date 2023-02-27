How Dan Bilzerian Once Kicked A Billionaire’s Ass In A Massive Heads-Up Poker Battle

Videos by OutKick
This story is guaranteed to get the testosterone boiling.
Love him or hate him, Dan Bilzerian has been a content-creating behemoth during his Internet career and when you live a lifestyle like Dan, there are bound to be stories told for decades over his exploits within the world of sex, drugs and poker. He’s the modern-day Hugh Hefner. He’s a hero to the guys out there who love money, women, fame, weed, guns, fast cars, and the fast life.
And because so many of you reading this appreciate several of those categories, you love to hear Bilzerian life stories.
Today, poker pro Chance Kornuth — three-time World Series of Poker bracelet winner, $11.7 million in career earnings — decided to tell the Internet about the time he helped coach up Dan for a heads-up match against self-made billionaire Alec Gores.
We’re talking a $1M cash buy-in game. Just Big Balls Bilzerian vs. Gores who wipes his ass with hundred dollar bills. This is the stuff of legends. Guys oozing high levels of ‘T’ like Frank Thomas at 3 a.m. on Bally Sports Network commercials.
I’ll let Chance tell the rest of the story:
So how much did the dealer make?
A year ago, the poker world was buzzing over a possible $100M mega-match between the two that was being called “unprecedented.”
Bilzerian claimed at the time Gores was stalling. “He basically challenged me twice and I accepted twice, so I’m just kind of waiting for him to pony up,” Bilzerian said in November 2021. At the same time, Dan also claimed he had taken Gores for $40 to 50 million.
In his book, “The Setup,” Bilzerian also claims the early matches he played against Gores had buy-ins around $400,000 and then the stakes were increased and the billionaire’s losses began to mount.
Kornuth’s Twitter thread published Monday seems to back up that statement.
As for the $100M match, the world is still waiting.
One CommentLeave a Reply
OK, first we get a Jordan Poyer story WITHOUT a pic of Rachel Bush ….. Now a Dan Bilzerian article WITHOUT a pic of Sophie Bevarley ???? Who the hell is In Charge at OUTKICK HQ these days …