Holden Armenta, 9-Year-Old Chiefs Fan, Speaks With Jesse Watters On False ‘Blackface’ Claims Made By Deadspin Writer

Deadspin writer Carron (‘Karen’) J. Phillips is rightfully getting berated across social media for attempting to make a nine-year-old white Chiefs fan the face of racism.

Phillips posted a misleading photo of one side of young Holden Armenta’s face — the side painted black, in support of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The unhinged writer conveniently left out a complete photo of Holden’s face, painted half red and half black.

Holden also wore an Indian headdress, which Carron Phillips used to double down on his claim that the boy represented the full-grown seeds of racist values (i.e., not abiding by liberal values).

Fighting accusations of racism, young Holden is standing his ground and answering the ridiculous claims levied against him by Phillips and other senseless commentators like Dan Le Batard.

Holden and his father, Bubba, joined Jesse Watters Primetime on Fox News Wednesday night to discuss the outrage.

9-Year-Old Chiefs Fan Accused Of ‘Blackface’ Speaks With Jesse Watters

In the response, Bubba denounced Carron Phillips for attacking Holden with his article, “The NFL needs to speak out against the Kansas City Chiefs fan in Black face, Native headdress.”

Bubba shared the reactions that have poured in since Phillips’ Deadspin article and the family’s experience since attending Sunday’s game against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

“It’s been a pretty crazy couple of days,” the father said. “I was mad, upset, upset for [Holden]. I’m mad that he’s upset. He’s pretty devastated. … It was his dream to get on the Jumbotron. And I’ve had family and friends call and say, ‘Oh, we saw you on Sunday Night Football.’ So he’s excited. But then everything else came up and it’s been a little bit of a spiral.”

Holden shared his reaction to all the noise.

“It’s okay because a lot of kids at school are getting excited,” Holden said. “But it’s starting to get me a little nervous because if they go a little bit overboard, it’s a little scary.”

Watch the ‘Jesse Watters Primetime’ segment here:

More details later revealed that Holden actually did have ties to Native Americans, contrary to Phillips’ baseless jab at the kid. Holden’s grandfather, Raul, serves on the board of the Chumash Tribe in Santa Ynez, California

Bubba shared that Native American tribes have reached out in support. And as questions of litigation arise, Bubba said that the family is past the point of expecting an apology from Phillips.

“I don’t even know what to think about [apologizing]. It’s kind of a little too late for that,” Bubba Armenta said.

“The damage is already done. It’s worldwide. Now, there’s comments all over. There’s, you know, disrespect towards Native Americans and towards my family. We never in any way, shape or form meant to disrespect any Native Americans or any tribes.

“The tribe we’re from doesn’t even wear that type of headdress. …

“It’s a costume piece. That’s exactly what we had purchased it for and wore it for. Not in any disrespect towards any Native Americans at all. It’s just it’s been a whirlwind of comments coming from other tribes or members. Some think it’s okay. Some think it’s not okay.

“It’s a nine-year-old boy supporting his team.”