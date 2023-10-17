Houston Rockets Cleanse Themselves Of Kevin Porter, Jr., Trade Troubled Player to OKC

Videos by OutKick

It took them a while, but the Houston Rockets managed to get Kevin Porter, Jr. off the team.

KPJ — known mostly for his locker-room antics and serious controversies despite his talent — was sent to the Oklahoma City Thunder as Houston becomes the latest team to cleanse itself of Porter’s presence.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – MARCH 26: Kevin Porter Jr. #3 of the Houston Rockets pauses during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on March 26, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Last month, Porter was arrested in New York after allegedly beating his girlfriend, former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick. KPJ faced felony charges of assault and strangulation.

After the alleged incident, the Rockets deliberately distanced themselves from Porter.

Houston sent Porter and two second-round picks (2027, 2028) to Oklahoma City. The Thunder sent back veteran guard Victor Oladipo and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.

The Rockets put Porter on the trade block and made a serious push to get him out by offering draft compensation in a deal for KPJ.

In essence, the trade was Houston getting rid of the troubled Porter with an incentivized draft pick deal, which the Thunder offered along with two players destined to not make the roster this season. And as a “Welcome,” the Thunder immediately waived Kevin Porter, Jr., announced Tuesday.

As reported on OutKick, Porter had one felony count dropped by prosecutors but still faces charges of second-degree strangulation and third-degree assault.

Porter spent three seasons in Houston — arriving in 2021 in a trade with the Cavaliers. Personal issues from Porter forced Cleveland’s hand as they cut bait. He faced a felony gun charge two months before getting traded from Cleveland to Houston. Porter also led an outburst in the locker room where he accused then-Cavs general manager Koby Altman of “modern-day slavery.”

Porter played 59 games last season. He averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 assists and 5.2 rebounds. KPJ faces a wasted career at 23.