Hooters Calendar Cover Girl & NASCAR WAG Gianna Tulio Is Ready For Calendar Season

The calendar season is approaching. Don’t take my word for it, I’m basing that off of what Hooters Calendar Cover Girl and NASCAR WAG Gianna Tulio is saying on social media. If anyone would know she would.

Gianna’s a highly decorated Hooters model who has been to a calendar photo shoot or two. She’s also the 2021 Miss Hooters International and 2021 Miss Photogenic winner.

The 24-year-old informed all of her followers of the upcoming season with a behind the scenes looks at one of her calendar photo shoots.

She captioned the quick reminder, “Calendar season is approaching, who’s ready?”

NASCAR + Hooters = Power Couple

It’s not hard to see why she’s a calendar cover girl. She’s pretty good at modeling.

When Gianna isn’t doing photo shoots for Hooters or creating incredible content for Instagram, she’s at the racetrack. Her boyfriend of at least two years is NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney.

This year Gianna will be rooting him on in the playoffs. Ryan clinched the final playoff spot with a 15th place finish in the regular season finale at Daytona a couple of weeks ago.

I admit I don’t know a ton about the NASCAR WAG scene or NASCAR as a whole. But I can’t imagine there’s a couple killing it more than these two are right now.

Gianna has climbed to the top of the Hooters world and is dominating. As far as I can tell, Ryan had a strong regular season and is doing okay as a professional racecar driver. He’s in the playoffs and has a Hooters girl girlfriend after all.