Houston’s Dana Holgorsen Says ‘Screw Them’ As Texas Prepares For Final Season In Big 12

Houston coach Dana Holgorsen is clearly not losing any sleep over Texas leaving the Big 12 after the 2023 season.

The departure of Texas has been a hot topic around current Big 12 football programs, and Commissioner Brett Yormark office recently. It’s safe to assume that each team is looking to send Texas out with a loss this season, or at least make its life difficult.

Speaking at an event recently, Commissioner Yormark had some advice for Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire, who will play Texas in its final Big 12 regular season game.

“Candidly, we were able to get Texas and Oklahoma out of here early. That was a big deal for us and I think all of you,” Brett Yormark mentioned. “And Coach [McGuire], I’m not going to put any pressure on you, but I’m gonna be in Austin for Thanksgiving, okay? And you’d better take care of business like you did right here in Lubbock last year.”

The past week has brought a number of heated moments between Big 12 members. Earlier this week, Steve Sarkisian was asked about Brett Yormark’s comments, where he discussed sportsmanship within the Big 12.

“I got a letter from the commissioner about sportsmanship the day before that speech, so I’m trying to figure out what are we promoting to our student-athletes,” Sarkisian noted. “To go say those types of things? I’m not guessing he’s gonna have his Thanksgiving dinner with us the night before that game.”

When it comes to Dana Holgorsen, the former West Virginia head coach, who is returning to the conference this season with the Cougars, he’s not worried about the departures.

Dana Holgorsen Disagrees With Fan Over Texas, Texas A&M

During the Q&A with fans on Tuesday night, one person in the crowd noted that they would’ve enjoyed seeing both the Longhorns and Aggies in the Big 12 when Houston joined.

This is where Holgorsen totally disagreed, mentioning that both schools were the reason why Houston had been left out of the Big 12 for over thirty years.

“You can have that opinion about Texas and Texas A&M if you want to, but they are the reasons we weren’t in the Big 12,” Dana Holgorsen mentioned. “Those two are the specific reasons why we haven’t been in the Big 12 the last 28 years. Screw them. They can go wherever they want. They don’t want us, and we don’t want them. So move on.”

As for what happens on the field this season, Texas is favored to win the conference title on the way out the door.

But in the meantime, don’t expect beautiful send-offs from Big 12 schools as the look to send Texas and Oklahoma out with losses.