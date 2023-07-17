Hockey Goalie Mikayla Demaiter Turning Heads, Horny Phillies Dad Getting Content & A Crazy Wrestling Fail You Need To See

Videos by OutKick

The 10U baseball season is over and then storms followed by Canadian wildfire smoke put a damper on the weekend

I’ve about had it with Canada.

I’ve lost track of all the precious weekend hours we’ve lost because of unhealthy air quality due to Canada and its annoying wildfires. Sunday was a complete waste for those of us who didn’t want to sit outside choking on smoke. That’s not the first weekend this year where we’ve had to make some outside vs. inside decisions.

We’re losing precious summer weekends to Canada. One more lost weekend and I might consider driving an electric car and buying a battery-powered mower to make this stop! Tell me what I have to do, environmentalists!

The readers have spoken on my 10U house ball Astros and the end of their season with a 4-0 loss, and a no-hitter, in Friday night’s championship game.

• Mike in Cedar Park, TX writes:

I very much enjoyed reading about your baseball team this season. Your play by play brought back tons of awesome memories. I was fortunate enough to coach both my boys from K- 12 through most sports they both played T-ball, coach pitch, baseball, football, wrestling, and rugby.

In grade school, and even junior high, the most important aspect of coaching is: did I keep it interesting, challenging, and enjoyable enough that the kids wanted to come back next year.

If 12 out of 13 kids come back, even if you went 0-15 on the scoreboard, you successfully did your job.

Enjoy your off-season. You’ll be surprised how quickly you’ll want to get back out there with your kids and miss it even more when you can’t.

• Patrick C. in Perrysburg writes:

It’s been seven seasons since I last coached our team. They’re all grown up now and heading into their junior years of college, most of them. Yet, there’s not a spring that goes by that I don’t have the urge to get back into it on some level.

To teach a kid how to throw with authority, or watch them develop into a solid infielder, is something you don’t forget. But one thing you’ll always be to this group of kids you just shared the last few months with is “coach”, and that’s a moniker truly earned.

I love when I run into my players now at the grocery store or ice cream joint here in town and they still call me “coach”. It takes me back to those sweltering summer nights or long doubleheader weekends. Winter conditioning and nail-biting finishes. Once coaching hits the bloodstream it’s hard to flush it out. Enjoy the off season and look ahead to next spring.

Kinsey:

Mrs. Screencaps wanted to go blow money Saturday night at Dave & Busters as we didn’t have the kids. So we went. Just as we were about to leave, we ran into the boy from the team, Black Bear, who was drilled by Smoke from the Rangers on the left elbow leaving him terrified of getting in the batter’s box.

Black Bear gave me a big high-five and went back to playing his video games.

• Patrick from Spokane, WA writes:

I thoroughly enjoyed the updates on your 10U house ball season. One thing I commend you on that Big J or the media would never focus on and that is helping boys. You wrote:

My very first team taught me that I do want to coach again. Give me the boys who frustrate the hell out of me — in a good way. Give me the boys with hearts of gold. Give me these house ball kids forever. I’ve written extensively about how the fabric of this country is built upon boys coming together to face their friends on the baseball diamond under the lights on a hot night in July when the community comes together. Last night had that exact feel and I cannot say how much that plays on my emotions.

Unfortunately, modern culture either totally devalues boys or they portray boys as evil incarnate. It is nice to actually read something positive about the importance of boys and helping them become well-adjusted young men. Good for you.

I am a father but I didn’t have boys – two wonderful girls. I am totally for empowering and helping girls; however, that doesn’t mean we achieve this by depriving boys. Unfortunately, modern cuture seems to want to empower girls by destroying boys. It is terrible and a recipe for disaster.

• Joe H. in Westerville, OH writes:

Joe: I’m so sorry about the loss. Thanks for the account of the game, which must have been hard to live through and even harder to write about. I felt as if I was in the room. It doesn’t get any better than that.

Those guys had the greatest coach someone could ask for at any age. Your team will remember you and the lessons you taught long after that game is forgotten.

