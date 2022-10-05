‘House Of The Dragon’ Star Olivia Cooke Posed In Savage x Fenty Lingerie

Rihanna and Olivia Cooke have teamed up for the singer’s lingerie line. They’re two of the hottest names in the pop culture streets right now so it makes sense that they would come together to make some magic.

Rihanna is set to perform on the biggest stage at the Super Bowl 57 halftime show. Olivia is playing the role of Alicent Hightower on the biggest show out House of the Dragon.

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 15: Olivia Cooke attends the “House Of The Dragon” Sky Group Premiere at Leicester Square on August 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

The magic the two teamed up to create is for the October collection of Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty. Olivia appeared in a series of pictures accompanied by a video from the shoot that were dropped on social media over the last several days.

The captions make several references to the actresses role on the Game of Thrones prequel. One caption reads, “Fit for a queen. Lace & leather looks juuuuuust right for an iron throne.”

“Serving bawdy… high in her tower,” a second one says.

Another simply reads, “Royal AF.”

Olivia revealed an interesting fact about the shoot in the caption of her own post on Instagram recognizing the lingerie campaign. She said, “Would jump off a cliff for Rihanna so this felt like a better option.”

Quite The Addition To The Resume

The campaign announcement came just a few days after Olivia says she suffered a mental breakdown in 2016 filming Thoroughbreds and Ready Player One back to back.

“It was bad, bad. Awful, actually,” Olivia revealed.

“It was a big old lovely cocktail. Being homesick and not knowing it, having not stopped since I was 18, being on my own for large swathes of time.”

It’s good to see she’s doing much better. Aside from her role in House Of The Dragon, Olivia’s appearance in lingerie for Rihanna might end up being her most popular role.

To be honest, I only knew her as that actress from that one thing. Now she’s the queen and a lingerie model. That’s a strong combination.