Hooters Releases Its 2023 Bikini Calendar

Because here at OutKick we support the Real America where red-blooded Americans are reminded that this country isn’t a complete woke cesspool, it’s my duty today to announce that Hooters has released its 2023 bikini calendar.

That’s right, 2023 is around the corner and Hooters is still pumping out calendars during times when calendars are presumed to be a thing of the past.

Not at Hooters because this company clearly still believes in red-blooded America. It’s wonderful to have Team Hooters and the Hooters Girls staying true to their roots by producing calendars that will be hung up in auto-body shops by third-generation grunts helping to put cars back together because people can’t stop looking at their phones while running over others.

It’s nice of the Hooters Girls to think of the troops who need to be reminded of what they’re fighting for. It’s nice of the Hooters Girls to think of the lonely degens who play video games 20 hours a day and look up at the calendar to remind them what month it is.

And it’s not like Hooters dumps out these calendars to pad the bottom line at the chicken-slinging biz.

For every calendar sold, Hooters will donate $1 to the Give A Hoot fundraising effort with the money going to the V Foundation for Cancer Research and other cancer research beneficiaries.

Karter Higgins of Humble, Texas is your 2023 cover model while Miss Hooters International Madison Novo handles the centerfold duties.

Cover Girl – Karter Higgins (Humble, Texas) / Courtesy of Hooters

“Somebody pinch me….I am officially your 2023 International Hooters Calendar COVER GIRL,” Karter announced on Instagram love the weekend.

“I can’t even put together the words to say how excited and in shock I am. This was my first time ever shooting for the calendar, and I am beyond grateful to be awarded this opportunity. I cannot thank my family, friends, coworkers, managers, and corporate enough for believing in me.

“Most of all, thank you @hooters for this experience! The sky is truly the limit 💫 Express gratitude towards the universe and it will treat you with kindness. This is such a beautiful life and I’m so blessed!!”

Order your calendars here. Buy one and send it to the troops or buy one for your body shop guy. They’ll appreciate the thought.

God bless the USA. God bless the Hooters Girls.

And God bless those who are battling for red-blooded America.

Your 2023 Hooters Calendar Girls:

Cover Girl: Karter Higgins (Humble, Texas)

Miss January: Megan O’Neal (Melborne, Fla.)

Miss February: Breyale Jenkins (Orlando, Fla.)

Miss March: Grace Burchett (Fort Myers Beach, Fla.) Miss April: Sara Vratanina (Tallahassee, Fla.) Miss May: Sloan Miavitz (Sarasota, Fla.)

Centerfold: Madison Novo (Miami, Fla.)

Miss June: Allie Roberts (Lone Tree, Colo.)

Miss July: Alyssa Vargas (Denham Springs, La.)

Miss August: Eden Davis (Abilene, Texas)

Miss September: Cassidy Marginean (Grand Prairie, Texas)

Miss October: Rilee Beltramea (Clearwater, Fla.)

Miss November: Grace Tolmachoff (Fort Worth, Texas)

Miss December: Lindsay Lynch (Merrillville, Ind.)

Back Cover: Gracie Chamberlain (Brandon, Fla.), Alana Moore (Chesapeake, Va.), Sarah Peters (Long Beach, Calif.)

October 2022: Iza Glinkowski (Downers Grove, Ill.), Sophie Stocklein (Madison, Wis.), Averey Tressler (Mesa, Ariz.)

November 2022: Gianna Cipollaro (Brunswick, N.J.), Alyssa Wickman (Dayton, Ohio), Leah Braun (Mesa, Ariz.)

December 2022: Tanna Patino (Orland Park, Ill.), Joey Cousins (Albuquerque, N.M.), Olivia Lorenzo (Loveland, Colo.)

Inside Back Cover: Paloma Henderson (Cumberland, Ga.), Iliana Rodriquez (North Tampa, Fla.), Kaitlin Crombie (Atlantic City, N.J.)

