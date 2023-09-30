Hooters Casey Ready For Wings & Football, Love Or Hate U2…Sphere Experience Looks Awesome, BYU’s Mascot Is Nuts

Videos by OutKick

Guys, I have like 45 minutes before I need to be on a soccer pitch doing my assistant coaching duties for a first and second grade team so we need to make this quick

The founder of the Gauntlet game, Tim in Texas IS NOT happy with rumors there are leagues where guys might be trading teams.

• Tim writes:

No. Trades are not allowed in The Gauntlet. This league is like a Ronco Food Dehydrater. Set it and forget it.

The beauty of this league is that you are married to 4 strangers for 4 1/2 months. You ever wonder what it’s like being married to the Browns for a season? Try them out. If you like how they feel for a season, you can re-up next year. This is your excuse to be as an obnoxious Patriots fan or a borderline criminal Raiders fan for 4 months. Do you think I like rooting for those despised Cowboys for 17 Sundays? Of course not. But I made that vow when I bought them for 29 points while drunk on a Saturday afternoon in August. So, now I have to pretend Dak is an elite QB and tell everyone how great we were 30 years ago. That’s how this works.

I’m just glad I didnt end up with the Chiefs. Having to listen to Taylor Swift songs for a third of a year sounds miserable.

Remember, if you’re doing this right, you have lots of side bets. You and Greg might have $20 on whose 4 teams are going to end up with more wins, Mike or Dave. That bet is ruined if you can trade.

Finally, there’s money on the line here. Winner take all. If your friends are as corrupt as mine, they will definitely trade the Cardinals for the 49ers in week 17, just to screw that 1 guy out of his championship.

Official Decision: No trades.

Fall bachelor parties and Academy Sports actually used ‘Christmas’ in its advertising

• Wyn in Colorado cuts through the news of the week:

Happy Football Saturday America!!!

I’m completely anti wedding during the Fall but I’m not against bachelor parties. After attending the Buffs vs Condoms game today I’m flying out to Scottsdale for a “joint bachelor/bachelorette party”. Not sure on the dangers that await having the bride and groom attend the same shenanigans but gotta support my buddy.

In regards to Tyler E’s Academy Sports picture from Houston…I’m all for it. In fact, Academy Sports a just earned my business. Am I excited to see Christmas advertising already? No. But the fact their advertising uses the word “Christmas” instead of “holidays” certainly wins me over.

Side note: Did the lady in the Pumpkin Spice bird food TikToc kinda look like a bird herself?

2nd side note: Mike S. in Wisconsin is right, you never quit on your teams(s). You pick one and stick with ‘em.

Big news for the vegans who want to hit up Taco Bell at 3 a.m. after closing the bar

One of the Screencaps legends checks in

• Beau in Toledo IS BACK and has some thoughts (remember, the editors are under strict orders NOT TO EDIT Beau’s emails…don’t touch them!):

(I really hope those pics sent from my phone went thru)

So This Lady got a giggle out of the #TNML shirt i had on a little over a week ago while shopping at a local market… She noted that Her Son has the same Shirt! We had a Fun Laugh when She introduced Herself as Mrs.Tim G. in NW Ohio, Mother of Andy!

Laughs were shared!

Joe, this Thing You’ve built with “Caps and #TNML… Love This Baby!!

To Tim McH…. Welcome to OutKick!!! Maybe you could produce the podcasts that should be in #TNML Commissioner Kinsey’s future… Yes, Joe, that’s a hint.

Another Hint: I’m not far from the Hooters on Monroe Street, and my Wednesday is open on their 40th… just sayin’… you know how to contact me.

To Andy in Knoxville and Scott S. in TN… We are Seen. As a former Michigan Fan ( I declared my HAIL in Reynoldsburg, Oh, in 1976, on the return leg of a trip to the Grand Canyon [which was taken in a silver 2 door 1976 Buick Regal, that had a red landau top, btw]. I was 5; Pops and Unk were debating 2 Men, who Shall be Forever be heralded as Bo & Woody; Unk asked me who my team was, and I declared MICHIGAN!! because their coach has a cool name! ). Name Spelling be darned.

I know Our heartache. After a while, just like in a marriage, one can get tired of poor decisions and performances. I grew tired of seeing Michigan gawk (those in the PH Community know the alternate definition of “gawk”) away games they should have won. It got worse when pretty much every sport went woke, so I declared a 6-21 to all of them, even nascar… yes, i even made a “door pull” just because some whiney driver turned colin kae$hpernick schmuck went stuuuupid… (side note: Joe, if you want some Dale stuff, let me know… i got a box or 2, and You have a ManCave).

It opened up my weekends, just sayin’.

Sometimes, divorce(retirement) is a good thing. Buckeye Broadband has noticed a drop in the number of tv remotes i bring in for replacement, ftr.

To Eddie from Acworth… Y’All got rolled by Tom MF’n Brady (Michigan QB, ftr)… I get it. But Bro, You won’t have to walk into any party where an o$u fan is at and hear the Appy State fight song. Just sayin’.

Let Diesel know, as well as everyone else, the best way to combat stuuuuuuuuupid mask mandates, is to wear Your Wife’s underwear as a mask. And if anyone asks if they’re clean, politely respond, ” where’s the fun in THAT?!?

Enjoy The Weekend, Everyone!!

