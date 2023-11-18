Hooters Sara Is Ready To Sling College Football Beers, Wyoming Barn College Wrestling Looks Awesome & Tiger Woods Crushes Bombs Again

Videos by OutKick

Yes, I’m committing to tailgating at the Ohio State-Michigan game if you’re going to be in the neighborhood

I kept going back and forth on this one. Do I sit on the couch for the Ohio State-Michigan game for the first time in several years? Do I go to a party around here and have fun without the cold and hysteria of Ann Arbor?

Friday, the text came in.

The Michigan Men want me to ride in the Michigan Van to the Michigan Tailgate that is normally right next to the Fox ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ set.

The peer pressure was too much. I’m in for another year of this fully knowing it’s going to be an insanely long day and I won’t get home until like 9 p.m. after a noon kickoff.

But, it’s the biggest game of the college football season. Emotions are high. Everything will be on the line. I can’t puss out now. This is the content game of the year and the tailgating spot is what I’d say is the best tailgating spot in the Big Ten.

If you see a guy who’s like 6-foot-6 and like 320 pounds these days, that’s Diesel. You’re in the right spot. Stop by. Hang out. Have a beer.

And if you’re an Ohio State fan, don’t worry, these guys are big softies. I’ve been hanging with these guys for years.

The end of life and glow inside Mission San Diego

• Jim T. writes:

Like Evan, I wrote off the NFL some years ago over their hypocritical political posturing. Haven’t come back. Don’t much miss it. Don’t get me wrong – I miss what the NFL USED to be. Grew up a Bungles fan in Dayton, but after dad moved the fam to San Diego in ’79 and took me to a Chargers game that felt more like a pinball machine than football, I switched allegiances.

Living through most of Air Coryell was a gas!

But missing that experience and those times is NOT the same as missing the current nonsense. Plenty of Saturday football, even a little CFL every now and then, and my Sundays are far more productive than before.

Finally, we buried my Dad yesterday at the old Spanish mission in San Diego. He and Mom met at a UD Flyers basketball game in 1956, and stayed a Flyers fan to the end, even going to support their football team every other year when they came out to play the University of San Diego in the Pioneer League (the school that unfortunately gave Cheatin’ Jim Harbaugh his start as a coach.)

After the reception was over, I walked back into the church about 5:10 as the sun was setting – and ended up taking this indoor sunset shot. You can’t really tell from the photo, but the vivid yellow sunset light was coming through the upper windows on the right, illuminating the inside of Mission San Diego in a glow like I’ve never seen before.

Pro sports players you can root for even if you’re sick of woke sports

• Jess in Alabama stepped up and started a list for the community:

This is what I’ve got so far. I’ll add to it, if people send names in.

CJ Stroud

Jonathan Isaac

Josh Dobbs

Derrick Henry

Cole Beasley (hope he gets picked up before end of season)

Thanasis Antetokounmpo (he wore a Costco Kirkland sweatshirt to his game)

And I understand if some people root against these players based on their teams. I’m tempted to add Lamar Jackson for pissing off the NFL with his mom being his agent and not getting the jab. But I could see him being polarizing…

Kinsey:

I’m going to add the Ferguson brothers to the list. Reid Ferguson is the long-snapper in Buffalo while Blake Ferguson is the long-snapper in Miami. Those two are pro-OutKick and have even provided me with some exclusive content over the years.

Great guys.

• Matt D. writes:

There are some straight-up good people in sports, and some who spend their money on worthwhile causes, instead of just being all talk. Shining a spotlight on those guys would be good for the relevant charities, good for sports, and good for folks who cover sports for a living!

The emotions of the Ohio State-Michigan game are building

• Kevin in Toboso jumps into the ring to take shots at Michigan:

Man oh Xichigan man did those uppity, unbearable, never have have won anything other than a paper championship, whiners, wuss out. All the posturing of innocence and ” f-bomb I love you’s”, to the America’s team BS, they caved. Why? Hard to tell but easy to speculate. There is way more behind-the-scenes Har-noballs and their prestigious university doesn’t want discovered. Har-noballs will once again test the waters of the NFL and bolt if some owner is crazy enough to want the shirtless weirdo.

Screw trun and let’s go Bucks.

Man I feel better. Thanks for a great read every day.

‘My Hotel Del Coronado stay from hell’

• Brian S. from New Jersey writes:

Ugh, Evan’s innocent picture of the Hotel Del Coronado in San Diego triggered my PTSD.



Seven years ago we went to visit family out West and rented a villa there. I’m not going to even tell you how ludicrously priced it was, but my better half likes living it up on destination trips, and that’s fine, she works her ass off and deserves it. For such a ridiculous price though, you’d expect top notch, first class service.



