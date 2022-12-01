Hockey Goalie Mikayla Demaiter Gets In On The World Cup Action With Soccer Inspired Thong

Retired-hockey-goalie-turned-Instagram-model, Mikayla Demaiter, is getting in on the World Cup action. The Morning Screencaps veteran is doing so in a barely-there, soccer-inspired outfit that comes fully equipped with a thong.

Which makes a lot of sense. Everyone knows if you’re going to get in on the World Cup thirst trap action you don’t want to do it half-assed.

Former hockey goalie Mikayla Demaiter putting the ten in Tennessee (Image Credit: Mikayla Demaiter)

Mikayla certainly knows this and went all out for an unrivaled side-by-side look at her outfit. She was in net, of course, holding a soccer ball asking to be put in the game.

The Canadian model guarantees to be a distraction for any of her opponents. She said, “put me in coach, guaranteed to win or at least really distract the opponents.”

put me in coach, guaranteed to win or at least really distract the opponents… ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/kJOlDonOfj — mikayla demaiter (@mikaylademaiter) November 27, 2022

It’s no surprise that she makes regular appearances on the most popular column on the internet. The reason for that is a simple one. Mikayla only has one speed.

That speed involves pushing the social media pedal all the way through the floorboard. There are no shortcuts and no half measures taken when it comes to her content.

Mikayla Demaiter Is On Top Of Her Game

In fact, Mikayla knows the quality of her work and often trolls her 1.5 million followers in the caption of her masterpieces.

Her latest video is a good example of that. She captioned it, “after seeing this video scientists are beginning to question if lava truly is the hottest thing on earth.”

Another couple of her fan teasers read, “my apologies, i didn’t mean to leave you at an absolute loss for words…” and “here to make your mid week considerably better.”

When you’re good, you’re good. Mikayla is good and the best part might be that she knows it.