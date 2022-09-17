Hockey Goalie Mikayla Demaiter Is Exhausted, Tom Brady Looks Strange & Exhausted, Plus LIV Golf Has Beer Carts!

There’s something about a perfect backyard fire while working on a Busch Light with Florida State-Louisville on the patio TV

Let’s start this morning by saying how much I appreciated a 75-degree, no wind, mid-September Friday night with a raging fire going burning a massive tree limb I cut up while Florida State and Louisville committed what felt like 10 turnovers.

Just perfect.

My favorite part of a night like that one is when I throw on a massive log from the downed tree limb and Mrs. Screencaps gets nervous over the height of the fire. There’s something about pushing the limits on a Friday night in suburbia.

Relax, that’s the perfect fire.

Are you sure?

Actually, it needs another massive log.

I know those of you with property will email me raging infernos you’ve created on your 20-acre spreads, but that type of fire is nothing compared to the suburbia fires where the wives share concern that it’s going to hop out of the fire ring and start burning down the neighbor’s pines and cause a subdivision forest fire.

Let us suburbia dads feel alive for a minute. Let us be proud of the raging infernos that peak just above the split rail fence.

It’s soccer day in the Kinsey house. This will be the first time we’ve had a soccer doubleheader on a Saturday morning and it leaves me wondering how some of you do it with multiple kids in travel sports. We have two matches: one hour each.

That’s it.

9 to 10.

10-11.

Boom. Done. Get to lunch. Get the day rolling. College football. Patio beers. Swimming pool. Raging inferno fires.

I believe it was Jon F. in NW Ohio who sent me a photo of his wife’s calendar where she organized their kids’ soccer schedule and poor Jon had his Saturdays and Sundays packed all fall.

Good luck to all the dads out there attempting to watch college football and the NFL while paying attention to the soccer matches.

The dreaded spinning wheel of streaming TV

• Steve C. in Midlothian, VA writes:

We occasionally see the spinning wheel popup when using tv apps…Amazon, Netflix, etc. Frustrating when you are paying good money for these “services”. Paid for the tv itself. Paid for the internet delivery. Paid for the app. Paid for the electricity to make it all work.

To combat the spinning wheel when it pops up, we have found that going through the very painful process of clearing the caches on all of the apps seems to help. Not just the particular app you are using, but clear the caches on all the apps. That’s the painful part.

Hope this may help.

The Art of the Garage Fridge

• Have I ever told you this is the most important community on the Internet? Now, I know there are all sorts of YouTube videos that will help you accomplish your goals, but the beauty of this community is that we bring up solutions to problems you didn’t know you needed to solve in your own lives.

This keg fridge shelf thing hits home for me. I have this issue, but didn’t really plan on solving it until Errxn came along and showed me the way.

Pass the word, America’s Best Daily Column, *as named by the readers, is in the zone right now. Tell. your buddies. Get this column into your daily text threads.

Also, check out my solution to the keg problem: build your own shelves. This is 1/2” MDF with a few coats of paint. I’ve yet to install the tap and shank into the door, but that’ll happen maybe later today. pic.twitter.com/Cx2Wakh57E — errxn (@errxn) September 16, 2022

• Todd Z. definitely shops at Costco. The key to this fridge is the sparkling water. Stop and think how versatile sparkling water is in the world of garage drinks:

• Rob DeG.’s wife has a great idea for the garage fridge door when his goes out:

My wife has told me that when the old Frigidaire finally does kick off, that we’ll have to remove the doors and hang them like artwork in the garage. Hell yes! What a great idea, and that is exactly what I’ll do when that time comes (hopefully no time soon, I LOVE that fridge). Then I’ll just start fresh with a new garage fridge, likely another ‘rescue’ from a garage sale!

A great weekend of Football coming our way, Go UW Huskies and WSU Cougars on Saturday, Go Seahawks on Sunday (Born and raised in Seattle, Love me my Texas but my Football heart is in the PNW).

Thanks as always for the stellar work, look forward to it daily with my morning coffee.

• Reed in Minnetonka, MN sees your garage fridge setup and raises you an office tiki bar:

New to Outkick/Screencaps in the last month. Really enjoy the honest take on all the things…has become part of my daily.

Few days late to the “garage fridge” anti…

I have requisite garage fridge at home and kegerator in finished basement. Covered on that front.

However at WORK, I am charged with the stocking of our old-school garage fridge at the office (really a garage) in addition to our legit, fully-stocked Tiki-Bar! Believe it or not we DO get SOME work done.

