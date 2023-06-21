Hockey Hall Of Fame Inductees Announced, Hurricanes Twitter Not Happy With Brind’Amour Snub

Videos by OutKick

The 2023 Hockey Hall of Fame Class has been revealed, and the Carolina Hurricanes were not happy with it one bit.

The new class, which was announced on Wednesday is very goalie-heavy. At that position alone you’ve got Tom Barrasso, Henrik Lundqvist, and Mike Vernon. I think it’s safe to say those are tough to argue (unless you want to make the lack of Cup argument against Hank, but that’s dumb).

Pierre Turgeon and former Canada women’s national team player Caroline Ouellette will also be enshrined. In the Builder’s category coach Ken Hitchcock and former GM Pierre Lacroix received that great phone call from Lanny MacDonald and his glorious stache.

However, some have to be disappointed.

Carolina’s Twitter Wasn’t Happy About The Brind’Amour Omission

The Hurricanes in particular were disappointed that their current head coach and former captain Rod Brind’Amour wasn’t selected for the Hall of Fame.

Rod Brind'Amour belongs in the Hall of Fame https://t.co/DioYN9ZnyO — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) June 21, 2023

First of all, I was stunned that Alexander Mogilny wasn’t already in the Hall. The same goes for Reggie Leach. C’mon, guys.

I think that list just goes to show how hard making the Hall of Fame is because you can make a strong case for anyone on that list.

That’s what the Hurricanes did.

Things that don’t make sense:



– How bologna is pronounced

– People that don’t use their turn signal

– How Rod Brind’Amour has nearly 1,200 points, captained a Stanley Cup winning team, has two Selkes in almost 1,500 games played and isn’t in the Hall of Fame — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) June 21, 2023

Well, it’s pronounced “ba-low-knee” unless you’re talking Lebanon Bologna, in which case it’s “ba-low-nuh” (that’s because it’s fancier). As for people not using turn signals, those are just inconsiderate asses. Also, that’s a compelling case for why Rod “The Bod” Brind’Amour should be in the Hall.

Looking at last year’s class, Brind’AMour has more games played and more points than both Sedins who were inducted last year. He also has a Cup, which they do not.

Unfortunately, not everyone can make it. Making the cut will be harder as the years go by too.

Still, I think Carolina is right to call out the Brind’Amour snub. He should be in there.

