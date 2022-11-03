Hooters Stephanie Slings Drinks, Donald Trump Swing Tracer & Dawgs Fan’s ‘Pick 6’ Jersey Shows Up

Presented by PrizePicks Featured Promo: PrizePicks is daily fantasy made easy. Simply pick two or more players and decide if they will score more or less than their stat projection. The more players you pick, the more you can win – up to 10x your money! All first-time users that deposit and use promo code KICK will receive a 100% instant deposit match up to $100. If you deposit $100, PrizePicks will give you $100. Entries on PrizePicks can be made in seconds and they offer fast and safe withdrawals. Download it today and don’t forget to use our promo code KICK for a special welcome bonus!

Which body part would you give up to never see or hear a political ad ever again if Elon Musk was running a deal to make it happen?

I’ve been thinking quite a bit about this hypothetical question over the last 24 hours as the inundation, especially here on the Michigan-Ohio border cranks into overdrive with election day coming up.

Both sides of the aisle. I can’t take it. Make it stop.

Stop watching TV.

That’s why I watch apps.

Cut the cord, bro.

Hahahaha…I don’t watch TV. You should try it, bro.

OK, so how do you get away from the YouTube political ads?

Bro, I pay for YouTube Premium. Stop being a poor.

OK, so how do you get away from the political ads on the radio?

Bro, satellite radio or podcasts. Try it! Stop acting poor.

I’m starting to think it would be much easier if Elon Musk offered a deal where if you chop off a toe or toes, you get to live a life free of political ads — for the rest of your life. For an additional $8 (per month), your lib lib neighbor’s political signs will be blocked by an artificial intelligence bot that will be implanted into your head. Yearly maintenance on your chip implant will run $29.99, but don’t worry, that will be drawn off your bank account. Paperless!

Needless to say, I’ve hit my breaking point with the constant barrage of nonsense.

Take our representative in Congress, Marcy Kaptur. In her new ad that’s been running non-stop as she faces a guy who has never held political office and was outside the Capitol on January 6, Kaptur now says she is all for standing for the national anthem.

Where has she been on this topic for the last five years or however long it’s been since it became a theme? A quick Google Search reveals Marcy hasn’t had much to say on the subject…until she faces a huge challenge for her seat.

Last night, I’m sitting in the basement trying to watch the World Series and a John Fetterman ad popped up on TV like I was sitting in Pennsylvania watching local TV. GET THIS SHIT OFF MY TV!

Do it, Elon. Ask us how much we’re willing to spend — in body parts — to keep these lying scumbags from invading our TVs, Internet, radio, my front door, and from setting up shop at my beloved local farmer’s market.

What is the NHL thinking on Election Day?

• Camden J. in Burleson, Texas writes:

So the politcalish part. Made that word up I think. The NBA has decided to play no games on Tuesday the 8th to use arenas as polling places. This was pretty well documented before the season.

Why didn’t the NHL plan a full slate of games for that night?

Even if they had released their schedule, change it and re-release it. All 32 teams play. Have zero games on Monday against the NFL and all games on Tuesday. I realize there are Canadian teams, but have those play back-to-back with a couple others to get Wednesday games.

Pretty sure they would have a ton of eyeballs and might even turn some people off the NBA and onto them for running games that night. Seems like a good call for the smallest of the major sports. Thoughts?

Granted, I’m still triggered and my mind might not be working the best after venting on political ads, but it appears you’ll have a solid slate of NHL games on Election Night. I don’t keep track of the NHL schedule, but this appears to be a rather full slate of games.

Look at all those viewing options!

If you guys don’t cook/smoke the best damn turkey your family has ever tasted after all this advice, I can no longer help you

In case you haven’t been looking at the calendar, Thanksgiving is three weeks from today. Screencaps has spent this week seeking advice from those who’ve cooked the most delicious birds in the history of Thanksgiving dinners.

Get caught up on editions of Screencaps you’ve missed right here.

• Today, the spatchcock community speaks up. These people swear by spatchcocking that bird. They’re adamant this is the best way to feed the family that tasty white meat.

Zach R. writes:

Tara is right-on with the dry brining step. I also recommend spatchcocking the bird.

Besides being fun to say, it makes the turkey cook quickly and evenly. I also recommend cooking it skin side toward the heat (like a fat cap!) and if you want to crisp up the skin a little, throw it on a hot grill (skin side down) for about 5 min after you take it off the smoker.

Good luck Daniel! Once you go smoked, you’ll never go back.

• Paul B. in Bethlehem, PA writes:

Just throwing in on the smoked turkey conversation. Certainly no expert here , but I’ve smoked a few full turkey breasts as an additon to the regurlar turkey which we do in the electric turkey roaster, which I also set up outdoors on the covered patio (frees up the oven for everything else and lends to a lot of outside beers early in the day!). Some in family do not care for the smoked taste and in the interest of keeping everyone happy, we offer both varities.

I get one fresh (key word is fresh) turkey breast (usually they are 4-6lb). I agree with Tara P, the brine is the key! I will brine the night before usually in a cooking bag inside a pot with the following recipe from a customer I had in Erie, PA a few years back and its never failed.

In cooking bag (inside large pot): Water (8 cups or so or enough to immerse the breast), 1/2 cup kosher salt (you can go less-I wouldn’t go more!) , 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1/8 cup of soy sauce, 10 or so black peppercorns (crushed). Mix all togther, stir well and pour the brine over the breast (in coooking bag). Let the breast sit overnight in the pot either in fridge or outside ( covered) if temperatures permit. When smoker is ready in the morning, remove and pat down the bird and begin the smoke.