Keep up the great work!

The Art of Horseradish from an expert

• Mark B. writes:

First time/long time. I’m a farmer from Illinois that raised horseradish for twenty plus years before the labor intensity of the operation had me drop it. It required almost 200 times as many man hours per acre compared to corn/soybeans if you wanted to produce large roots to maximize income.



To answer his question while complimenting guy in ny, the key is a blender and vinegar. The heat released from horseradish is from crushing the enzymes in the root. More crushing/more heat. Some old timers will push for adding vinegar to the blender late, believing the vinegar slows down the enzyme breakdown. If you make horseradish and it starts losing potency after a few months or starts to get a little grey, throw it back in the blender. Good as new.



Connect me to beau if he is interested, but I noticed he has “perennial” horseradish similar to what someone might harvest along a fence row each year. I grew it as an annual crop. Simply replant root sections in a new environment. I had to sucker (think thinning radishes) the sprouts from the head of the plant and lift (breaking away any roots from under the head of the plant) to create a root that was over a pound in size (3” x 8”) with roots available to plant the next year. A lot easier to clean and chop for blender, not to mention more potency.



While sharing with beau, sams club in my world (no costcos) has 24oz blocks of farmer cheese for less than $6/lb.



Honor to give back to screen caps! Keep up the great work!

Cantwell Cliffs — the place in Ohio that is hard to believe is Ohio with the swimming hole featured in Friday Screencaps — review

• Todd S. writes:

Rented the Cliffs House in Hocking Hills back in May and stayed with seven other couples. Amazing place and highly recommended for any of your readers that want an out of the ordinary vacation. Good hiking in the area including Old Mans Cave. The swimming hole and waterfall are awesome even though it wasn’t warm back in May. Probably a great place to float in the middle of a humid Ohio summer.

Thanks and keep up the good work, yard got striped last night!!

Hulu reviews

I made one mention of Hulu and the email inbox got fired up like a Martha’s Vineyard resident when Ron dropped off a load of migrants.

• Tim T. in Tennessee writes:

We made the switch to Hulu several years ago and have loved it. The channel guide is in alphabetical order, which can be a pain, but there is a solution. The “Recents” guide, all the channels you last viewed, it’s one more extra click than the last button, but allows you to jump to more than just the last game you were watching. It is the last 10 channels you viewed, pretty slick. I have 2 tv’s side by side so on weekends, I can get to any game on tv quickly.

• Bill in Canton, OH writes:

I’m a big screencaps fan and my day doesn’t officially start until I have read screencaps. There actually is a last channel button on Hulu live. I just discovered it about 3 weeks ago and I have had Hulu for 2+ years. Using your Roku remote or smart TV remote hit the up button, which will keep the screen on, but will show how much time is left in a show, you can pause, etc., and just to the left of the play button on that screen is a last channel button. I hope the helps!

Dildo spill

How do I know the Screencaps community is in tune with my brain? Multiple people tipped me off to the dildo spill on an Oklahoma highway.

• David C. writes:

Listen to the helicopter pilot, I think he knew exactly what the cargo was. “Here we have a semi that overturned and that lost its load and it also involved a box truck”.

Uhm… it looks like this wrecked semi spilled a load of dildos and lube all over I-40! Great camera work, @news9! pic.twitter.com/bdFh3hGuNs — The Lost Ogle (@TheLostOgle) September 15, 2022

Blowers

• Western New York’s Guy G. is back and all it took was the subject of blowers in Friday Screencaps. He sells them!

I couldn’t let it go. A Toro blower out there on the field today. Brutal! I raise you Buffalo Turbine blowers.

Thatch removal

20” diesel blower designed for NASCAR

Oak leaf removal!

I’ve left my full signature in this time, as this is what I sell. Couldn’t let competition just grab prime space, without at least a mention.

• Bill W. in VA who sent in the Toro football field blower writes back:

I want to follow up on the video of the guy blowing the grass off of the football field.

I was helping to repair the sound system at a local high school and we were taking a lunch break in the press box when I saw the groundskeeper blowing the field. I immediately thought Joe Kinsey and the TMNL crew would appreciate this guys ingenuity.

And that’s it, I have to get to the soccer fields for a two hour futbol bender watching kids run into each other and kick each other in the shins.

Have a great weekend. Enjoy that vintage college football schedule and build a suburbia raging inferno fire.

