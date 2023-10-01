Hornets Kai Jones Will Miss Camp After Troubling Social Media Posts

Charlotte Hornets center Kai Jones will miss the team’s upcoming training camp. This comes after Jones posted a video to his social media account that left some worried about his well-being.

The Bahamian former first-round pick in 2021 has spent the last two seasons with the Hornets, however, he has not attended any of the team’s optional training sessions this season, per The Charlotte Observer.

He had made other bizarre social media posts like writing on X that he was better than Shaq and LeBron, a video Jones posted to Instagram Live really caught attention.

And raised concerns.

In the video from early September, Jones can be seen drenched in sweat and it’s very difficult to make out what it is he’s saying.

However, Jones himself said that there was nothing to the video and that he was simply kicking it at home, as one does.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Hornets coach Steve Clifford was at a luncheon where he was asked about Jones’ posts.

“We are aware of the social media posts and it’s a situation that’s been handled internally,” Clifford said.

Now, according to The Athletic, the team plans to have Jones away from the team for an indefinite amount of time. This will mean he misses training camp, and there’s no timetable for his return.

The former Texas Longhorn did not attend any optional training sessions this offseason, per The Charlotte Observer. He did, however, play during the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Kai Jones has appeared in 67 games over the last two seasons and has averaged 2.7 points per game.

