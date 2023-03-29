‘House Of The Dragon’ Season 2 Gets Likely Release Window, Shorter Episode Count

Videos by OutKick

Fans will have to wait a bit for “House of the Dragon” season two.

The “Game of Thrones” prequel series was a smashing success in season one as “GoT” fans were, once again, taken to Westeros for plenty of chaos.

Season one ended with a massive war on the horizon and a shocking death (no spoilers here) that should serve as the catalyst to get things going.

Fans have been waiting for some season two updates since the October 23 finale, and some huge ones have rolled in.

“House of the Dragon” was a massive hit for HBO. (Credit: HBO)

Don’t expect “House of the Dragon” to return in the near future.

Fans hoping “House of the Dragon” would return this summer or in late 2023 are in for some serious disappointment.

Deadline reported Tuesday production is expected to start soon on season two, but new episodes likely won’t drop until Summer 2024. That would mean fans are looking at roughly two years between season premieres.

When will “House of the Dragon” return? (Credit: HBO)

Season two will also be shorter. Instead of ten episodes, fans will only receive eight season two “House of the Dragon” episodes.

An HBO spokesperson informed Deadline the drop in episodes is “story-driven.” Interpret that however you’d like.

HBO has another huge hit on its hands.

I think I speak for a lot of “House of the Dragon” fans when I say we’re willing to wait as long as it’s great.

Nobody enjoys long breaks between seasons. That’s not something fans ever want to see. The nearly three year wait between “Stranger Things” season three and four was unbearable.

“House of the Dragon” slated for 2024 return. (Credit: HBO)

Roughly two years between “House of the Dragon” season premieres is far from ideal. However, as long as the content is amazing, people will tolerate it.

“House of the Dragon” didn’t just meet expectations. The “Game of Thrones” prequel easily exceeded expectations as viewers followed Daemon and Rhaenyra team up to battle the Hightowers.

Now, the series is locked, cocked and ready to rock with a huge war. We’re here for it. Fans are definitely here for it.

“House of the Dragon” is one of the best shows on TV. (Credit: HBO)

"House of the Dragon" is one of the best shows on TV. (Credit: HBO)