Between your report, and the video clip of Toby Keith singing his own karaoke version of “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)” after striding through hell as if he owned the joint during the last year, I’m sitting here somewhat misty-eyed this morning. But don’t tell anybody.

• RidgeRunner in Bethpage, TN writes:

Beautifully written.

I’m officially out on Bora Bora and the Maldives if I’m staying that close to other one-bedroom units

Guys, I used to think I was all-in on Bora Bora and the Maldives until I somehow ended up watching 4K YouTube videos last night where a tourist shows you a first-person account of the resorts. The grounds are beautiful at these resorts like the St. Regis on Bora Bora, but are you kidding me with these overwater villas? You can see neighbors while on your deck. That absolutely cannot happen when you’re spending Bora Bora money.

Someone change my mind.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Screencaps was out on the menu items that were too exotic and Cobb salad prices that nearly made her faint. And just like that, we’ve officially scrubbed that part of the Pacific Ocean off our to-do list.

But, thanks to the YouTube 4K videos, I think we’ve settled on eventually getting to Grindelwald, Switzerland. From time to time you’ll see videos pop up in the travel section of Screencaps from Switzerland and I just always assumed they were AI-generated videos. Turns out the place IS INSANE with beauty.

Now I need to see it with my own eyes.

Someone talk me out of all this. Am I off-base with Bora Bora and the Maldives? It just feels like you lay around in chairs, eat something exotic three times a day, maybe get a massage and then brag to your friends on Facebook and around the neighborhood campfire that you went to Bora Bora.

Can’t I do all of this in the Caribbean and not have to travel 45 hours to get to Bora Bora?

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

How do IG models/influencers monetize their IG hustle?

• Lloyd from Clearwater/Largo, Florida writes:

I see these so-called “influencers” on IG posted on here every day and have a question.

How do they monetize this without an “Only Friends” account?

Like this girl:

I used to have her as my waitress when I lived in Clearlake/Houston. Now she’s in the popular “basic” IG Phuckit Thailand doing the typical IG stuff.

If you have an in with one of these women I am genuinely curious how they afford this.

Thanks for getting the answers to the hard questions.

Kinsey:

Let me ask around. There are a few out there I’ve crossed paths with over the years. Perhaps they’ll give us an anonymous look at how the bread is buttered within the biz.

However, before I go digging, never forget that there are Dan Bilzerian types who have huge piles of f-you money who are known to fly in IG models to party. Let’s stop and think why so many IG models have Abu Dhabi content.

Rich people want beautiful women around them and beautiful women love to travel. Plus, if you’re slinging beers at Twin Peaks and you move the needle, they’re letting you have two weeks vacation at a time no questions asked to make this lifestyle work.

‘The big flaw in the movie Arrival with Amy Adams’

• Heywood J. writes/sent in this screenshot:

People doing good in the world — New Zealand

• Mike T. in Idaho knows a Screencaps story when he sees one:

The decline of men having close friends

• Zach R. writes:

If any screencappers are finding themselves in a situation where they feel that loneliness you’ve referred to, I highly encourage them to check out a group called F3. It’s a men’s group with locations all over the country that was started partly for this very reason.

Group workouts are the front door but once you get involved you’ll make so many great friends with like-minded men and always have someone to hang out with or someone to lean on when you need it. I’ve been a part of it for 5 years and started at a time when I really didn’t have any close friends where I was living.

Other than my wife and my kids, it’s now the best part of my life. And in the spirit of “Do hard things” most of the workouts are early in the morning.

But for everyone- don’t let your current physical condition keep you away. I started when I was out of shape and we’ve had guys that are waaaay out of shape. Everyone is welcome.

https://www.menshealth.com/fitness/a25799601/f3-workouts-for-men/

That should do it today. Remember: NFL training camps open this week. The vacations are over. One of the quietest NFL off-field offseasons is in the books. But that doesn’t mean you should stop enjoying summer.

Go have an incredible week of work and if you’re heading up into Michigan in one of those RVs I saw heading north, make sure you suck down that Pure Michigan air. Enjoy.

