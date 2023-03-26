Videos by OutKick

Holly Holm won her first fight in two and a half years on Saturday night. The ‘Preacher’s Daughter’ defeated Yana Santos by unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC San Antonio.

The #UFCSanAntonio crowd was HYPED for Holly Holm 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/OZHwf3GgXg — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 26, 2023

Although Holm got off to a slow start in the first round, things started to click in the second and she dominated from there on out. She took down Santos four times and delivered 32 significant strikes to record her first win since October 3, 2020.

Holm recently signed a six-fight contract with the UFC and plans to stay active so that she can take any opportunity that presents itself. Her performance in the later rounds on Saturday was dominant.

Following the fight, Holm used her platform to speak out against the sexualization of children.

Holm later elaborated on her comments. She insisted that her message was not political in nature, but instead focused on bringing people of all political stances together to put an end to the “acceptance” of sexualizing children.

Holly Holm explains why she used the platform of her #UFCSanAntonio post-fight interview to speak out about the sexualization of children.#UFCSanAntonio | Full video: https://t.co/f3wyzrR4if pic.twitter.com/98tnbG96TL — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) March 26, 2023

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the MMA world, Michael Chandler applauded Holm’s plea.

Michael Chandler agrees with Holly Holm.

He also vented his frustration with an Amazon commercial that aired during the UFC broadcast.

Right after @amazon hits us with some gender-bending, confusing, mustache-wielding commercial, @HollyHolm calls out the sexualization of today’s youth. Thank you Holly. #UFCSanAntonio — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) March 26, 2023

Here is the advertisement to which Chandler was speaking:

Chandler’s comments sparked a debate over whether the commercial was relevant to Holm’s sentiments.

that commercial is absolutely not the sexualization of youth



social commentary isn’t for you Mike



stick to collecting black kids — pooch (@masterpapuci) March 26, 2023

ZERO “sex” or sexuality in the commercial though. I thought it was about a kid struggling with and being inspired to accept themselves as they are, unique and different? 🤷‍♂️You’re going to learn a lot in this life pretty soon, Michael. — Maximum Power (@TheMaximumPower) March 26, 2023

Man she wasn’t talking about grown people doing what they want with their bodies, she was talking about actual kids being sexualized. You can’t tie your biases to something as admirable as standing up for kids. That’s your own issue fam — Silo67 (@Silo672) March 26, 2023

See, I see it differently. Females sometimes struggle with facial hair, I see that commercial as a young girl making the best of her situation. Maybe I’m wrong, but that’s how I interpret it. 🤷‍♀️ — coralie (@coraliethomas06) March 26, 2023

Although there was some disagreement, there was also a lot of shared ideology.

I was majorly creeped out by that commercial was relived when Holly called it out. Thought I was losing my mind. They kept playing it back to back every commercial too. — Streeters (@StreetSmartsGG) March 26, 2023

Amen — dirk diggler (@d1rkdiggl3r) March 26, 2023

Brother, this is the stuff that mainstream society will use to engineer your downfall in their eyes.

With that said: control your destiny and don’t fold for it. It’s a different fight.

We need good people to stand up for Truth against these powers & principalities in high places. — Real_Jay_Truth (@echthegr8) March 26, 2023

Common Michael Chandler W — Руслан🇺🇦 (@KurichRuslan) March 26, 2023

Very cringe commercial, makes all the kids look like outcasts that aren’t acting the same as that kid — Paul_Bance (@PaulBance5) March 26, 2023

Chandler responded to some of the commentary.

Don’t misinterpret “minding your own business” for perpetuating evil until evil gets to the point that you wish you would have paid it more mind. — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) March 26, 2023

Haha…now see…blatantly photoshopped is fine… — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) March 26, 2023

Whatever name or label you want to give it. Men are men and women are women. That’s it. And now that you brought up my children…..blocked — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) March 26, 2023

Whether Holm’s comments had any direct tie to Amazon’s commercial or not, her post-fight message rings loudly. She took the opportunity, after winning one of the most important fights of her career, to speak out against something she believes in— even though she knew it might draw some backlash. Even if you disagree with what Holm had to say, admiration is deserved in her willingness to stand firm on what she believes.