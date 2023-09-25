Videos by OutKick

You better believe I’m walking around the house this morning with my chest puffed out more than normal after a major life accomplishment

It finally happened — I broke 90 on a legitimate 100-year-old golf course while using full golf integrity … no breakfast balls, no mulligans, no ‘hit it again(s),’ no ‘I was talking in your backswing,’ no foot wedges, no ‘just call it a double’ behavior.

I shot an 88 Sunday morning.

Of course, I can hear the golf pros reading today’s column thinking, “Good job, loser. What took so long?”

Here’s where I have to push back a little bit because I estimate that 90% of golfers aren’t playing full-integrity golf. I’m not pulling that number out of thin air. We already know just 26% of golfers are breaking 90 on a regular basis and you have to believe at least 10% of those are cheaters taking breakfast balls and using foot wedges out of the trees.

I’m not giving MetaQuest VR Golf the full credit for my success — I haven’t been drinking while golfing and the scores are dropping…imagine that — but I’ll just say that my two best putting rounds of golf came after I started playing Golf+ on VR.

Seriously.

#notsponsored

Observations from a long weekend of football

Let’s roll through these:

The YouTubeTV NFL Ticket quad-box is exactly what I needed in my life. I can’t get over how it has changed my viewing habits. The $279 or whatever I paid is worth it to avoid commercials. It’s like going to a party that never loses steam.

Travis Kelce’s marketing team deserves a huge Christmas bonus. They created a relationship with Taylor Swift’s marketing team and now both sides can ride this freight train right to the bank.

Poor Brittany Mahomes. She’s worth half a billion and can’t even get a camera on her inside Arrowhead. You know she’s seething inside. I get Tonya Harding vibes out of Brit Brit. Is there a chance she tries to Nancy Kerrigan Swift right out of the picture? I’m just sayin’.

Put a mustache on Jackson Mahomes and he’d play a great Jeff Gillooly in the Brit Brit vs. Swift biopic.

The Miami Dolphins have a 21% probability of playing in the Super Bowl.

The Chicago Bears should just shut it down. The Justin Fields era is over. Play the backup. Play for Caleb Williams. If you watched the Bears-Chiefs game via YouTubeTV because Fox switched out of that disaster, you’d realize just how clueless Fields is in that offense. He was 11 of 22 for 99 yards! LOLOLOLOL.

The Browns defense is one more performance away from being crowned the best defense in Browns history and it doesn’t seem to be an overreaction.

The #Browns defense has allowed just 4 plays in the red zone this season.



No plays inside the 10-yard line.



Jim Schwartz effect. — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) September 25, 2023

Joe Burrow is now a game-time decision in a must-win game for the Bengals and AJ McCarron was added to the practice squad over the weekend. Dare I say this is starting to feel like when Ken Griffey Jr. couldn’t stay healthy for the Reds? It’s starting to feel like Burrow will be put on IR, the Bengals season will end, he’ll come back in December, they’ll win like five games and everyone will move on to 2024.

I don’t know how some of you gamble on sports when things like the Colts and Gardner Minshew go into Baltimore and beat the Ravens.

I don’t know who was on the call for that Colts-Ravens game, but the announcer who said Tucker had plenty of leg from 60 out was wrong.

Beth Mowins was on the call in Baltimore and her voice instantly made me crave a pot of chili & a blanket. It’s no coincidence the weather was garbage in Baltimore. Beth was in her element. It was like late October calling Minnesota-Northwestern games.

I’m an Ohio State fan and I hated Ryan Day’s fake tough guy act. That’s because I’m a fair and balanced observer. Jim Harbaugh is a huge loser who proved it during his Signing With The Stars days when he was sleeping in kicker basements. See, I’m balanced. That said, Day teams have been absolutely out-willed against Michigan and now I’m supposed to suddenly believe this is a gritty bunch? Prove it, tough guy. “It’s us against the world.” Ryan, you’re not a MAC team. Stop being a dork, Dork.

Kyle McCord actually came off as a legit tough guy. He’s growing on me.

Respect Summer is over, Gerard

This email was sent to me at 12:45 ET Sunday morning.

• Gerard W. writes:

We respected summer by heading to an outdoor beer garden to listen to a great 90s cover band. The weather and sky were beautiful. (See attached). Did you respect summer by watching the OSU game outside?

We were not that far from where the Illinois State police made their biggest drug bust ever. Look at all that dope these guys were hauling on that bus! (See attached) Well guess what our great state did? They immediately released the guys driving the bus! We have that new cashless bail law. You can’t make this shit up. We have to have the dumbest governor in all of the USA.

Kinsey:

Reminder: The autumnal equinox was at like 2:45 a.m. SATURDAY MORNING. That said, yes, I watched 75% of the Ohio State game outside on a neighbor’s patio before making it home in time to hunker down for The Drive®.

By the way, look what happened after the record-setting drug bust

A report from Munich

• Brent P. in Indiana writes:

Just spent two days in Munich to experience the Oktoberfest festival. An indescribable experience. You must see for yourself. We did sing a lot of John Denver’s “country road”, Bruce Channel’s “hey baby”, and Queen’s “rock you”. Two days were enough for us. Now on to lake Como Italy. Screencaps is keeping me sane as we travel.

Also. I forgot Neil Diamond’s “sweet Caroline” was sung the most after “hey baby”

Germans and “Country Roads”

• Lee D. writes:

Joe, thought you may have heard/seen how the Müncheners broke out into John Denver when the Bucs played the Seahawks over there last November. There are a bunch of video clips on Twitter (including mine) of how the crowd in unison started singing “Country Roads” at the two-minute warning. And they didn’t stop until the game was nearly over.

Sara Walsh of NFL Network has video (on her Twitter feed) from the sidelines of Bucs players staring up into the crowd with big smiles on their faces watching/listening to the fans all sing that song as the game was going on.

Was told by the locals there “Country Roads” is a popular bar song (the Germans love to sing while they drink) often played near closing time. (Sort of like that maudlin, cheesy “Closing Time” song by Semisonic.)

So yeah, “Country Roads” is way popular drinking song there. Saw it with my own eyes (and ears).

And yeah, at least in Munich, I was very surprised how bilingual the locals are. I’m serious I’ve had more problems conversing in Miami than I did in Munich. I’m serious. Once had a cabbie (remember those things?) in Miami chew me out because I didn’t know Spanish — in America!

Screencaps readers who surf

• John H. writes:

Well here’s your email from a reader telling you they surf. Respecting summer means keeping the wetsuit in the closet a bit longer but taking advantage of the thinned out crowds and hurricane swells. Warm water and waves – it’s the magic time of the year on the east coast.

Woah, wait just a minute…don’t teach the AI bots this!

• Aaron H. writes:

That’s it this morning. Fall is here. Now football, Crockpots and decorating gets serious. Let’s get after it starting right now. Go have an incredible day of work, get something on the grill and get hunkered down for a Monday Night Football doubleheader.

Take care.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

