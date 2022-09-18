Hooters Anna Loves Football Saturday, WWE’s Kelly Kelly Is In Her Bombshell Era & Nebraska Wants Urban Meyer

App State Needed a Hail Mary to Beat Troy
Another great Saturday of College Football action has come and gone. There wasn’t near the disappointment for the Top 25 this weekend as there was last weekend, although Washington did manage to defeat No. 11 Michigan State.
This weekend featured blowouts and a lot of them as there were plenty of cupcakes on the schedule.
No. 1 Georgia steamrolled South Carolina while No. 2 Bama easily took care of Louisiana-Monroe. We can’t forget No. 3 Ohio State dropping 77 on Toledo. And while we’re at it we’ll throw in No. 22 Penn State destroying Auburn as a cupcake game as well.
Notre Dame finally got in the win column by holding off Cal and almost nobody saw UCLA come close losing to South Alabama.
The craziest week-to-week performance might belong to Appalachian State. After pulling off the upset over then No. 6 ranked Texas A&M last week, the Mountaineers needed a last second Hail Mary to defeat Troy this week.
The Allen Family Has Many Talents
On Friday night the Wyoming Cowboys improved to 3-1 on the season with a 17-14 win over Air Force. But it was Josh Allen’s dad, Joel, who stole the show.
Joel Allen proved the Allens are a family of many talents as he sang the National Anthem prior to kickoff. And just so you were certain on who his son is he did so in a Josh Allen Buffalo Bills jersey.
If you see something that belongs on Sunday Screencaps send it my way @sjoseph_sports on Twitter. The DMs are open.
One CommentLeave a Reply
Well done today Sean. 🤙🏻