Hooters Sarah Knows How To Draw A Compound Bow, Brooke Burke Vs. Kiana Tom Workout-Off &Vintage Taco Bell Jackets

The Power of Screencaps — West Point appointments have gone out

Tuesday, I promised you guys a story that I’m extremely proud of where we brought together a Green Beret veteran — Bo T. in Michigan — with a high school senior who had dreams of attending West Point. The high school senior is the son of Matt B. in Dunwoody, GA, a member of the B Brothers who made waves around here last week.

• Bo T. in Michigan writes:

[Junior] B (below) reached out to me back in August. His dad reads SC and recommended that he reach out to discuss the Army and his desire to attend West Point. I received the below email [Monday]

Talk about a great way to kick off the New Year! [Junior] is a fine young man and I’m excited to follow his journey. SC is truly an amazing place.

• Junior B. in Dunwoody, GA sent this update to Bo T.:

My name is [Junior B.] and back in August, I talked with you briefly about your experience in the military and some of your biggest takeaways from your time in it.

I wanted to inform you that earlier this week, I received an appointment to West Point and I want to thank you for your involvement in getting me to this point.

I mentioned you in one of my congressional nomination essays and I’ve attached it below in case you would like to read it. Thank you again for all that you do and Go Army!

Kinsey:

There we go, Screencaps’ very first West Point cadet to follow. I expect updates from dad, Matt B. in Dunwoody, GA, about this journey his son goes on. I remember Matt B. asking to connect with Bo T., but I had no idea what it was about.

Now, out of nowhere, Screencaps is helping turn teens into cadets.

Let this be a lesson to the moms and dads out there who are reading Screencaps. If a reader piques your interest, say something. If you’d like to bounce a question off a reader, say something.

Name a branch of the military. They’re reading Screencaps. Name a level of the military. They’re reading Screencaps. I’m not sure the Joint Chiefs of Staff are reading, but you get my point. As I’ve mentioned multiple times, there are some guys out there reading who’ve done a few things.

There are also great business leaders who are reading and contributing daily. There are characters like Exotic Wood Mike out there. There’s Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. in Houston who’s always ready to be a resource to fellow readers who are about to take the travel ball journey. There’s this new guy Food Service Rick who spent his life in the steak industry who is ready to answer questions.

Moms and dads, don’t forget that these business owners could use some bright minds to take over their companies. I guarantee there are Screencaps business owners ready to have Screencaps offspring help run their businesses so they can retire.

See something, say something. Don’t be shy.

Unemployed U.S. Air Force veteran looking to connect with Screencaps readers

• Drew L. in Virginia, who has provided numerous cool drone shots for the column, writes:

Saw your note in screencaps this morning about connecting with readers. Really appreciate what you do and would love to connect with other readers.

Especially regarding looking for work. Unemployed right now, graduating with an MBA (business analytics concentration) in March from George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. US Air Force veteran, spent about 15 years of my career as an editor (corporate comms/technical editing/web content), mostly for the Dept. of Defense.

And as you know, also an avid drone photographer. Looking for opportunities that might capitalize on any combination of all that experience.

And I have to contribute a couple new photos from my latest trip on New Year’s Eve:

Abandoned private airstrip in the middle of nowhere:

I received an OutKick promotion starting today

In OutKick news, I can now announce that my new official OFFICIAL title is OutKick Senior Editor – Content Development.

This is the very first official OFFICIAL title while working on the Internet. As those of you who’ve been around since I railed on the world of Linkedin know, I’m not a big corporate title guy. I’ve always been a down in the dirt, in the Internet sludge, old-school pageviews content dawg just looking for my next dopamine fix of Internet traffic.

Now there’s a title for that job: OutKick Senior Editor – Content Development.

It’s a new position at OutKick and I’m excited because it gives me the opportunity to work with the young guns on the future of OutKick beyond day-to-day blogging. My challenge is to develop the next great OutKick column or turn one of the young guns into the next face of the company.

It’s also a position where I can figure out where OutKick needs to have boots on the ground, what topics are resonating with you the reader, and where we take things in 2024 and at least through 2026. We’ll see what happens after that.

So today, you can officially call me a senior editor, something I didn’t ask for, but it’s a challenge I accepted because of how Fox News Corp. has treated my family and I from the start.

New challenges keep the blood flowing and the brain swirling. I work my best when I can throw ideas at the wall and see what sticks.

We’re about to find out what’s going to work.

The shorty grocery cart movement in 2024

• Jim T. in Sandy Eggo (he insists I spell it like that) writes:

My local mega-grocery store recently got all new carts – they’re either double-wides or shorties. If I’m just popping in to get a few things for my wife on the way home, I grab the shorty cart because those new doubler-wides are insane. I swear they’re bigger than the first apartment I got when I moved out of my folks’ home. Complete overkill if I’m just grabbing a jug of juice, a loaf of bread, and possibly a frozen key lime pie.

The older guys might use the shorties not because they can’t handle the regular (or behemoth) size carts, but because once the kids move out, you’re not buying nearly as many groceries.

• Mike in West Allis, WI writes:

Just to clarify the year of the small cart, The grocery store I go to in Milwaukee has separate corrals for big carts and small carts. Is this not the norm?

