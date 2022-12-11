Laremy Tunsil is no stranger to the end zone, but he rarely gets the chance to celebrate a touchdown with the ball in his hand. The 6-foot-5, 315-pound offensive tackle got his chance on Sunday, but Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons tried to ruin his fun.

Late in the first quarter, Texans running back Dameon Pierce took a handoff up the middle and scored from less than one yard out. To celebrate, the rookie running back gave the football to Tunsil, the former first round NFL Draft pick from 2016.

Tunsil was ready to spike the ball. He knew what to do. He may have even practiced for that specific scenario.

Tunsil cocked back and threw his momentum behind him, ready to propel forward with the slam.

However, in that moment, Parsons walked by and stuck out his right hand in an attempt to knock the ball loose and ruin the Big Man Spike for Tunsil, for Houston and for everybody. It was a petty move.

Not to worry— Tunsil wasn’t phased. He looked back at Parsons for a moment with a smile that combined confusion, “really, bruh?” and “I’m going to beat your a$$” before resetting his grip and continuing on with his celebration. BOOM!

LAREMY TUNSIL BIG MAN SPIKE!! 💥 pic.twitter.com/g4LwUZ51Xy — Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) December 11, 2022

This was not Tunsil’s first rodeo. In fact, back in 2016, he was the one who scored.

The former Ole Miss left tackle caught a touchdown pass from Chad Kelly in the Sugar Bowl and proceeded to celebrate by “running off on the plug twice.”

Laremy Tunsil = Scorer of Touchdownspic.twitter.com/979TqcOLQq — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) July 29, 2021

Tunsil traded the dance for the spike on Sunday, as it wasn’t his touchdown to celebrate— and he did not let Parsons get in his way. The big left tackle was going to hammer that ball into the turf one way or another. So he did. BOOM!