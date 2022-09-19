Hoops Star Emoni Bates Arrested In Michigan

Emoni Bates is in the news again. And in what’s becoming somewhat of a trend, it’s for all the wrong reasons.

Bates, a prep hoops star who was the top-ranked recruit in the 2022 class, was arrested in Michigan on Sunday. The 18-year-old forward, who reclassified to the 2021 recruiting class last summer, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and altering ID marks on a weapon.

Police discovered the weapon in his vehicle after he was pulled over for failing to stop in an intersection.

Following the arrest, Bates was taken into custody and was expected to be arraigned early Monday.

Emoni Bates Spent One Season At Memphis

This is hardly the first time Bates has made news. He was routinely labeled as a “bust” after just one season at Memphis. Because of a back injury, Bates played only 18 of 33 games with the Tigers, averaging only 9.7 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

He had been expected to be one of college hoops’ most impactful freshman, but his play rarely stood out. Following the season Bates transferred to Eastern Michigan, which is in his hometown of Ypsilanti.

In a statement released to ESPN, Bates’ attorney Steve Haney insinuated that there’s more to the arrest. “Reserve judgment on this,” Haney said. “There’s way more to the story. He borrowed someone’s car, was pulled over and a gun was located in the car.”

Prior to playing for Memphis and head coach Penny Hardaway, Bates was committed to Michigan State.

