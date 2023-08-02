Hooters Girl Scarlett Knight Is Living Out Her Childhood Dream At Miss Hooters International Pageant

Videos by OutKick

That smile you see on the face of Hooters Girl Scarlett Knight this week in Las Vegas at the Miss Hooters International pageant isn’t rehearsed like you see out of typical beauty pageant contestants who are actually miserable and would rather be at home binge-watching Real Housewives.

Scarlett really is just having that much fun.

The Pearland, Texas native, who finished second runner-up at the 2022 Miss Hooters International competition, tells OutKick it’s going to be hard to out-fun her this week in Vegas where 50 ladies will compete to become an icon within one of the greatest businesses this country ever founded.

Scarlett says her game plan to win the $30,000 first-place prize is rather simple.

Hooters Girl Scarlett Knight, a Texas native, became a fan of the company after having her 8th birthday at Hooters. / via Hooters

“Last year was the best I’d ever done as far as placement in the pageant and last year I had the most fun. I honestly thought less about the competition and focused on having a good time and being myself and it turned out really well for me,” the three-time Hooters calendar model explained. “My strategy this year is to do the same, to soak in the entire experience and enjoy myself, create memories and connections.

“If I’m the right person for the job then I think it will shine through.

“When you’re relaxed and enjoying yourself you are able to show your true colors. That comes out in your interviews, your walk, and your presence in front of the judges.”

For Scarlett, her journey with Hooters started at an early age.

“I’ve wanted to become a Hooters girl since I was 8 years old. I actually had my 8th birthday party at Hooters, so I’ve always wanted to be a Hooters girl,” she said. “My affinity and love for the brand has only grown since then. I’m grateful to say I’ve been able to achieve many of the goals.”

“If I’m the right person for the job then I think it will shine through,” the Pearland, Texas native says of her approach this week in Las Vegas at the 2023 Miss Hooters International pageant. / via Scarlett Knight / Hooters

But there are items still on the bucket list

Scarlett wants to be in charge of opening a store Attend a NASCAR race to represent Hooters Earn a spot on the Hooters calendar as a month “And ultimately, hopefully, becoming a Miss Hooters International. It’s one of my biggest dreams.”

Have you ever met John Daly?

“Oh, and I want to meet John Daly. I think he’s such a character. I want to meet him one day.”

via Scarlett Knight / Hooters

Quick hitters with Hooters Girl Scarlett

Favorite Wing sauce?

“Spicy garlic.

“I eat it basically every single shift. And if this says anything about my affinity for the sauce, my name in our work group chat is Spicy Garlic Scarlett.”

She’s serious.

“Go ahead and quote me, Spicy Garlic Scarlett. I’m in love with it. It’s so flavorful. It has just enough spice. It reminds me of myself.”

via Scarlett Knight / Hooters

Bone-in or boneless wings?

“Oh, bone-in wings. All flats. Extra crispy.”

via Scarlett Knight / Hooters

What would you do with the $30,000 first-place prize?

“I have a one-track mind, so I concentrate on getting the crown and then I’ll focus on what I’m going to do, but I’d definitely take a trip. Traveling is one of my passions in life. I’ve been able to hit 10 countries while working for Hooters, which I’m grateful for. I’d definitely take a trip.

“I’d go to the U.K. and the Bahamas.

And buy clothes.

“Maybe I’d do something responsible like get an investment property and I’d hope to finish school as well,” Spicy Scarlett added.

via Scarlett Knight / Hooters

On her future with the company

“I’ve been thinking about what the future holds for me after the orange shorts and I’m definitely not ready to hang up my shorts — I’m having so much fun.



“When I started with Hooters I created a Hooters bucket list and I’m working my way through the list, but the more I think about it, the more I’m becoming interested in growing with the brand on a corporate level or on a training level. I hope to transfer into opening stores domestically and abroad. I think that would be an incredible opportunity.”

This year’s Hooters International Pageant will be broadcast live Thursday, August 3 at 10 p.m. ET at all Hooters restaurants for fans and guests to share in the fun.

via Scarlett Knight / Hooters