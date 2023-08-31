Houston Cougars Drop Magnificent Oilers-Inspired Alternate Uniforms

Videos by OutKick

The Houston Cougars are set to make their debut as members of the Big 12 when they take on the UTSA Roadrunners, and they’ve dropped some special uniforms for the occasion.

The Cougars will hit the field Saturday wearing red, white and powder blue uniforms that are an homage to the Houston Oilers.

Sure, the Tennessee Titans may have gotten the jump on them, but there’s always plenty of room for throwback uniforms, especially when they look good.

Perhaps even cooler, the Cougars unveiled their new duds in a video narrated by legendary Olympian and Houston alum Carl Lewis.

It goes without saying that these beauts are a nod to the City of Houston’s football history.

These are magnificent.

It makes even more sense that the Cougars would pay their respects to the Oilers when you consider they used to share a stadium with them. According to the Houston Chronicle the Cougars and Oilers both played their home games at the Astrodome, with the Cougars calling it home from 1965 to 1997.

Of course, the Oilers skipped town in 1996 and moved to Nashville where they eventually changed their name to the Titans.

But, again, you knew that.

The Cougars are one of four teams making their Big 12 debuts along with their fellow former American Athletic Conference schools UCF and Cincinnati. BYU will also make their conference debut this season.

I’m a UCF guy through and through, and dig UCF’s uniforms, but Houston might top the best-dressed list for Week 1.

