Young Fan Hilariously Unimpressed As Houston OF Goes FULL-SEND Over Wall For Insane Home Run Robbery

Houston graduate transfer Drew Bianco is having an unbelievable start to the 2023 season. Even though the Cougars began the year 2-4, their centerfielder is doing everything that he can to keep runs off of the board.

Literally. The four-year LSU Tiger, and son of Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco, has made two ridiculous home run-robbing catches in seven games with his new team.

The first robbery took place at night as Houston hosted Cal-Berkeley for a three-game series to open the season. Golden Bears catcher Caleb Lomavita got ahold of a 3-0 offering and drove it deep down the middle.

There, Bianco was waiting. He chased the ball to the warning track and beyond.

At the wall, Bianco leaped up, stuck his arm over the fence, and pulled it back. Sick!

Here’s another look at the first of two highlight grabs:

Bianco took things up a notch Sunday.

Houston is on the road for the Kleberg Bank College Classic in Corpus Christi, Texas and faced Incarnate Word for the third of the games. All three were played at Whataburger Field, the home of the Astros’ Double-A Texas League Affiliate, with the wall in centerfield positioned at 400 feet.

That is where Drew Bianco robbed his second home run in the top of the sixth.

Cardinals infielder Alec Carr got every piece of a 2-0 pitch and sent it skyrocketing out of the park for a solo home run. Or so it seemed.

Instead, Bianco got on his horse, chased down the sure-thing dinger, went full-send over the fence and disappeared into Houston’s dugout. After staying down for a brief moment, he got back to his feet and held up his glove.

Bianco made the catch and the home run was robbed. Sick!

The catch was incredible. However, the best part of the highlight may have come from the playground behind the bullpen.

Watch the clip again and notice the child climbing up the rock wall, who stops for a moment to watch Bianco make the grab and immediately gets back to what he was doing. No time to celebrate! Must keep climbing!