You’d be wrong.



Malfunctioning locks, non-working hot tub, hair in the shower drain, a pool experience straight out of “The Birds,” with seagulls and other flying vermin not only dive bombing you with reckless impunity, but molting and shitting in the pool. We were taking cover like an innocent citizen strolling the streets of Chicago at noon. Not a pool attendant to be found to clean up the mess either!



Those were just the appetizers though. The main course came after we ordered room service, served on the terrace that night. Beautiful spot staring straight into the Pacific Ocean. Food came 40 minutes late and was not great. How you screw up pizza, wings, and spaghetti bolognese is beyond me, but they did. We had to eat though, and it was too late to deal with replacement meals. Finished up and were told by the staff to just leave everything there, they’d be over shortly to pick it up. So that’s what we did. They hadn’t picked it up before we went to bed, so placed another call, said they’d be right over. (This is called foreshadowing.)



Awoke the next morning to a terrace covered in broken glass, a chewed up pizza box, wing bones, leftover blue cheese and pizza crust scattered about, seagull shit and feathers everywhere. Guess who didn’t come to pick up the room service as they said they would? Making matters worse? We were about two hours away from our 10-month-old nephew coming over to visit, and we’d planned to spend ample time on that terrace. OK, fine, mistakes were made. Nothing a quick phone call to the front desk couldn’t correct, right?



Narrator: Wrong again.



I was very pleasant when calling, and was assured someone would be right over. Gave it 20 minutes before calling again. Still, trying to be pleasant, but getting a little more annoyed. Even pulled out the 10-month-old-is-coming-over-soon card. “Sorry, we’ll be right there to take care of it.” (I may be Charissa Thompsoning the exact words, but you get the gist.) About a half hour passed this time, and still, nobody. Well, they’d done it now.



The wife was getting involved.



With the next call, any pretense of fake pleasantries was trashed worse than the terrace, as she went full Steve Martin trying to rent a car in “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” on this poor sap. I’m mean, the saltiest language I’d ever heard this loving mother of two use up to that point. Unlike Steve, she didn’t get a “You’re fucked” in return, she got immediate results. Two minutes later, cleaning crew arrives, all the glass, shit, debris is removed, the terrace is mopped with Mr. Clean, and all is right again. You’d think after such a litany of debacles we’d be offered some sort of recompense for the stay, right?



One more time: wrong.



Nothing. So I made sure to go scorched earth on that dump on any travel review site I could find after that. Eventually, a manager contacted me and offered a free night for a future stay. Even snail-mailed a plastic card that we could use for the free night. The card was used as a bookmark for a few years, before eventually ending up in the shredder. Will never set foot in that place again.



Thanks a lot for the photo Evan. 🙂

What a beautiful sunrise in Arkansas

If you send me a real-time sunrise photo from a duck blind, I’m going to post that sunrise no matter what Todd Z. and his gang say. This is just Pure America right here.

• Hunter writes:

Might as well keep the trend going. Duck season opener in Arkansas.

Companies send teams to the Philippines for team building?

I might need to have a chat with management after reading this email.

• Mickey C. writes from the Phillippines:

Hey Joe (which is a very Filipino inside joke, btw) –

Long time reader. No lawn, so I don’t mow. Just wanted to share a recent sunset pic from the bar of the resort for our team-building event.

Stay classy.

Now this is Northern Lights content

• John H. writes:

Each year when I go bowhunting for moose in Alaska I always try to capture timelapse videos of the northern lights. This one from a couple years ago captures both sundown and sunrise for all those haters out there.

• Dan G. writes from Fairbanks, Alaska:

For those in the group who are thinking about photographing the aurora borealis, I have a few tips.

Open the aperture all the way up and bump the ISO to 1600 or 3200. Then just play around with shutter speed until it looks right. Also, set focus to infinity or make marks on the lens ahead of time because it’s difficult to focus in the dark. No autofocus! Use self-timer to keep from bumping the tripod. Use a tripod!

Take pictures with something in the foreground. A green blob with no frame of reference isn’t a great picture.

I’ve attached a couple of examples from here in Fairbanks.

AFC North analysis and would I be up for a beer at Frickers?

• Bert writes:

Long time Outkick and Screencaps fan, first-time emailer! Been living in the Miami Valley since the mid-80s, so I enjoy all your references to this area (Hara Arena, Marion’s Piazza, Englewood Pizza Hut, Brookville, etc.) Would love to grab a beer with you sometime on one of your trips south to the homeland. Maybe at Frickers?

