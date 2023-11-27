Dana Holgorsen’s Buyout Comment Ages Like Spoiled Milk After Being Fired

Videos by OutKick

Dana Holgorsen is probably regretting some old comments about his “impossible buyout.”

Houston fired Holgorsen after a 4-12 season. He leaves the Cougars with a 31-28 record and no major bowl wins. The former West Virginia coach had only two winning seasons with Houston. His entire tenure was a massive disappointment.

However, Holgorsen wasn’t worried about getting fired because he had a buyout of roughly $15 million. The now-fired Houston coach expected the substantial buyout to protect him.

“I have five years on my contract with a f*cking impossible buyout…So there ain’t no f*cking hot seat in my mind. There just ain’t,” Holgorsen told The Athletic earlier in 2023.

Yikes. That’s a big yikes from Holgorsen because that buyout most certainly did not protect him as proven over the weekend.

Houston hired Dana Holgorsen after another disappointing season. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Dana Holgorsen fired, despite massive buyout.

There are a lot of comments that age poorly in life. That’s just part of the human experience. We’re all wrong about stuff all the time. Hand up. I’m wrong about stuff on a daily basis.

However, boldly claiming you can’t be fired because you have a “f*cking impossible buyout” and being fired later that same year is content gold. That’s about as brutal of a reality check as a coach can ever get.

The good news for Dana Holgorsen is that he’s made millions for a very long time. He now has another $15 million coming his way to not work. As I often say, there’s no better job in America than that of a fired football coach. Jimbo Fisher is getting roughly $76 million, former Indiana coach Tom Allen pocketed $20 million to not work and Dana Holgorsen will get around $15 million to disappear.

Dana Hologorsen’s buyout comment resurfaced after being fired by Houston. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

If you want to get paid to not work, becoming a major football coach and getting fired is a great job to have. Just don’t claim you can’t be fired because of a “f*cking impossible buyout” because as we’ve all learned, there’s always enough money to fire coaches. Let me know your thoughts on Houston firing Dana Holgorsen at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.