On fans retiring or quitting on their teams

• Mark in Frisco writes:

Haven’t written in quite a while, but check out the site every day. First off, I use Brave as a browser, so the only way I can really view SC is via my phone. For that, I have to wait to make sure everything loads before scrolling, otherwise bad mojo happens. The column is worth fighting through everything, but I hope the new architecture fixes things.

I’ve read the back and forth on fan retirement, and I’m with Andy. There are 2 levels of being a fan, field-level and organization-level Every fan base has had their share of gut punches on the field. The Rangers’ World Series experiences in 2010 and 2011. The Stars losing 2 of the last 3 years to the eventual Stanley Cup Champions. The Mavericks losing to the referees in 2006. You experience those lows to build appreciation for the good times.

The organization-level, though, provides all the justification to retire from being a fan. The politics and pandering around MLB, NBA and NFL teams is a big middle-finger to the average fan, and we don’t have to put up with it. I attended a Braves-Rockies game the day before the strike in 92, and I swore if those millionaires/billionaires walked out on us, I’d walk out on them. I still watch the occasional MLB game, but I find I don’t care. The 2010 World Series(1 strike away, twice!) ticked me off, but I found it didn’t ruin my night the way it would’ve before 92. I was raised a Cowboy fan(my dad wanted to name me Jethro Pugh! Thank you Mom for fighting that fight). Jerry Jones, particularly, and the NFL brass in general, have ruined my fandom.

I say all of that to say, I still follow the sports, and hope for the rank and file players to do well, but the rest of them can pound sand.

The grass wokes are at it again

• Paul in Bethlehem, PA sent in this one from the NY Times:

Kinsey:

Awesome. Now all the wokes can do this to their yards. Leave the rest of us alone.

Let’s check in with the leaf blower industry

• Kenn H. writes:

Big government looking to help out normal people – hilarious. Coincidentally a pretty affluent part of Grand Rapids. Do you think they will have the police on ticket patrol. Ha! Maybe the lawn care companies will his they fined when they are mowing all these peoples lawns.

Kinsey:

I wonder how easy it would be to trick the local TV dorks into promoting a leaf blower rally in some of these cities where there are like five people working in the TV station newsroom. Just think how easy it would be to fire up the bored Karens who spend hours upon hours trying to ban leaf blowers.

And, finally, before I go to the soccer fields, let’s check in with Bud Light to see how things are going

• Mike N. sent in this update:

Kinsey:

Looks like the rebates are still going strong, even on the Texas Longhorns branded cans which Bud Light clearly didn’t envision having to rebate when they signed the deal with the school. Wild times indeed.

Numbers from :

Most profitable QB against the spread…



+ Since 2022: Jared Goff (15-6 ATS)

+ Since 2021: Jared Goff (24-11 ATS)

+ Since 2020: Jared Goff (32-19 ATS)

+ Since 2019: Jared Goff (42-24-1 ATS)

+ Since 2018: Jared Goff (51-33-2 ATS)

+ Since 2017: Jared Goff (60-40-2 ATS) pic.twitter.com/rRAWBptqrQ — Evan Abrams (@EvanHAbrams) September 29, 2023

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :

backflips with a normal jumprope wasn’t extreme enough 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/S7wxxvdQFc — Cosmo Cougar (@byu_cosmo) September 30, 2023

just so everyone knows how in shape and fit I am – I did the same workout as @EliManning this morning

so just know that im super fit okay 😤 pic.twitter.com/ksoDwAGUvM — mal 🤍 (@malpal108) September 29, 2023

have u won a game since barbara walters died pic.twitter.com/79UaCeb23r — Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) September 29, 2023

From a friend on the grounds at Marco Simone #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/HlPFo7oFKV — robmillertime (@robmillertime) September 29, 2023

It’s preseason for the camera guys too 😂 pic.twitter.com/rZ6kn7l7ey — Bill Crawford (@dveBillCrawford) September 29, 2023

Bill Russell’s 1969 NBA Championship ring just arrived 😮 Its coming up in our catalog auction next month ☘️ pic.twitter.com/2tOaEckjqM — Heritage Auctions Sports (@Heritage_Sport) September 29, 2023

I love browsing through space auctions. Most items are way out of my league but it's facinating to see. This is the highlight of the upcoming @RRAuction, @Cmd16Duke's Apollo 16 scoop/shovel that he used on the Moon! Also a great video about this item: https://t.co/QYKJwoHNvZ pic.twitter.com/poAZDmzhj2 — 🚀Alex's All Things Space 🚀 (@SpacePrints3D) September 27, 2023

This will be a storm we will talk about for years to come at the beaches. I have never seen freshwater flooding this bad in my hometown region. @News12NJ pic.twitter.com/gFv6lgOK7Z — Jim Murdoch (@ReporterJim) September 29, 2023

So, how is your day going so far? pic.twitter.com/SerMr1rud2 — Kurt Schrader (@kurt) September 29, 2023

It was a Beautiful Day 🦋



📷: @richfury / Sphere Entertainment pic.twitter.com/4JwAA1RuE0 — Sphere (@SphereVegas) September 30, 2023

No HOLY SHiT pic.twitter.com/UpuuaR1Ztm — Jen Chaney (@chaneyj) September 30, 2023

The bacon fell on there pic.twitter.com/lCzsbJVBtk — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) September 29, 2023