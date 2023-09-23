Hooters Miya Is Ready For A Huge College Football Weekend, Greatest Gameday Insult Sign Ever & Germans Love ‘Country Roads’

Videos by OutKick

Happy first day of fall

Would you just look at this schedule. Take it all in. I couldn’t even fit the Iowa-Penn State 7:30 CBS kickoff on the screenshot that’s how loaded the schedule is today as summer turns to fall and we get a legitimate weekend of sitting your ass square in front of multiple televisions.

It’s an absolute feeding frenzy out there with people saying, “Stop over, let’s watch football and suck down beers,” but I find myself wanting to be a loser for some of the day and consuming the football alone or with very few others so I can concentrate. If there was ever a day to shut out the noise, this is the day.

If there was ever a day to hunker down to be a college football consumer, this is it. All day. From noon all the way through the end of the 7:30 kickoffs, and later, if you’re a true weirdo.

Do I have chores that need done today? Absolutely. But college football days like this one don’t come around very often. It’s to be cherished and respected. It’s fall, you’re allowed to get locked in. Before you know it, mid-December will roll around and you’ll be wishing you respected the first true college football Saturday.

#noregrets today. GET LOCKED IN.

Kinsey:

I’m told by West Coast football experts that Colorado cannot possibly stay with Oregon. Remember that kickoff time is 12:30 in Eugene. If that was a 7:30 kick, I’d say Colorado was completely toast. Something tells me this is a massive shootout and Deion’s boys lose after giving up 55 points, but they cover. Just a hunch.

• James S. writes:

Bought this United States themed Ohio State flag. I Understand the required NCAA property of … but the ND was a little much. No wonder Notre Dame selects to remain independent. Is this a sign? Not flying that flag this Saturday! Go Bucks!

• Tim G. in the 419 writes about his final day of summer:

Football, fire and beer on the deck. A beautiful way to wrap up summer.

Kinsey:

Here’s how I celebrated the end of summer: I went to the local high school football game, watched the local boys put a running clock on the visitors with 6:00 left on the clock in the second quarter and then play one of the fastest second halfs in high school football history. I’m not sure if the refs even through a flag so the game would just end.

Final: 48-0.

Oh, and I was 1,001 tickets off from hitting the 50/50 raffle, which is an accomplishment when $20 gets you like 150 tickets.

Then I came home, watched college football and started working on Saturday Screencaps.

Now it’s time to relax. I have all this college football coming up and a tee time in the morning. It’s lining up to be one of those weekends you look back on in the winter and smile.

We talk about Doing Hard Things around here and it means different things to different people…check out this adventure

Let me introduce you guys to Abram, the guy who has been paddling for the last 13 months and now finds himself in northern Michigan and about to attempt an upriver adventure along the Au Sable River, an old Indian route the cuts through the heart of northern Michigan towards Grand Traverse Bay and entry into Lake Michigan.

I want you to remember this trip today while you’re watching college football and some announcer says how some football player has been through hell and back.

Uh, has that football player ever paddled the St. Clair River in Port Huron? Have you ever seen that current?

You can follow along with Abram here or keep an eye on his Instagram to find out how it’s going. If you’re feeling sluggish this fall, just remember Abram has been paddling for 13 months for the fun of it. That should snap you out of your doldrums.

Show me your patio, Do Hard Things and Respect Summer

• MI, who says he needs to have a beer with Screencaps Sheriff John in Houston, writes:

I hit a trifecta here in Tucson this week: You saw my patio last June.

On August 30th, mother nature unleashed 70 mph winds and hail and decided to topple a 50 year old mesquite right onto my new gazebo. I could have called a professional, but my bad ass next door neighbor (who makes high-end custom mesquite furniture) convinced me we just needed a crane and some chain saws.

Now a professional tree remover would have been at least a few weeks out, costing me precious pool & patio days in the waning days of summer. Between #respectsummer and #dohardthings, there was only one option: The crane came Tuesday, we hooked it up to the tree, severed the base, and lifted it out of the yard over the house to the driveway where we butchered it. Took about two hours. Mission Accomplished. And the gazebo somehow survived with minimal damage.

I had no idea John Denver and West Virginia were this popular in Germany

Now I need to research to find out how this song became so popular at Oktoberfest.

The schools begging for donations

• Michael J. in Chiraq writes:

If you think you have it bad. I have three kids in three different schools. The amount of donation stuff coming my way is insane. I’ll be sure to list your email as one of the ones my kids can send propaganda too though(sarcasm). Thanks!

Kinsey:

Automatic block if any of you use my email for your school donations!

Again, it’s not that we don’t donate money — I was $27 in just last night between the game ticket Screencaps the III didn’t use and the 50/50 drawing — it’s the scumbaggery that I see out of the system like yet another donation reminder sent to my email yesterday from an account that is supposed to be my son asking his friends and family for money which also benefits a company out of Colorado that is using a UPS mailing address for its business purposes.

I’m out, dawg. Go to hell, shady UPS mailbox business.

That’s it this morning. I have to be at the soccer fields. It’s picture day for a six-week soccer season. Good times.

Have a great first day of fall. Let’s reconnect on Monday morning. Tell me all about your weekends and how you celebrated. Pumpkin spice candles all around!

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

