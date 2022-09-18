Hooters Anna Loves Football Saturday, WWE’s Kelly Kelly Is In Her Bombshell Era & Nebraska Wants Urban Meyer

App State Needed a Hail Mary to Beat Troy

Another great Saturday of College Football action has come and gone. There wasn’t near the disappointment for the Top 25 this weekend as there was last weekend, although Washington did manage to defeat No. 11 Michigan State.

This weekend featured blowouts and a lot of them as there were plenty of cupcakes on the schedule.

No. 1 Georgia steamrolled South Carolina while No. 2 Bama easily took care of Louisiana-Monroe. We can’t forget No. 3 Ohio State dropping 77 on Toledo. And while we’re at it we’ll throw in No. 22 Penn State destroying Auburn as a cupcake game as well.

Notre Dame finally got in the win column by holding off Cal and almost nobody saw UCLA come close losing to South Alabama.

The craziest week-to-week performance might belong to Appalachian State. After pulling off the upset over then No. 6 ranked Texas A&M last week, the Mountaineers needed a last second Hail Mary to defeat Troy this week.

APP STATE HAIL MARY TD FOR THE WIN pic.twitter.com/LhJWdPAWA5 — Colton Denning (@Dubsco) September 17, 2022

The Allen Family Has Many Talents

On Friday night the Wyoming Cowboys improved to 3-1 on the season with a 17-14 win over Air Force. But it was Josh Allen’s dad, Joel, who stole the show.

Joel Allen proved the Allens are a family of many talents as he sang the National Anthem prior to kickoff. And just so you were certain on who his son is he did so in a Josh Allen Buffalo Bills jersey.

Josh Allen’s Dad, Joel SANG the National Anthem ahead of the Wyoming/Air Force game



man, the talent in the Allen family #billsmafia

pic.twitter.com/efiROKrq2f — Jenna Cottrell (@JennaCottrell) September 17, 2022

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

I hope we play better than they can line up in order ⁦@JuiceKiffin⁩ #YourSisters🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/39CT4QBxPa — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) September 17, 2022

Everyone can get the bird (r @iamrobertv) pic.twitter.com/tMr3bOzyAt — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) September 18, 2022

This is just sad pic.twitter.com/qIWDXrSuwH — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagi) September 17, 2022

not in the mood to see your tik tok pic.twitter.com/naiyyk1oLu — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) September 17, 2022

Stetson Bennett was spotted taking a pic with fans with 9 minutes left to play against South Carolina 👀😅 pic.twitter.com/VoJiaAtk70 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 17, 2022

Thanks Coach, just blew this game at UCLA



We had it! pic.twitter.com/aV9MSadALI — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) September 17, 2022

Fight at Auburn! pic.twitter.com/V7c5010FkI — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 18, 2022

“Do your f**king job. The whole f**king team is counting on you. Now f**king step it up.”



Things are going swimmingly in South Bend. pic.twitter.com/Wg8S5eRH2K — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) September 17, 2022

this is incredible pic.twitter.com/hKx8VZdSMC — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 18, 2022

That moment when you answer your phone on a live broadcast. #Mizzou pic.twitter.com/KNw0ic1WES — Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) September 17, 2022

mom come pick me up pic.twitter.com/pWg5KZthDK — megan turner (@megnturner_) September 17, 2022

Get you a QB who knows how to use the truck stick. 😳@JaxsonDart | #HottyToddy

🖥 https://t.co/W1ip3Qgr1N pic.twitter.com/T6Z8koCahV — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) September 17, 2022

WHAT ARE YOU DOING pic.twitter.com/iW05Kcbbr6 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 17, 2022

Live look at Nebraska boosters recruiting Urban Meyer: pic.twitter.com/NadmxZ7DKg — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) September 17, 2022