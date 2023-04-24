Houston Rockets Hire Ime Udoka After Controversial Exit With Celtics

Videos by OutKick

One team’s trash is another team’s coach. After an unceremonious split with the Boston Celtics, Ime Udoka will be joining the Houston Rockets as their new head coach. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed the hire Monday.

The Rockets and Udoka look forward to a clean slate after what’s been a rough year for both sides.

Boston suspended Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season after they discovered that the coach had an “inappropriate workplace relationship” with a female member within the organization.

Ime Udoka, Houston Rockets Ready For Clean Slate

According to Wojnarowski, Houston looked into Udoka’s situation with the Celtics and felt comfortable making the hire.

“The Rockets probed the circumstances around Udoka’s Celtics departure with the team and league office,” Woj reported.

The Celtics fared surprisingly well without Udoka after the coach led Boston to the Finals in his first year (51-31 regular season).

Stepping in for Udoka amid the controversy was assistant coach Joe Mazzulla, who helped the Celtics finish as the second seed in the Eastern Conference heading into the postseason. Boston holds a 3-1 series advantage over the Atlanta Hawks.

Houston was tied with the San Antonio Spurs for the worst record in the West (22-60) last regular season. The Rockets have played a miserable spree of basketball for the past three seasons under former coach Stephen Silas.

As Rockets HC, Silas coached the team to a 59-177 record.

