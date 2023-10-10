Hooters Releases Its 2024 Bikini Calendar

Videos by OutKick

Some traditions in life just feel right: Opening Day baseball, 12 p.m. EST on the first day of March Madness when the first game tips on TruTV, suckin’ down cold beers with the boys while crushing golf balls during a scramble you’re not going to win and the annual Hooters bikini calendar release that is entering its 38th year in 2024.

Hooters just keeps chugging along in the bikini calendar department during an era when it would be easy for the brand to fall victim to the losers screaming for the end of bikini calendars celebrating the beautiful women of this great country.

Not Hooters.

Tradition is tradition and the company has a great reason for keeping it alive. $1 of every Hooters calendar sold goes to the Kelly Jo Dowd Breast Cancer Research Fund as part of the “Give a Hoot” fundraising efforts in October.

Dowd was an original Hooters Girl. She was the 1995 Hooters calendar cover girl. And then Ms. Dowd became the general manager of the Palm Harbor Hooters. She died from breast cancer in 2007.

In total, calendar sales have raised over $1 million in charity dollars.

Now, let’s get to this year’s calendar and the ladies who will go down in Hooters history:

Cover Girl: Emily Johnson (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Emily Johnson (Jacksonville, Fla.) Miss January: Sarah Magda (Sarasota, Fla.)

Sarah Magda (Sarasota, Fla.) Miss February: Kiana Mahabir (Odessa, Fla.)

Kiana Mahabir (Odessa, Fla.) Miss March: Sophia Zullo (Mason, Ohio)

Sophia Zullo (Mason, Ohio) Miss April: Paris Tootle (Savannah, Ga.)

Paris Tootle (Savannah, Ga.) Miss May: Iliana Rodriquez (North Tampa, Fla.)

Iliana Rodriquez (North Tampa, Fla.) Centerfold: Averey Tressler (Mesa, Ariz.)

Averey Tressler (Mesa, Ariz.) Miss June: Miya Vidales (Sarasota, Fla.)

Miya Vidales (Sarasota, Fla.) Miss July: Cassidy Marginean (Grand Prairie, Texas)

Cassidy Marginean (Grand Prairie, Texas) Miss August: Alexis Parker (Rock Hill, S.C.)

Alexis Parker (Rock Hill, S.C.) Miss September: Sara Vratanina (Daytona, Fla.)

Sara Vratanina (Daytona, Fla.) Miss October: Bella Waters (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Bella Waters (Jacksonville, Fla.) Miss November: Grace Burchett (Naples, Fla.)

Grace Burchett (Naples, Fla.) Miss December: Olivia Lorenzo (Loveland, Colo.)

Olivia Lorenzo (Loveland, Colo.) Back Cover: Aly Vargas (Pensacola Beach, Fla.), Caitlin Barkey (Tampa, Fla.), Iza Glinkowski (Downers Grove, Ill.), Nadira Dunn (Kirby, Texas), Paloma Henderson (Charlotte, N.C.), Sophie Stocklein (Madison, Wis.)

Aly Vargas (Pensacola Beach, Fla.), Caitlin Barkey (Tampa, Fla.), Iza Glinkowski (Downers Grove, Ill.), Nadira Dunn (Kirby, Texas), Paloma Henderson (Charlotte, N.C.), Sophie Stocklein (Madison, Wis.) October 2023: Brandi Cullifer (San Marcos, Calif.), Tichelle Pender (Clearwater, Fla.), Eden Davis (Abilene, Texas)

Brandi Cullifer (San Marcos, Calif.), Tichelle Pender (Clearwater, Fla.), Eden Davis (Abilene, Texas) November 2023: Alana Moore (Chesapeake, Va.), Ashleigh Meade (Chantilly, Va.), Lissette Miranda (Joliet, Ill.)

Get the calendar. Keep the tradition alive. Fight back against the losers who would love to see calendars filled with beautiful, brilliant women disappear forever. Do your part: stop into your local Hooters, get a dozen wings, crush a beer, grab a calendar to go and place it right there on your garage fridge to remind you of this incredible country you call home.

All photos courtesy of Hooters.