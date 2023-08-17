Hockey Goalie Mikayla Demaiter Does Instagram Poetry, Madden ’24 Glitches & Clay Travis Travels Like The Common Man

Videos by OutKick

Emailer: I lean left politically, but Screencaps is ‘the highlight read of my day’

I’m not surprised the least when I receive emails from readers like Mac in Wisconsin who finds himself on the opposite side of the aisle as the common Screencaps reader. This is easily the most fair and balanced continuously running morning column in the history of the Internet.

Just a few months ago, we had the reader in NE Ohio who came in here saying how he’s a huge LIB and telling me how I should change Screencaps to shift to the lefties.

I ran that email. I’ve run the emails from the guys who have complained how I was using the “Numbers from” section. Too negative, one lib screamed. Now we have some backwoods farmer in Virginia with HUGE YouTube numbers from a song where he wails about the “Rich Men North of Richmond.”

The libs can’t turn away from this column because they don’t know what’s coming next. That’s also what keeps the MAGA here. It keeps Middle America here. It keeps Jan. 6s here. You have no idea some of the names who’ve sent me messages saying they’re not only readers, but they’re TNML and they can’t get enough of this content.

That’s Internet Business 101. Frankly, I probably should be getting paid to teach this to future generations sitting on college campuses right now.

So, no, I’m not shocked in the least when the likes of Mac stop by with emails proclaiming how Screencaps is “is “the highlight read of my day.”

• Mac C. in Wisconsin writes:

I identify with your audience in so many ways but lean left politically which probably puts me in the minority of your readers. With that said, I am not a “lib-lib” and will always be open to listening to the pragmatic opinions which are shared on your site.

Still hoping there is still space in the Screencaps community for left-leaning dudes like me who love family, America, fishing, beer, and “Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like” 🙂

Kinsey:

Here’s my challenge to the lefties who read Screencaps: You tell me what’s going on in your part of the world. What makes it tick? What are your observations? Have you been sailing from the Lib Lib capital of the Midwest — Chiraq — to your Lake Michigan condo in Saugatuck, MI?

Tell us all about it. Provide Screencaps with the intricacies of your journey. Did you enjoy vegan hot dogs roasted over a solar-powered campfire after arriving at the condo complex where natural gas has been banned to save the planet?

The email hotline is always open to America’s Greatest Morning Column as named by the readers.

And buy a TNML shirt. I don’t care if you mow with a battery-powered mower. Just mow and keep your property looking nice. Don’t be one of those loser libs who claims to be saving the bees with a shithole property.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

And people wonder why Oliver Anthony’s song is resonating with a huge swath of Americans

The average starting salary for workers who graduate college is $55,260.



That is $3,408 a month after taxes.



The average rent in the US is $1,702 a month.



That means the average college grad is spending 50% of their income on rent.



Something has to give. This is crazy. — Decade Investor💸 (@DecadeInvestor) August 16, 2023

• Cascade writes of Oliver Anthony:

I am a long-time reader of Outkick.

Regarding whether this song is real or some government psyop, I believe it is pure and real. I began my career at the CIA a long time ago and am very skeptical of any media these days. I think this guy is original, particularly if you look at other posts of him playing this song at community events.

As far as whether this song resonates, I believe it does to a supermajority of Americans. I have been fortunate to have a comfortable standard of living, but not a rich person. This song struck a deep chord with me.

Although I don’t get bullshit pay, it’s bullshit that the government taxes me to the point where every financial decision I make depends on how it will impact my taxes. Admittedly, my opinion is that the government has not right to tax your income because that is equal to slavery. If the government can claim you owe them 25% or 35% of your income, and imprison you if you don’t pay, then are you truly a free person?

• Kevin in Toboso, OH has thoughts on Oliver Anthony:

Dang Anthony Oliver’s song stirred up some emotion. I bet a bunch of dudes on screencaps feel exactly what he is writing about. I know I did. I am betting he mows on Thursdays. Be an interesting interview Joe. Screencaps official singer/songwriter?

Kinsey:

“Career at the CIA.”

I told you guys there are all sorts of individuals reading this column. Add Cascade to the long list.

First-time emailer but he goes all the way back to the BC days!