Kinsey:

Yes, typically the parking lot corral has the shorty return.

This movement centers on actually returning the shorty into the store so the elderly don’t have to depend on the bag boys & girls to go out to get the shorties.

Able-bodied Screencaps readers should take it upon themselves to roll those carts right back into the store for the elderly. Don’t be lazy with carts in 2024!

ESPN and ‘No comment’

• Zach W. writes:

Why is it that when an ESPN employee says or does something stupid, (see Mark Jones for recent reference), the company always has no comment? Do think they believe staying silent makes them look good?

Kinsey:

Because giving a “No comment” is responding to a request and the belief is that the buzz from employees saying stupid stuff will wear off as the news cycle changes. The PR department weighs just how worthy a comment would be and as you’ve seen, there are very few times when ESPN will actually construct a response.

I’m not sure what the latest on Mark Jones, but I will say he’s a clown who has lived a life of privilege via his job, yet you’d think he’s been severely impoverished. He’s the guy we caught bragging about getting police escorts to games, yet he hates the police.

That’s ESPN’s Mark Jones.

The State of College Football observations

• Michael F. in Ponte Vedra, FL writes:

A few observations about yesterday’s games:

Disclaimer: I was born and raised in Ohio, but am not beholden to the Ohio State University. I paid for an education at the University of Toledo, so I have a vested interest in the fortunes of my Alma mater.

Is University of Michigan the sports equivalent of the Democrat party? They OBVIOUSLY cheated the past 2-3 seasons, coaches tried to cover up/obstruct the investigation, had video evidence of their coach on another teams sideline in season, and didn’t have the integrity to own their sins. The biggest story in my view is the fact they cheated, didn’t own up to the sins, will wait for punishment whenever the NCAA hands it down and have taken a spot better suited to a team that didn’t cheat and has a modicum of integrity. What happens when the NCAA makes Michigan vacate all the wins of the past few years due to the dishonest schemes employed by a coach certain to bolt to the NFL after his final game win or lose? With the millions in Bowl payouts, merchandising, and overall positive PR a championship brings I see a litany of lawsuits and possible destruction of the NCAA. Bringing it all back home: 81 Million votes? Election interference and rigging? Ask and you’ll be imprisoned. Spying, lying, and cheating? Don’t say a word about the elephant in the room. Excessive advertising made the bowl games unbearable. I did not measure the volume, but it seems we got 25-30% more commercials than I can recall. Maybe I’m getting old, but my adult sons also noticed. NIL, seven (I am exaggerating) years of eligibility, transfer portal, and coaching carousels are turning me away from college football. As a father who has paid college tuitions and also paid off my own comparatively small student loans, it is maddening to hear these kids complain about getting paid. Don’t get me started on the quality of education being peddled at our universities, that’s a whole other kettle of fish; a scholarship today is a six-figure benefit that most people don’t receive. Money will ruin college sports if it hasn’t already.

• Chris in NE says:

Tell Warren that his #1 point is debunked and won’t work. You can’t open the portal 1 week after the championship game because the vast majority of schools are in session next week and those guys need to be enrolled at their next school to be eligible at their next stop.

6.2 Grandpa Simpson’s out of 10.

• Ridge Runner in TN learned his lesson betting the OVER on Iowa:

OK, you were right, I should not have taken the Over in Iowa/Tennessee at the Bowl of Cheezits. I knew Tennessee would be able to score some touchdowns against the vaunted Iowa defense, even with a freshman QB making his first start. I just totally underestimated how TERRIBLE Iowa offense is, despite the Vols’ defensive backfield being packed with non-starters. I thought they would be able to manage at least a field goal, which would have covered the Over, but they only crossed midfield twice. No wonder that Iowa coach looked so grim.

Vols/Iowa Over notwithstanding, I hit on quite a bit of bowl action this year, came out nicely ahead, and enjoyed most of them. Especially entertaining was watching Ole Miss whoop up on Penn State and Mizzou taking out Ohio State and Coach Bert Kreisher, two overrated Little 10 teams handled by second-tier SEC teams, with UGA and Bama being the class of the conference, and the Dawgs most likely the best team in the country.

I have to give Michigan some props, though, they were able to beat an atypical Saban team, barely. Still think Harbaugh is a jerk.

My takeaway is the future of the SEC is Heupel’s Tennessee with Nico Iamaleava, and Ole Miss under Kiffin. And as they enter the SEC as middle-of-the-pack contenders, Texas fans need to remember that Tennessee is the REAL UT. We’ll see how well Texas and Oklahoma do when the competition is tough week in/week out, and for that matter, we’ll see how Washington and the LA teams fare in the Still Little 10, where the most annoying coaches make their living beating up on lesser teams.

All in all, I watched a ridiculous amount of football and Mrs. RidgeRunner gifted me with a new PS5 and Madden 24, which will fill the void as deer season comes to a close with the freezer full.

Looking forward to a new year of Screencaps goodness and thank you for all you do.

That’s it this morning.

Here’s to new beginnings and challenges accepted. Here’s to Junior B. in Dunwoody, GA rising up and being a force within his generation, and here’s to the old salty Internet dawgs who keep chugging along.

Let’s all go get paid (except for the retirees…I know, I know…you’re retired…you’ve told me hundreds of times).

Have a great day.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

