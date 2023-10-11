Hockey Goalie Mikayla Demaiter Hits The Pool, Ric Flair Partying His Ass Off At Some Bar & Is This A Legit Bigfoot Sighting In Colorado?

Videos by OutKick

As the new OutKick Audience Engagement Officer, I need your input

I’ll cut to the chase, I don’t know if that’s an actual title around here, but it sounds good to the HR types so we’ll roll with it.

Here’s the deal: It’s now my official duty as the Audience Engagement Officer at this company to take the pulse of the readership and relay that information to my coworkers and up the chain of command. These questions ARE ABOUT OUTKICK, not the Screencaps column.

Answer as many as you’d like:

What’s working for OutKick? What keeps you coming back to OutKick on a daily basis? Which styles of content do you want more of? Which OutKick content do you share the most with your text group/your buddies? If you’re not visiting OutKick on a daily basis, why not? What’s one thing you’d change if you were in charge of OutKick? How did you discover OutKick?

That should get the juices flowing. Let me have it.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Bud Light update from St. Louis

• Rich in St. Louis spotted this at his local Schnucks supermarket:

I’m no math genius but rebating $25 for a $23.99 purchase seems like a tough way to make money. The fine print says that you actually have to spend a minimum of $100 on qualified groceries to get the rebate but still……the tough times continue for Bud Light in its hometown!

Who invented music on the golf course?

• Joe T from AZ via NE Ohio writes:

In yesterday’s column, Exotic Wood Mike said he thinks it’s possible that his group is the first to introduce music on the golf course.

Not sure we were the first but I also believe we were surely near it. My golf trip originated in 1988. It started with a buddy, his dad and brother in a place called Linden Hall in Dawson, PA. I started attending it in 1992 and we had a boom box back then. To be fair it started so we can listen to the baseball game but it never left and was then playing music and more. We used a boom box so we could play Adam Sandler CD’s. To say we got dirty looks was an understatement. Listen to a song called “Medium Pace” and you’ll know why. He was pretty raunchy (but hilarious) back then. Disclaimer… do not listen to it with kids around.

Our trip has moved to only a few courses over the years. Linden Hall, Cross Creek Resort in Titusville, PA., and then in 2010 we moved it to Swan Lake Resort in Plymouth, Indiana. Our requirements are once we park we don’t use cars again for a few days. We get there Thursday afternoon and leave Sunday afternoon. Hotel, 36 holes, restaurant, pool are all right there. It’s a little slice of heaven on earth.

Our biggest group was 24 but we mostly have 16 each year. Over the 30 plus years players have moved all over the USA but still make it back. We have players in Arizona (me), Michigan, Maryland, Tennessee, Texas but most are from NE Ohio.

It’s been a great tradition and I love hearing about others doing similar things. It’s lifetime memories being created and I hope my daughters do something similar with their friends.

We make 2-man teams and compete with the same partner all weekend. It’s all in fun and the winners usually get ridiculed pretty bad. See attached picture from 2021 when my brother and I won. The trophy gets passed on to the winners who have to engrave their names on it and bring it back. The trophy was actually won by my father in the early seventies (thanks pops) and we repurposed it.

Give the middle finger to cancer

• Trent T., who told us about giving the middle finger to cancer back in October 2022, writes:

I wanted to check in and give the Screencaps Nation an update on Middle Finger to Cancer. This year we were able to pay for a 23-year-old electrician from New Jersey’s trip to Prague for a chemo treatment to target the sarcoma in his hand.

The chemo treatment is called isolated limb perfusion and it is the same treatment that saved the majority of my hand outside of literally giving my middle finger to cancer. With donated funds from supporters of Middle Finger to Cancer we were able to cover the costs of his chemo treatment and hospital expenses, airfare for he and his mom, and their hotel in Prague.

It was Middle Finger to Cancer’s original goal to support a patient that needed isolated limb perfusion and we were finally able to achieve that goal. Here is a link to a video we had made detailing the support Middle Finger to Cancer was able to provide and more details about the treatment provided:

I also wanted to let Screencaps know that Middle Finger to Cancer will be hosting our last golf tournament of 2023 in Kansas City on October 27. Would be amazing if anyone can make it out!

There will be stiff competition as many of my teammates from my time as a member of the University of Missouri golf team will also be in attendance. Here is the link to sign up for the tournament or support our event:

https://app.eventcaddy.com/events/middle-finger-to-cancer-golf-challenge

Sports production technique you hate

• Ryan Z. writes:

Is there a production technique during televised sporting events that you can’t stand? For instance, I hate it when I am watching a baseball game and they show everything BUT what is going on at the plate, (fans in the stands, players talking in the dugout, etc.,), and you miss the pitch to the batter.

Kinsey:

First, I’ll push back against Ryan’s hatred of the TV broadcast showing fans in the stands. That’s a production technique that has provided me with multiple paychecks over my Internet career. My love of fans in the stands probably dates back to watching those 2:20 ET Cubs games on WGN when I’d get home from high school in late May and Harry Caray would be complimenting Arne Harris for discovering women suckin’ down beers in the bleachers while wearing their shredded Cubbies shirts.

LOVED IT.

Hate NHL rinkside reporters. Useless. Hate NFL pregame shows where the former players are wearing sneakers like they’re Robert Kraft and bouncing around because some consultant determined former NFL guys need to be dicking around with a football or MLB guys need to have a bat in their hands like they’re about to enter the BP cage while wearing trendy sneakers and a suit. In-game interviews with any basketball coach. Useless. I know Gregg Popovich is going to act like an asshole on purpose because that’s his act and he’s committed to it. Mic’d up players in pregame. They run around telling teammates “Let’s go!” and then Nissan slaps an ad on the bit. Useless. Stupid. But it’s an advertising vehicle so those bits exist and seem to sell really well.

That’s probably enough to get my point across.

The barstools are pretty cool

I know, I know, I know…you’re not buying anything in the People’s Republic of California.

That doesn’t mean you can’t take a look at the bar and think about how you’d own this place if it were in Texas.

Random thought: There should be a game show where contestants race to see which one can get an IRS agent on the phone first

I wouldn’t have won the contest on Tuesday. Life will be amazing if I never have to go through such a pain in the ass ever again.

The Wall Street Journal on Costco clothes

I’ll save you a click: the WSJ reporter enjoyed his journey buying Kirkland-brand clothes.

That’s it this morning. Get me those OutKick Audience Engagement emails so I can dive into the data and the results.

It’s a beautiful fall morning here in Ohio. The stink bugs will be stuck to the screendoor and the birds will be chirping away while the squirrels haul ass through the neighborhood.

Go have an incredible day.