While watching another AFC North slugfest last night, I looked up the highest-paid NFL players.

Three of the top 8 reside in the AFC North:

#1 – J. Burrow – $55M/year

#4 – L. Jackson – $52M/year

#8 – D. Watson – $46M/year

And now after last night’s game, 2 of those 3 players are out for the season, and for a hot minute I thought Jackson might be too before he emerged from the blue tent and continued to play!

The Bungles and the Brownies continue to tease their fans to no avail! Remember this old Scottish proverb, “If wishes were horses, beggars would ride!”

Hope you’ll survive another bad season for your team. I know you enjoyed the high of the Super Bowl a couple years ago, but reality has once again set in for Bengals and Browns fans…

Now if only The Ohio State Buckeyes can avoid losing to that team up north again this year….

Kinsey:

What about a Screencaps roundtable in Dayton one of these days? There are plenty of TNML members in Dayton to make this doable. I’m more than willing to suck down some beers with Daytonians.

The current state of surcharges in the USA

• Reed in Minnetonka, MN writes:

Something I need bring to the Outkick community in regard to the recent wave of upcharge/surcharges/tipping…….

My wife and I went to dinner tonight at a mid-to-nicer restaurant in our area. One we frequent maybe 2-3 times a year for actual dinner given the price point for entrees, drinks, babysitter, etc. We happened to have mother-in-law in town on a Thursday, we had hard work weeks and had a GC that I bought as part of my wife’s b-day this past May, so said let’s go grab a few hours together – much needed.

Started with glass of wine for my wife, local IPA for me. Decided to grab a moderate bottle of wine (screw cap) and proceeded with appetizer and a scallops (her) and porkchop (me) main dish.

As we wrapped up, I toss out $150 GC and AMEX (assume might be somehow over the 150-marker). Receive bill, indeed we burned the $150 plus another $23.96. All good, why I bought a GC for that amount for this joint and thankful for a few hours of “us time” without a babysitter bill!

Thought I would take a look as to how we actually did indeed build to a $173.96 tab and for the first time in say my “30 years of eating/paying/tipping” I see a SURCHARGE of $6.10 for 2 glasses to actually drink the $39.00 bottle of red wine. THEY CHARGED US FOR THE GLASSES!!! Jokingly, would have been more than happy to pass the bottle had I known this was a thing! In all seriousness, what is going on?

Just wanted to pass along and gauge the community’s feedback on this one. Healthcare charge, automatic 20%, now charging for glassware?

Kinsey:

One of you has to own a restaurant. What is going on here? Have you heard of this? Are you charging a similar price to use glasses? Is there something I’m missing and maybe Reid is missing about this charge? Is there an explanation? I’ll reach out to the restaurant, but perhaps one of you is able to shed some light on the thinking here.

You and I need to be on high alert for AI clones that are being created out of REAL women like Canadian hockey goalie Mikayla Demaiter…. who is 100% real, I’ve done the research and she was around before AI was deployed…the woman below is FAKE!

Thank you to Wyn in Colorado for pointing out this video that has me shook right now. This is going to require me to investigate these models more and more to make sure I’m presenting actual living, breathing humans to this audience. I will not rest until all investigations are complete.

This woman is FAKE. That’s Mikayla Demaiter’s strut…I know it when I see it!

Screencaps Christmas Gift Ideas

• Rick in Canton, OH writes:

Greetings Joe and the Screencaps Community,

I have always had great success with gifts crafted out of the woodshop. There are good options for men and women in the entertaining world of pen turning.

It provides an option for the person that believes in hand-writing messages for a personal touch or aiding with remembering tasks. I don’t do it on any kind of commercial level, but I do take requests here and there throughout the year to make gifts when I’m not making one for my trophy shelf. You can often find someone selling these types of things at a craft show (but watch out for crazy high mark-ups in some cases).

I’ve never had any complaints or returns on things I’ve given away or sold. Each and every one is unique since no two pieces of working material (blanks) are identical. Most of my pens are somewhat simple in design, but I’ve included examples of some of my ‘Trophy’ pens (you did say to pound your chest in the column) that I don’t usually do to sell with the work required to make some them, but I like them a lot and so does everyone that sees them.

I’ve listed the materials these ones were made with in case anyone is interested. The beauty is that there are so many materials to work with (wood and acrylic are the most common but there are many more), you can almost always find something meaningful for the person for whom you’re shopping.

left to right:

1. blue/green and black acrylic

2. fake ivory acrylic (‘rifle shell’) and buffalo horn (‘shotgun shell’ above)

3. holly, bloodwood, and African blackwood

4. walnut and holly

5. deer antler

6. white acrylic with fake pearls on the band and top

7. maple with lignum knots

Last one above is maple (‘beach’), cocobolo (‘treasure chest’), gold acrylic (‘treasure’), and ebony (black flag).

