HBO Drops New ‘House Of The Dragon’ Promo Ahead Of Sunday Premiere

HBO gave fans a new look at “House of the Dragon” Thursday morning.

The highly-anticipated “Game of Thrones” prequel series premieres this Sunday night at 9:00 EST on HBO, and to say people are fired up would be a massive understatement.

“House of the Dragon” premieres August 21 on HBO. (Credit: HBO)

Despite the awful ending of “GoT,” there is still a ton of energy and excitement surrounding “House of the Dragon.”

Well, the latest preview will only fire up people even more.

For those of you who don’t know, “House of the Dragon” will follow the roots of the Targaryens hundreds of years before the events of “Game of Thrones.”

“House of the Dragon” premieres Friday night on HBO. (Credit: HBO)

While we’ve only had a few brief looks at the upcoming series, every tidbit of information and inside look fans have gotten has been fire.

HBO seems intent on making sure “GoT” fans are drawn back in and captivated right from the premiere, which will go 66 minutes this Sunday night.

What is “House of the Dragon” about? (Credit: HBO)

The question now is whether or not the network can redeem itself after an atrocious ending to “GoT.” It’s impossible to say right now, but clearly, the production value is off the charts.

The first episode of “House of the Dragon” airs Sunday night on HBO. (Credit: HBO)

Make sure to tune in Sunday night on HBO to check out the premiere of “House of the Dragon.” It should be epic!