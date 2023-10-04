Hooters Celebrates Its 40th Birthday Today

Videos by OutKick

Wings, beers, beautiful women serving plates of food, birthday boys having the Hooters Girls singing to them, the uniforms, the ambiance, the American Institution.

Guys, I want you to stop what you’re doing today and salute one of the greatest American ideas of the 20th century. It’s Hooters 40th birthday.

Founded by six Clearwater, Florida geniuses — Lynn D. Stewart, Gil DiGiannantonio, Ed Droste, Billy Ranieri, Ken Wimmer and Dennis Johnson — the original Hooters was opened on October 4, 1983, but, according to the Hooters historians, the original owners figured it wouldn’t last so they built a graveyard in front of the store in honor of businesses that had failed in that location. Eventually, an American hero by the name of Robert H. Brooks obtained majority control of the business and is credited with forming the franchise model that turned Hooters into an iconic brand.

Now we have the Miss Hooters International pageant — Emily Johnson felt confidence running wild through her body and won this year’s title — to go along with the iconic Hooters calendar for the red-blooded American men who still like to keep track of their weeks the old fashioned way. There’s a NASCAR racing team. There are NIL deals with John Daly Jr. There’s the John Daly Hooters Weekend in Augusta. There are fundraisers for the military, The V Foundation, the Special Olympics and many other organizations.

Even in this era where Gen Z and Millennials act like they can’t be caught dead appreciating a beautiful Hooters Girl, the brand rolls on and seems like it’s stronger than ever with international growth exploding. Did you know that there are six Hooters locations in South Africa? Did you know the world’s largest Hooters location is now in Liverpool, England?

It’s true.

In this age where Gen Z and Millennial dorks would rather order Thai food via DoorDash than head out to enjoy an alpha male experience of crushing beers and watching UFC fighters beat up each other, it’s so damn impressive to see this brand not limp into its 40th birthday as a beaten down company just holding on like an Applebee’s or TGI Fridays.

Oct 4, 1983: 40 years ago, the 1st Hooters Restaurant opened in Clearwater, Florida. #80s pic.twitter.com/yTpzHUFvYp — Old School 80s (@OldSchool80s) October 4, 2023

“It’s American — not motherhood and apple pie, maybe, but food, folks, and fun with a little sex appeal,” a restaurant consultant told a newspaper reporter in 1991.

The historians say L.D. Stewart was a former Illini defensive end (who played on a team with Dick Butkus) turned painting contractor who figured he could make a few dollars while drinking beer delivered by beautiful women and he’d have himself a winning formula. He and his five buddies put up $139,000 each and then they went searching for waitresses on Clearwater Beach.

“I had every intention of being broke in six months,” Stewart said of his venture.

via Hooters

In 1984, the six sold the expansion rights to Hooters of America in Atlanta and the six guys were earning 3% off all sales.

Dreams do come true, folks.

So tip those beers tonight at the bar and salute American men who had a vision, even if they figured it would fail, and all the women who have delivered 40 years of beers, wings and a good time when Americans needed it most.