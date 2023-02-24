Holly Sonders Announces She’s Been At The Body Shop, Teases Her ‘Rejuvenated’ Butt That Looks ‘Amazing’

Videos by OutKick

The next time you see Holly Sonders in public, you’ll be seeing a whole new woman who’ll be strutting around with a new “rejuvenated” butt that is supposed to be the talk of the internet once she makes the big reveal. Holly says Oscar is “obsessed” by her new buns.

The Golf Channel legend turned Instagram legend turned Oscar De La Hoya’s girlfriend took to Instagram Story this week to detail the work that people will see once she heals from the tune up.

Sonders, 35, also announced that she and Oscar “have a very exciting announcement to make that will put us back on TV constantly.”

“So in order to prepare for being in front of a camera again daily I spent the past 6 months rejuvenating my face and body,” Holly added.

Holly Sonders and Oscar De La Hoya in August 2022. Holly says she’s spent the last six months having her face rejuvenated for an upcoming TV project. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Harold & Carole Pump Foundation )

Here’s the work Holly Sonders has done on her body during her six-month rejuvenation tour:

• Removed all filler and facial implants

• Underwent a mid-facelift and neck lift “with facial fat transfer to make me very very youthful and natural instead of filler”

• Went through four rounds of Morpheus laster treatment on her face and full body

• “Swapped implants in breasts and tightened the pocket”

• “Rejuvenated” her butt thanks to her “go-to surgeon” and notes that this ass “looks fkn amazing”

• Had a brow lift and upper blepharoplasty which Google says is a “procedure that involves resection of redundant skin and/or musculature of the upper eyelid”

• “Dissolved old filler and re-filled my lips”

And after that all heals up, Holly Sonders will be ready to return to television with Oscar for what sounds like either a reality show or some sort of role in a TV game show based on her use of the word “constantly” in her tease.

Now, this whole butt rejuvenation doesn’t come without sacrifice. Holly says she’ll sleep on her stomach for three to four weeks as this new amazing ass heals up.

Look, hate Holly all you want for leaving you high and dry on Golf Channel where she wasn’t making any money, but you can never fault her for being honest. Has Holly Sonders had some work done since working on wedge shots with Golf Channel’s Charlie Rymer. You’re damn right she has. And she’s loved every minute of it.

Holly Sonders from the Golf Channel years to the Instagram years. / Instagram / Twitter

As someone who has covered Holly’s career for like a decade, the thing about her is that she’s not going to bullshit you just like this week with this surgery announcement. Guys, she’s had work done. Get over it.

So have tens of thousands of people who appear in 4K and don’t want to look like beaten-down suburbanites who are being run ragged by life.

Now we wait for Holly Sonders’ big new ass reveal and the face without implants. From the sound of things, we’ll get Holly’s new body around the time the March Madness brackets are released.

Buckle up, we’re about to have a huge March.