Keep up the great work managing the output of crazy from all of us.

‘Screencaps Patriotism Challenge’

Sunset hater Todd Z. challenged the readers to change the subject and threw it out there that he’d like to see some military images. I told Todd to either take the photos or find me embeds from social media that I could use without some photographer coming after me.

24 hours later, Bob R. stepped up to kick off the challenge.

• Bob R. writes:

While still all in on the sunrises/sunsets, here’s a Patriotic photo of a mural in Concordia MO on the side of a downtown business. The USS Missouri, on whose deck the Japanese Surrender was signed in Tokyo Bay is depicted with the Missouri State Flag. Later the Battleship was brought back to life to fire Cruise Missiles in the Gulf War.

Kinsey:

This should be all the direction you need to take part in the challenge. Spot it, snap it, send it in.

• Wade T. writes:

Todd Z said military photos here you go I’m mixing shit/lime in Kandahar, Crapistan 2002 with Patriots hat on of course haha.

• Andrew R. says:

Joe, just responding to Randy from Chiraq:

Maybe Scott H was just “reading the room” of the Screencaps community; lots of us have both real and invisible wounds from our time in service, but don’t want to be a buzzkill on Americas Best Daily Column. Screencaps seems more of a place to tell the the community all of the funny and fond stories of being in the military, and there are plenty of them. Every single vet can tell you some side splitting stories, and almost all of them start with “No sh!t, there I was…” Am I right, vets?

So, no sh!t, there I was on my combat outpost in Western Anbar in Iraq. We had porta-johns that were cleaned about every two weeks. You know you are in an interesting war when you have porta-johns at a combat base that are serviced under a contract by third party nationals, and the “honey-truck” that sucks out the poop has to be escorted by MRAPs with machine guns along a route that has been cleared of IEDs.

Anyway, several of our porta-johns were close to the helo pad where helicopters would land. They were usually strapped to concrete blocks so they wouldn’t tip over, but the worker needed to loosen the strap to do some maintenance and suck out a company of Marines’ worth of excrement. Timing, as they say, is everything, and a big ass CH-53 helicopter came in to land while he was working. If you don’t know, this is a massive and powerful helicopter (see attached pic for scale). It’s about the size of a city bus, and it puts out near hurricane force winds when it lands and takes off.

I think you can see where this is going. Sure enough, the three porta-johns went crashing over and sliding along the ground, one of them still containing the poor worker! Fortunately it landed so the door wasn’t facing the ground, but the damage was done. He came flying up out of the tipped over can, covered in blue water, soggy toilet paper, and other nastiness I will leave to your imagination. Marines, being the dark hearted SOBs we are, started falling over laughing. One of my guys even said, “hey, I don’t remember having corn last night for dinner!”.

We got a hose and helped hose him off, but it took a while because we didn’t have running water, so it had to be pumped from our water truck. We laughed about that for weeks after, usually quoting Peter Griffin saying “It’s everywhere…It’s in my racoon wounds.” from when he got knocked over in an outhouse. Good times. The good news is that non of the porta-john art was affected by the incident. Shout out to my boys from Mike Battery, 3/14 that were with me in Rutbah in 2008. Best group of Marines I ever served with. Semper Fi and late Happy Birthday, Devildogs!

The beauty of the USA

• Jim Fitz in Cumming, GA writes:

I’ve enjoyed the sunrise/ sunset photos you’ve posted (along with many others) and this has inspired me to send a couple (that I took on my phone) that show to me how beautiful the USA really is from the North to the South. Sending two from Mount Desert Island, Maine looking west to the mainland, and another on Amelia Island, FL across the intercostal waterway.



Mount Desert Maine



Same spot with fisherman loading crates of lobster on a truck for market



ICWW Amelia Island, FL from the back porch

• Beau in Toledo sent a sunrise this morning as I was closing down the column:

Just now, over the football stadium St John’s.

These Saturday editions of Screencaps are starting to get massive as we get closer to winter. The idea back in 2022 was that Saturday Screencaps would be a shortened version of the Monday through Friday offering, but here we are with yet another monster.

If you sent an email that didn’t make it, I promise you I see the email. It’s just that I’d be here all day weaving in messages.

Let’s go have a great weekend. Send in those patriotism photos. Keep telling me what’s going on in your neck of the woods.

Take care.

