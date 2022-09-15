‘**ing For 12 Hours’: ‘House Of The Dragon’ Star Breaks Down Brothel Scene

“House of the Dragon” star Milly Alcock had some blunt thoughts about episode four.

The fourth episode of the hit “Game of Thrones” prequel series aired Sunday night on HBO, and a lengthy brothel scene featuring Rhaenyra and her uncle Daemon (Matt Smith) shocked and stunned fans.

Well, it turns out the extras involved with the graphic scene had to also put in a lot of work.

“House of the Dragon” star Milly Alcock breaks down the brothel scene. (Credit: HBO)

“There were extras who we had just met who were like, 69-ing for 12 hours. It’s pretty gnarly. We felt pretty overdressed, because everyone else was nude,” Alcock told the New York Post.

Not awkward for ‘House of the Dragon’ stars Alcock and Smith.

In case you were wondering whether or not it was awkward for Alcock, who is 17 years younger than Smith, to engage in an incest scene at a brothel, it wasn’t.

“No, strangely enough. [Matt Smith and I] were just kind of mates. So, it was quite comfortable. We had an intimacy coordinator, and we worked with her through the rehearsal process and blocked it out months before,” Alcock further explained when breaking down the now infamous scene.

“House of the Dragon” star Milly Alcock talks famous incest scene. (Credit: HBO)

For those of you who haven’t seen the episode yet, I can promise her description definitely doesn’t oversell the situation.

To call it “gnarly” is a bit of an understatement. It’s pretty shocking to watch unfold, but as “Game of Thrones” viewers have come to learn, incest and sex is just par for the course.

Still, doesn’t make it any less shocking, especially when you hear Alcock’s description of the work the extras were putting in.

“House of the Dragon” is dominating the entertainment world. (Credit: HBO)

If you’re not watching “House of the Dragon,” I suggest you start because it’s an epic saga. It’s definitely worth every second of your time, and always make sure to check out Clay’s weekly reviews/recaps.