I smoke with a mild wood (cherry, apple etc) and it’s done in a few hours (30-40 min per pound or less at 250-300 degrees).

• Dale A. in Katy, Texas wants to make your Thanksgiving dinner the best it has ever been:

This is what I always do for Thanksgiving – fry one turkey and boil a 2nd turkey by using the same seasoning as you do for a crawfish boil. Inject 1-2 bottles of creole butter into each turkey (1 bottle the night before and the other morning of) and let it roll – brining and all of that other stuff isn’t needed. Don’t waste any time cooking a turkey in the oven.

Below is a link to an article about boiling turkeys which I found a few years ago and have done 3-4 times since and they always come out fantastic.

https://www.nola.com/entertainment_life/eat-drink/article_5ad17524-b0b2-5f89-832b-ec603255c15b.html

• Dom in Scottsdale, AZ writes:

Simple trick which can be used whether the bird is smoked or oven cooked. Dark meat is done at 180 degrees while the breast is done at 160 degrees. When I say “done” I mean still juicy and not dried out.

Place a one-gallon Ziploc filled with ice cubes on top of breast for about 15-20 min before it goes into the oven or cooker. This lowers the temp of breast and allows the dark and white meat to finish at ideal temp at the same time.

If you don’t do this, when the dark meat reaches 180, the breast is at 180 and too dry.

I use it every year.

Indy Daryl makes a big revelation

Mr. ‘Do Hard Things’ is back and he’s firing off an email that’s surely going to raise some eyebrows around these parts.

• Indy D. writes:

Great run of screencaps content, just stellar!

Hot take time: Taylor Switf’s new album is the HoTD of albums. I am one who considers himself, and will proudly proclaim it, a huge Taylor Swift fan, who definitely has strong feelings about each of her albums (1989 is the best, with Red and Folklore close behind, IMHO).

Reading Clay’s review of the GoT prequel show brought the comparison to the forefront. Both the album and the show are excellently produced, acted/sung, and at times beautiful to watch/listen to.

However, both have no humor or levity to balance the grim musings of life at its most depressing. Neither the show or the album are much fun, which previous Swift albums always had a knack for being at some point.

And her new found need to curse and drop F-bombs in half of the songs strikes me as forced. Much in the same way the failed c-section attempt and the stillbirth felt in HoTD. We get it, the show is grim and “realistic” and life can be hard; but I would argue that Swift’s ability to write meaningful, deep lyrics without cursing was more profound.

Midnights is definitely a middle-of-the-road Swift album for me that doesn’t have the range of prior ones.

Anywho, enough from me today. Hope all is well and happy birthday Mrs. Screencaps!

Golfed with my dad last week and this was the view from the third tee box. Absolutely stunning.

A warning about having beers with your 18-year-olds

• Hugh writes:

Wanted to offer a different perspective on the topic of drinking beers with your 18 year old son. I had a similar attitude to the e-mails you received. I offered my two sons the ability to drink at home at that age. My oldest never took me up on it, but my younger son took me up on a very few occasions. He then went off to college, started drinking heavy immediately (and I later learned he’d been drinking in his senior year at high school—different story about my naïveté and how these things can change rapidly).

This was 10 years ago, and that’s when he died in a drinking-related accident. Long story that I won’t try to bore you with, but I resolved to try and keep this tragedy from happening to other kids (boys and girls), parents, brothers, sisters, grandparents, etc. So I have spoken at his high school and his college along with a few other venues in the last 10 years, and researched and had discussions with experts in the field and other parents in the same boat.

One thing I learned is that the later someone starts drinking, the less chance they’ll have issues/consequences from their drinking (whether accidents like my son or health issues Iike alcoholism or cirrhosis of the liver). So I’d suggest that dads at least think twice about this, and make sure to have a real sit-down frank discussion about drinking. And the no questions asked (at least for that night) pick you up anytime anywhere is the right call too.

I know that your readers will think, sorry for your tragic accident but you were just unlucky. And to an extent they’re right. But reducing the risk by delaying the start of when someone drinks is a good call. I’ll also mention that in my talks I don’t push for total abstinence. I know and hope that some will adopt this stance until they’re of age, but many if not most already drink and I emphasize risk reducing strategies like “you don’t have to get trashed” and don’t think that the only bad thing that can happen is a car accident (my son’s accident had nothing to do with cars).

So I’ll stop for now and hope you’ve gotten this far and can maybe help me save the proverbial at least one life, but if nothing else offer a counterpoint offer and a cautionary tale.

The Ts run from INTERPOL in Spain

• Mike T. writes:

Quick 6 hour drive across the north / central part of Spain. On the way to the Atlantic and some sun! Quick two nighter in Salamanca Spain. Checked in the VRBO, parked the trusty Peugeot underground and went for a walk to stretch the legs.

Lo and behold, a beautiful Spanish meat shop! It’s got it all, custom cut meat, Spanish hams, sausages.

I love Spain!

And here’s the T-wagon at a wine-tasting spot in Spain:

And that’s the perfect stopping point on a lovely Thursday morning in November. You wouldn’t believe how beautiful it is here this morning. The sun is shining bright — typically this is the time of year when the clouds are rolling in off the lakes and makes life completely miserable — and it’s going to be in the low 70s and not with a howling south breeze.

We’re talking a historic stretch of weather the next three days where it’s a return to Patio SZN for many in these parts. We’re talking dinner on the patio weather. Insane weather.

Have a great day. Give 110% and figure out which body part you’re willing to sacrifice to end political ads.

