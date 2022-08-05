Houston Reporter Says Inflation Is B*tch-Slapping The American Family

Houston TV reporter Isiah Carey went viral this week for a segment on his show where he discussed inflation. He didn’t sugarcoat it or put any DC spin on what he had to say.

Carey, who hosts the FOX 26 show “The Isiah Factor Uncensored,” lived up to the uncensored part of the shows title.

In a video that has hundreds of thousands of views on TikTok, he can heard telling viewers that “inflation continues to b*tch-slap the American family and that includes at the dinner table.”

A reporter who tells it like it is

Well Carey’s not wrong. Inflation is insane right now and one way to put it is that it’s “b*tch-slapping” American families. He is after all an Emmy Award-winning reporter.

In addition to his Emmy, Carey has a Society of Professional Journalism award. He also has another very famous viral moment under his belt.

Carey is the same reporter who swallowed a bug while taping a segment for report for an Arkansas news outlet back in 2008. It’s an all-time clip.

Carey launched The Isiah Factor Uncensored in 2016. According to Fox 26, the show “takes a no-holds-barred look at issues facing Houston’s black community.”

I don’t know if Carey’s latest clip will earn him any awards, but it did catch the internet’s attention and that counts for something. He likely gained a few new fans as well. I don’t know about you, but I like a reporter who tells you like it is.