Hot-Headed Ravens Safety Marcus Peters Gets In John Harbaugh’s Face After Blowing 20-3 Lead

Baltimore Ravens safety and known madcap Marcus Peters was sick to his stomach after watching his team give up 20 unanswered points to the Buffalo Bills, losing Week 4’s contest, 23-20.

After Bills kicker Tyler Bass hit the game-winning field goal, Peters stormed over to Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and started yelling at him in frustration, also throwing his helmet to the ground, as relayed by Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley.

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters had to be pulled away from yelling at John Harbaugh. Peters then threw his helmet in frustration. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) October 2, 2022

The two were reportedly screaming at each other before neighboring coaches pulled Peters away from the veteran coach.

Marcus Peters was HEATED on the Ravens sidelinepic.twitter.com/UumS5oKvqi — Pickswise (@Pickswise) October 2, 2022

The spat also had to do with Harbaugh’s decision to go for a fourth-and-goal with less than five minutes left in the contest and the game tied at 20 instead of opting for the easy FG attempt.

AND WE ARE STILL TIED IN BALTIMORE‼️



Bills pick off Lamar Jackson in the endzone on 4th and goal.



(via @BuffaloBills)pic.twitter.com/Ck5QnroM1K — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 2, 2022

Was Harbaugh right to go for the TD, knowing the high-powered Bills offense would receive one more possession? Or was Peters’ frustration sound over the potential field goal?

What an ugly loss.

