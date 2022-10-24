Season one of “House of the Dragon” is in the books, and the finale was incredible.

The tenth and final episode of season one aired Sunday night on HBO (you can read Clay’s review here), and as expected, viewers were given complete chaos.

Despite Queen Rhaenyra’s best attempts at diplomacy to prove she’s the rightful ruler of the Iron Throne, Prince Aemond accidentally murders her son Luc. In the closing seconds in season one of “House of the Dragon,” it’s clear she’s now embraced the hate and is ready for war.

“Then the storm broke, and the dragons danced.” #HOTDFinale pic.twitter.com/B0pNsc0PxS — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) October 24, 2022

Well, people on Twitter had plenty of thoughts on how it all shook out in the season finale, and it seems like mostly, “House of the Dragon” fans were pleased.

1. Lucerys was just a kid, but he was loyal af to his mother.

2. Rhaenyra lost her father, her unborn baby and her son in just one episode.

3. Jace couldn’t say goodbye to his brother.

4. We have to wait 2 years for new episodes. #HouseoftheDragon #HOTDFinale pic.twitter.com/23rRV16go9 — LG (@dlauragtz) October 24, 2022

rhaenyra targaryen's reaction to the death of her son lucerys velaryon #HouseOfTheDragon #HOTDpic.twitter.com/IiI6uYCUMV — house of the dragon scenes (@sceneshotd) October 24, 2022

Rhaenyra sent Luke to storms end because it’s the closest and she thought nothing would happen to him ..😢☹️#HouseOfTheDragon #hotd pic.twitter.com/LBUAwmVAPf — N (@Ni4344) October 24, 2022

i support women’s rights but more importantly i support women’s wrongs and i will support her through whatever she does next season. #HouseoftheDragon #RHAENYRA pic.twitter.com/gKVP6iDuqe — autumn (@autumnrruis) October 24, 2022

This was bone chilling #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/2rLKO2zI1R — House Of The Dragon Source (@HOTDsource) October 24, 2022

“BRO WTF IT WAS JUST A PRANK” #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/VXow3yAain — House Of The Dragon Source (@HOTDsource) October 24, 2022

This was such a sick shot #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/RwbQzRr9fh — House Of The Dragon Source (@HOTDsource) October 24, 2022

This was crazy 😭 #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/3k9P4XQ4H2 — out of context house of the dragon (@oochotd) October 24, 2022

Vermithor when Daemon started singing in high valyrian #HouseOfthedragon pic.twitter.com/DAmUur9IkS — Nate (@doctorafts) October 24, 2022

Even I had to chime in and let the world know I thought the season one finale was pretty epic.

House of the Dragon finale was incredible. Last 20 minutes were riveting. Impossible to look away.



Can’t wait for season two. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 24, 2022

After ten great episodes, season one is in the books, and it’s very clear Rhaenyra, Daemon and those loyal to the pair are ready for war in whatever comes next in “House of the Dragon.”

Seeing as how vicious Targaryens can get, that’s bad news for Alicent, Otto and Aegon.

“House of the Dragon” ends with strong season one finale. (Credit: HBO)

Now, we sit and wait for new “House of the Dragon” episodes to drop at some point in 2023 or 2024. I have no doubt it will be just as chaotic as fans have come to expect.