Hockey Goalie Mikayla Demaiter Does Work In A Body Shop, The New Monday Night Football Intro & Bavarian Beauties Vs. Big Beers

I don’t want to start off the morning all negative, but this needs to be addressed before I forget about the topic and one of you goes to Costco this week and makes a terrible decision to buy the Star Wars video pinball unit the company is selling for $699.

Please, for the love of God, test the machine before playing it so you can see how big of a waste of time the game is and save yourself $700. Go buy a VR headset, buy the golf game and thank me later.

Monday night, I was in the store with Screencaps the III and the machine caught my eye because it was on an end cap and I’m a sucker for pinball. The unit looks cool, has decent height and seems solid.

Then I started playing the damn thing and IT WAS COMPLETE TRASH.

There’s zero feel like you’re actually playing pinball. The unit doesn’t start jerking around when the video ball starts bashing into the bumpers. I’m pretty sure there wasn’t some sort of fake feeling raging through your hands when the flippers hit the video ball.

Or don’t listen to me and make a tragic business decision. You make the call.

Saw this at Costco today. Sorry, but this is not a pinball machine. pic.twitter.com/TMXyag98Df — Sammyland🏳️‍🌈 🐉 (@Sammyland6) September 19, 2023

I took one look at this list and determined Screencaps readers should come up with their own list to use when this colunn unleashes a newsletter

All of these sandwiches are from major metropolitan areas.

Now let’s do a sandwich list for the rest of America that these websites always ignore. I’m supposed to believe there are just two sandwiches in the Midwest worthy of a spot on this list and one is in Chiraq.

I’ll start.

Go to Zingerman’s Deli in Ann Arbor (#notsponsored) (trust me, it’s great outside of the football program & Jim Harbaugh sharing the same zip code). Read the menu, figure out what you’re feeling on that day, order and you’re about to enjoy one of America’s best sandwiches. The Sandwich of the Month, the O’Conner Bomber sounds incredible: Beef Brisket, New Mexico Fire-Roasted Chiles, housemade Roasted Red Peppers Sauce, Coleslaw and Cheddar on an extra grilled Paesano Roll from Zingerman’s Bakehouse.

What other sandwich shop deserves to be on the Screencaps Best Sandwiches in America list and what are you eating?

Four major sports, four high-character guys, one moment in time

• Indy Daryl writes:

Thanks for all you do and how you consistently keep knocking it out of the park! We have generally only done rec league soccer for our kids: one practice a week and one game in spring and fall seasons. Enough to learn some team dynamics but nothing too crazy. That all changed when my middle schooler decided she wanted to do track the last two years and let me tell ya…. Ooofta…. 3 nights a week and damn meets are long!

In terms of professional athletes in one city at one time, Denver, Co had a decent run… albeit two sports really outshine the rest, definitely a reach for the NBA and MLB… but I think it’s a decent list and I couldn’t let Steve Yzerman rest too easy!

John Elway – Broncos QB ‘83-‘98

Joe Sakic – Avalanche – ‘95-‘09

Patrick Roy – Avalanche – ‘95-‘03

Dikembe Mutombo – Nuggets – ‘91-‘96

Larry Walker – Rockies – ‘95-‘03

Todd Helton – Rockies – ‘97-‘13

• Eric in Colorado Springs echoed Indy Daryl’s response:

From a Denver perspective, the 90’s were a glorious time, this one is easy:

John Elway/Terrell Davis – NFL

Joe Sakic/Peter Forsberg – NHL

Larry Walker/Todd Helton – MLB

Dikembe Mutombo – Real Name: Dikembe Mutombo Mpolondo Mukamba Jean-Jacques Wamutombo – NBA

All 7 played in Denver at the same time – Best ever !!!!

BTW…Your column is awesome !!! Always the first read of the day.

Respect Summer is the best

• John L. says:

I believe that “Respect Summer” will go down as one of your best themes/topics for 2023.

In honor of it, I offer the following photo taken today around 3 PM at Brant Point beach. My dog Laddie is thinking no f***ing pumpkins here–just relaxing in the sunshine!

Absolutely disgusting behavior this time of year

• Anthony G. writes:

I have a neighbor who not only disrespects the end of summer, but the entire Fall season. They have a projector display on the garage door for the countdown to Christmas. It starts at 99 DAYS! So it started this past Sunday, Sept 17. This has to stop. Now I purposely drive to the next entrance to our development just so I don’t see it.

Monday Night Football intro quota system

• Greg B. writes:

I really dig Chris Stapleton. The power and rasp of his voice. His range. His song writing. You hear one of his songs and you know it’s him.

While not a huge fan of rap (now called hip-hop – not sure when the term officially changed but I am sure I am showing my age), I’ve got to admit that Snoop Dog is the epitome cool. He seems to have fun with whatever he’s doing and can flex his style to complement Martha Stewart, the Manning brothers, and other people my daughter says are famous but I have no clue who they are.

All of that said, the intro to MNF was an absolute fail! Phil Collins’ “In the air tonight” wasn’t the most original choice, but it may have worked if the intro was cohesive. Instead, we were subjected to a disjointed menagerie of musical genres.

The transition from Stapleton to Snoop back to Stapleton was just plain weird. There was no flow and, outside of my dislike of the montage, it wasn’t memorable. Hank Jr, Carrie Underwood, Faith Hill – now they are memorable! Are you ready for some football? A Monday Night PARTY! Short skirts slit all the up to hips with CFM boots (not Hank, of course). Now that’s how to get things rolling.

In trying to pander to all demographics, ABC/ESPN appeals to no one. Do an intro with just Snoop. Next week, do one with just Stapleton. Pick someone else for the following week. Just make an effort to give viewers cohesive entertainment and stop worrying about appearing diverse. Last time I checked, I didn’t see much diversity on the gridiron and I DON”T CARE.

I want to see the best athletes…period.

The more we make things a quota system to ensure we don’t hurt anyone’s feelings, the more diluted the product becomes. I watch sports for entertainment and as an escape from the absurdity of society and politics. Why does some media feel the need to push this absurdity into entertainment? If they go too far, then I will once again vote with my wallet and time.

I have my work cut out for me in selecting a deserving Bills Mafia member for the Labatt box

This is pressure like what the Thursday Night Mowing League commissioners will feel when the league has to select a 2023 Mower of the Year.

There are so many Screencaps heavy-hitters who are Bills fans. I’ll have to make a decision that will upset many hearts and minds. That’s just how it goes when you’re dealing with America’s Best Daily Column, as named by the readers. The cream rises to the top and someone has to win because this damn box isn’t staying in this house. I’m in liquidation mode.

A winner will be notified today. I want that box gone.

Siesta Key show

Quit jerkin’ around and give me an app that doesn’t have MLB blackouts

And that’s a wrap on this mid-September Wednesday edition. It’s been an incredible Respect Summer run and now it gets even better. It’s supposed to be like 82 and sunny around here today and all those local weather dorks who were cheering on 65 and sunny are suddenly acting like they Respect Summer and they’re cheering on 82 and sunny.

Deep down I know they’re hoodie fans wishing away summer and it’s disgusting.

Let’s keep the foot on the gas until Saturday morning. Don’t even think of making a Crock of chili until the calendar says it’s fall. You’re almost there.

Have an incredible day.

Numbers from :

#BlueJays starter Yusei Kikuchi thinks he’ll be fine for his next start after he left the game with cramps. The biggest revelation was that he said it may have been caused by only getting 11 (!) hours of sleep last night instead of his usual 13 or 14 hours (!!) — Kaitlyn McGrath (@kaitlyncmcgrath) September 20, 2023

