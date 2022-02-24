Hollywood Actress AnnaLynne McCord Reads A Sweet Poem To Putin

Videos by OutKick

And just like that, the Russia-Ukraine war is officially over, thanks to the work of Hollywood actress AnnaLynne McCord who has released a video where she recites a sweet poem aimed at Russian madman Vladimir Putin.



McCord, who famously had roles on the 90210 reboot and on TNT’s reboot of Dallas, is an activist these days, and apparently, she solves world crises via poems like the one she unleashed Thursday morning on Putin.

“Dear President Vladimir Putin,” McCord began.

“I am so sorry I was not your mother. If I was your mother, you would have been so loved, held in the arms of joyous light.

“Never would this story’s plight.

“The world unfurled before our eyes.

“A pure demise of nation sitting peaceful under a night sky.

“If I was your mother, the world would have been warm.

“So much laughter and joy.

“And nothing would harm,” the 34-year-old McCord continued.

The actress who last appeared in TV movie Dancing Through Christmas continues on with her sweet poem for 2:20, or about how long it takes for 200 Russian tanks to spill into Ukraine.

Before turning her attention to Putin and how she should’ve been Vlad’s mother, McCord had spent much of her energy meeting with Indian yoga guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in Los Angeles. “I was so honored to meet this beautiful soul and talk through offering love to our shame,” McCord said of her January meeting with Shankar.

Now a higher power has called on McCord, who played Claudia Cross in Let’s Get Physical, to settle this whole Russia-Ukraine thing with a poem.

One minute you’re playing Jessica Sanders in The Night Shift, and the next minute you’re solving wars with words.

That’s the life of a Hollywood elite. Some of us are called on to be mechanics, prison guards, Waffle House cooks, etc. McCord was put on this earth to stop a crazed maniac with nuclear weapons.

It’s your time to shine, AnnaLynne. Do your thing.