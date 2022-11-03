Houston Astros Complete Second World Series No-Hitter, Third In MLB Postseason History

The Houston Astros tied up the 2022 Fall Classic at 2-2 with a historic 5-0 win over the Phillies — recording the second-ever no-hitter in World Series history and the third-ever no-hitter in MLB postseason history along the way.

Houston’s combined no-hitter on Wednesday night joins two immaculate performances in the postseason: Roy Halladay’s no-hitter for the Phillies in Game 1 of the 2010 NLDS and Don Larsen’s perfect game for the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the 1956 World Series.

The Astros jumped to a 5-0 lead in the fifth inning and they held on with an exceptional performance from Cristian Javier and three relievers. Javier had swagger in the set-up — recording six no-hit innings (97 pitches). In the ninth inning, Ryan Pressly faced two outs on the mound. J.T. Realmuto grounded out to third, with Alex Bregman throwing the final out to first to complete the historic win.

Latter innings of the no-hitter kept Astros players on pins and needles, but manager Dusty Baker kept his cool down for the squad, toothpick in place, as he watched his bullpen seal the Astros’ dominant series-tying victory.

“Man, it’s some way to win a ball game,” Baker said after the game. “I guess it was supposed to happen.”

Sadly, Phillies fans went home hungry.

Game 5 is set for Thursday at Citizens Bank Park.