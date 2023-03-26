Holly Holm Condems ‘Sexualization Of Children’ In Post-Fight Speech As Michael Chandler Sparks Debate Over Amazon Ad

Holly Holm won her first fight in two and a half years on Saturday night. The ‘Preacher’s Daughter’ defeated Yana Santos by unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC San Antonio.

Although Holm got off to a slow start in the first round, things started to click in the second and she dominated from there on out. She took down Santos four times and delivered 32 significant strikes to record her first win since October 3, 2020.

Holm recently signed a six-fight contract with the UFC and plans to stay active so that she can take any opportunity that presents itself. Her performance in the later rounds on Saturday was dominant.

Following the fight, Holm used her platform to speak out against the sexualization of children.

Holm later elaborated on her comments. She insisted that her message was not political in nature, but instead focused on bringing people of all political stances together to put an end to the “acceptance” of sexualizing children.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the MMA world, Michael Chandler applauded Holm’s plea.

Michael Chandler agrees with Holly Holm.

He also vented his frustration with an Amazon commercial that aired during the UFC broadcast.

Here is the advertisement to which Chandler was speaking:

Chandler’s comments sparked a debate over whether the commercial was relevant to Holm’s sentiments.

Although there was some disagreement, there was also a lot of shared ideology.

Chandler responded to some of the commentary.

Whether Holm’s comments had any direct tie to Amazon’s commercial or not, her post-fight message rings loudly. She took the opportunity, after winning one of the most important fights of her career, to speak out against something she believes in— even though she knew it might draw some backlash. Even if you disagree with what Holm had to say, admiration is deserved in her willingness to stand firm on what she believes.

