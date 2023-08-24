Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark Calls For Texas Tech To ‘Take Care Of Business’ Against Texas, In Longhorns’ Regular Season Finale

Videos by OutKick

We all know that Texas and Oklahoma will be the biggest attraction for opposing teams this season in the Big 12. While both teams prepare for a final season in the conference, Commissioner Brett Yormark is having fun at their expense.

The final season for the Longhorns in the Big 12 will lead to teams looking to knockoff Texas as a parting gift on their way to the SEC. So, it really shouldn’t be surpassing that Brett Yormark is having a little fun at the expense of the nearly departed.

One of the funnier moments of the season happened before a whistle was even blown or a flag thrown, thanks to the commissioner.

Speaking on Wednesday, Brett Yormark had a clear message for Texas Tech and head coach Joey McGuire, who will play Texas in its last regular season game in the Big 12.

The heated rivalry game will be played in Austin this season, and if Yormark has his way, Texas Tech will repeat what they did to the Longhorns in 2022.

“Candidly, we were able to get Texas and Oklahoma out of here early. That was a big deal for us and I think all of you,” Brett Yormark mentioned. “And Coach [McGuire], I’m not going to put any pressure on you, but I’m gonna be in Austin for Thanksgiving, okay? And you’d better take care of business like you did right here in Lubbock last year.”

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark today: “Coach (Joey McGuire), I’m not going to put any pressure on you, but I’m going to be in Austin on Thanksgiving. And you better take care of business like you did right here in Lubbock last year.” pic.twitter.com/KRDohHn288 — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) August 23, 2023

Texas fans were a bit feisty on social media Wednesday night when Yormark’s comments were posted, leading to some fantastic replies.

Don’t Take It Personal Texas, It’s Just Business

I truly hope the Longhorns, and Sooners, don’t take 2023 personal. Both teams decided to leave the Big 12 for the SEC, even buying their way out a year early.

So when it comes to the upcoming season, we’re going to see a number of heated rivalry games on the field. Every member of the Big 12 who isn’t new this season will be out for blood, hoping to prevent Texas from winning a conference title on the way out the door. This will certainly lead to some hostile environments and a bunch of ‘Horns Down’ penalties this year, if Big 12 officials decide they actually care to throw a flag.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns stands for the playing of The Eyes of Texas after the Texas Football Orange-White Spring Football Game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on April 15, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

But don’t worry Texas, if your team is good enough, there won’t be some type of huge plan to prevent you from playing for a title. The referees aren’t going to screw you, throw phantom flags or decide the game for you. So just take the trash talk, enjoy the funny memes and opposing teams taking some cheap shots through the media.

Last season, Texas Tech trailed Texas 24-14 at halftime, only to stage a huge comeback, winning 37-34 in overtime. This season, Texas has the most talented team in the Big 12, looking to snap a fourteen year conference title drought.

But if they plan on getting the last laugh, they’ll have to do something that hasn’t been done in a while at Texas, which is finally meet expectations.