Hollywood Won’t Green-Light Non-Woke Comedies, Star Comedians Claim

Videos by OutKick

Hollywood apparently has no interest in producing non-woke comedies, according to Theo Von and Adam DeVine.

There used to be a time more than a decade ago where it seemed like Hollywood pumped out solid comedies on a regular basis.

“Superbad,” “Step Brothers,” “Pineapple Express,” “Talladega Nights,” Role Models,” “This is the End,” The Hangover,” “Dodgeball,” “The 40 Year-Old Virgin” and “Anchorman” are all great examples of comedies that were outstanding. Unfortunately, the entertainment industry lost its edge when it comes to comedy. Now, it’s all vanilla and most entertainment is woke garbage.

Adam DeVine says Hollywood won’t green-light comedies for the sake of simply being funny. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

Well, DeVine and Von came right out and said what most people have known for a long time:

Hollywood executives have no interest in making movies that are simply edgy and funny for the sake of producing great content.

Adam DeVine and Theo Von rip Hollywood for lack of great comedies.

“And every executive is like, ‘Why should we make this movie now?’ Because it’s funny. Because it’s funny, b*tch. What do you mean? Whatever happened to we just want to make people laugh,” DeVine said during an interview with Theo Von.

“It doesn’t need to attach itself to some hook in the world right now,” Von agreed.

“I mean if it does and that’s the movie, then sure, but it doesn’t always have to…Whatever happened to just ‘It’s funny for funny’s sake,'” the former “Workaholics” star further added.

DeVine also noted that most comedies made these days seem to have hidden messages in them nobody cares about, and also pinned some blame on Marvel for ruining what people expect at the cinema.

You can watch the full clip below. It’s definitely worth your time.

It’s time to bring back great comedies.

Von and DeVine are both correct with their assessment of the situation. Anyone paying attention knows they are. Let’s break down one great example.

“Superbad” premiered in 2007, and was an instant hit. The film with Seth Rogen, Michael Cera and Jonah Hill is among the top comedies ever made.

It was offensive, edgy, inappropriate and most importantly, it was unbelievably entertaining. It was also the first R-rated movie I snuck into as a kid. Everyone was talking about it, and I had to see it for myself.

Could “Superbad” be made in 2023? Absolutely not. No chance in hell. The entire plot is about three bros trying to chase women and get hammered. That isn’t going to fly anymore.

Now, Hollywood need the main cast of “Superbad” to be different races, one would have to be gay, another would be transgender and there’d have to be an entire monologue about white privilege and racism. Think I’m kidding?

Stop and think about the last great comedy you saw. The only surefire examples on TV are “Righteous Gemstones,” “South Park” and “Always Sunny.” I can’t even remember the last great comedy film.

“The Office” likely couldn’t be made again today, which is just insane to think about.

Comedy must be protected at all costs.

Great comedy is a sign of a free society. It’s a sign of a society that values free speech. Nothing should be above being joked about.

Absolutely nothing. Once we start putting limits on comedy, then we’re heading in the wrong direction as a country.

That’s why it was so critical for Netflix to protect Dave Chappelle when the pro-transgender mob came for him over his jokes. To Netflix’s credit, the company refused to cave to the outrage mob. It’s one of the few impressive things the streaming giant has ever done.

Dave Chappelle has never been afraid to push the limits with his comedy. (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)

Instead of protecting free speech and comedy, the woke mob wants to shut it all down. The wokes don’t want anything even slightly edgy joked about.

For example, Megan Rapinoe thinks Dave Chappelle is responsible for violence against transgender people because he makes jokes about them.

Absolutely insane. Never make a claim like that unless you have some concrete proof and examples.

Megan Rapinoe, a professional victim, blamed Dave Chappelle, comedy and @SageSteele for violence against trans people.



Yet, she couldn't provide a single example. Why not? Because the evidence doesn't exist. She's making up nonsense.



She's a woke loser!https://t.co/3F0RHoVEHY — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 11, 2023

Hollywood is in a major rut. Returning to great comedies like the ones listed above could help turn the sinking ship around. People don’t want to be lectured to. They want great entertainment. Put everything on the table, protect nothing when it comes to comedy and start giving fans what they want: Nonstop laughs that takes no prisoners.