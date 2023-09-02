Hooters Catherine Is Ready For Some Football, Vols Jim Is Fired Up For Gameday & LSU Students Kick Some Ass At The Bar

Videos by OutKick

Come on, CNN, get it together

Of course it’s incredibly sad to hear the news this morning that Jimmy Buffett has passed away and then CNN goes off and claims the guy played music for over 500 years. Thanks for being worthless, CNN.

Now that's a long life and lots of margaritas! #RIPJimmy pic.twitter.com/yLtopIEo6x — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) September 2, 2023

The Dong blanket

• L.A. Don writes:

So I had to see if this was real when you typed ‘ fall decorative blanket ‘ in Amazon prime.. did you happen to catch the other photos in it?

I was on the floor laughing!

Wall Street Journal’s list of sports bucket list experiences

In no particular order (via WSJ):

A College Football Rivalry Game

The Masters

The Daytona 500

The Boston Marathon-Red Sox Double

The Women’s College World Series

Lambeau Field

The Final Four (Semifinal Round)

Whatever Game Your Kid Is Playing In

Kinsey:

I’ve experienced 4 of the 8, so I’ll take batting .500 any day of the week.

Shopping carts and driving range baskets

• Dale H. writes:

I bet if a study was done, the same people that leave shopping carts in the parking lot are the same people that will leave baskets lay at the driving range.

Instagram Stars

• Mike from Layton asks:

If every model on Instagram “is a star”, are any of them really a star?

Kinsey:

Good point. Remember, when you see “Instagram star” in a headline, it’s not that I necessarily think she’s a star, it’s that Google’s supposedly smart algorithm LOVES such word combinations and it’s, as you can imagine, a little bit of clickbaiting for the AI bots.

Look, I’m not against clickbaiting the bots. These bots have websites by the balls, so playing a game with them from time to time is a necessity.

I know you guys are smart enough to see through clickbait and you’re clicking anyway on Screencaps.

Never forget, this isn’t the New York Times or the Wall Street Journal. We’re sorta pirates of the Internet around here. Business is business.

Hand washing the car

Now you guys have my mind racing over the hand washing vs. the car wash. I want to get into the hand washing the car business because I noticed just how bad of a job the car wash does and I want to challenge myself.

What soap am I buying?

What tools do I need to invest in?

Jess in Alabama, Screencaps readers, etc., provide your best practices.

‘Doing Hard Things’ with Daryl

• Indy Daryl is back with a backpacking report:

Life’s been pretty crazy lately and haven’t done much more than follow SC from afar for the last couple of weeks. Wanted to check in with a quick Do Hard Things report from Yosemite National Park. I know backpacking isn’t everyone’s thing, but I couldn’t recommend Yosemite NP more highly. This being my first time, I was absolutely stunned with the beauty. El Cap. Half Dome. Clouds Rest. Upper Yosemite Falls. They and more live up to and exceed the hype.

We ended up spending 5 days and 4 nights in the back country, climbing a cumulative 10,000 vertical feet across 37 or so miles. There were moments I wanted to quit but once you get the to beautiful parts all the pain and suffering is immediately worth it. Swimming in glacial lakes and rivers. Sleeping under the stars. Backcountry fires (don’t worry they were permitted). And great conversation.

Cheers to the SC and Do Hard Things community you’ve built. Love reading all about the fun things that us regular folks get up to across this wonderful land. Thanks for all you do!

Balloons over Boise

• From Mike T. in Eagle, Idaho:

Annual Boise Balloon Festival, sunrise launch!

The sun is out. It’s going to be near 90. The Ohio State Buckeyes play today. The pool is ready to go.

It’s time for me to get on out of here so I can go live some life this holiday weekend. I hope you have a great one and enjoy this final slice of Summer. Respect it. Have fun with it. Be safe. Remember the running clock on first downs when making bets.

Take care.

Numbers from :

Taking into account mortgage rates, incomes, and house prices, September 2023 very well could go down as the least affordable month for U.S. housing this century.



The current record holder: August 2023 — Lance Lambert (@NewsLambert) September 1, 2023

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

It’s the last Friday that’s not RED!❤️ Talk football to me😎 pic.twitter.com/ThcYOkLpSr — Gracie Hunt (@gracelynhunt) September 1, 2023

The #Patriots released rare audio of their first phone call with Tom Brady when they drafted him in 2000



This is insane.



“I think I’m ready for it.“pic.twitter.com/q6GlkP59Te — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 1, 2023

It’s time for #OregonState to press Apple hard for a new TV deal and make everyone else regret leaving the #Pac12. pic.twitter.com/b2EPp0QHs5 — Message Board Geniuses (@BoardGeniuses) September 2, 2023

Couldn’t sleep. V O L S pic.twitter.com/O0m6cw65Yl — Jim Vol4Life 🇺🇸 (@V0lsball) September 2, 2023

In case you want to follow your local power conference in 2024 but no longer have any idea which one that is, here's a handy map: pic.twitter.com/2iQvHZhc0L — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 1, 2023

Only one man can save Florida football pic.twitter.com/WHTbMtwnmQ — Alex Ansted (@AlexAnstedCFB) September 1, 2023

The Braves 1-5 hitters this season:



1. Acuña: 31 home runs

2. Albies: 28 home runs

3. Riley: 32 home runs

4. Olson: 43 home runs

5. Ozuna: 32 home runs



They have combined for 166 home runs which is more than 17 TEAMS this season 🤯 pic.twitter.com/dJ6PqIOY1N — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 2, 2023

59 year old Honus Wagner speaks and plays baseball. pic.twitter.com/mkXNxYp8Jn — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) September 1, 2023

All I need is a backpack, an $11,606 golf cart and an apple and I’m good. #SimpleLife pic.twitter.com/JTdX3Gs5LL — robmillertime (@robmillertime) September 2, 2023

I'm not exactly sure what's going on in this 1892 photo men in front of of Bell's Saloon in Amarillo, Texas but I get the distinct impression that alcohol may have been involved. pic.twitter.com/f1sFK9wm2S — Traces of Texas (@TracesofTexas) September 2, 2023