• Kevin R. writes:

First long time reader back to Busted Coverage – TNML participant (though I’m instill that in my teenage son now)

I’m constantly impressed with the column. It’s plane to see your skill at writing from the “Look, it’s 2023, it’s impossible to know what’s pure and what’s purely calculated.” about Mr. Anthony – that’s top level Big J play on words that you casually toss around like beads at Mardis Gras.

Speaking of I’m the guy that has to locate celeb/athletes houses for sale on google maps without using realtor.com or Zillow (previous email) – so When your guy Jonathan S writes about his trip leaving from New Orleans Yacht Club I check it out on Google Maps.

I came across this tidbit – in the park by the Yacht Club is a “Gus the Dog Memorial”. Googling it I didn’t find a sufficient answer and now wondering of SCN (Screen Caps Nation) can give us the back story.

Kinsey:

I forwarded this email to Jonathan S. to see if he can answer the Gus the Dog Memorial question. Thank you, Kevin, for being impressed with my writing prowess. As you know by now, I like to relate to the common man with my prose, but every now and then I like to dump out a one-liner to keep the lib lib English professors in the group on their toes. God bless the readers who come across the Beau in Toledo emails and wonder what the hell is going on with the editing process around here. The problem with many Internet sites is that they tried to turn into newspapers and be all formal. Huge mistake. Why is Dave Portnoy worth hundreds of millions and now owns Barstool again for $1? He’s raw. It’s a comfort level for the reader and viewer. Name a well-edited columnist out there who can even remotely sniff Portnoy’s wealth. You can’t. Or Clay’s wealth. Not happening. At the end of the day, raw wins out on the Internet. That’s why Ol’ Raw Dawg Al Gore founded this place for the OG of Raw Doggin’ It, Bill Clinton.

Speaking of Beau in Toledo — he loved this headline, minus the murder part…now that’s tragic

This reminds me of my brother, minus the murder angle. I seem to remember him always singing the praises of Coke and something about how it could clean a windshield. He was always way too dramatic about the subject. Swear I heard him tell me the Coke thing at least 30-40 times in my lifetime.

What’s keeping you from visiting Vegas?

After more research, all 10 specific Strip resort searches I picked are down in this same range. Downtown and locals casinos are mostly sideways. I don't have enough data to blame the F1 disaster for Strip search volume slipping, but I feel there is at least some evidence of it. — John Mehaffey (@John_Mehaffey) August 16, 2023

Readers loved Jonathan S.’s sailing journey

• Matt in Nashville writes:

Wanted to add that Jonathan S’s long-form story about his sailing adventure was one of the most enjoyable things I’ve ever read on ScreenCaps. His prose, attention to detail – but not too much detail – and insights were a delightful read.

I hope everyone took the time to read every word, and I hope more readers are inspired to share similar adventures as it’s just more fun and satisfying to read the stories from the SC community than any article or even book. Crazy props to Jonathan and his crew for getting out there and doing it (a pretty Hard Thing TM if you ask me), and even more so for taking the time to share it with us all. SC community, let’s hear some more adventures like this!

• Pete S. in Golden, CO has his own sailing adventure. This is what I’m talking about, libs. I have no idea if Pete S. is a flaming gay liberal who voted for Biden 10 times or if he’s some MAGA who has 10 flags flying off his Dodge RAM:

I enjoyed Jonathan’s story of adventure of his crossing From NOLA to Florida! Being the captain on many “bareboat” sailing adventures, I agree that things can get out of hand quite quickly on a sailboat.

My only tip to Jonathan and Captain C…reef (shorten) the sails way before you think you need to. Reefing the sails takes the stress off the sails, the rigging, the crew, and the entire boat. It is far easier to reef the sails in lighter winds than it is when the wind is already blowing at 20 knots. Plus the boat is more efficient when it is not sailing with the rails in the sea and heeled over at 30 degrees…

But I have to agree 100% with Jonathan…there is nothing like a sailing adventure to clear your head and put things in perspective. On our bareboat trips, my crew and I are the only people on the boat and we can sail from island to island, country to country, whenever we want, and with no set schedule. Sailing adventures give you a sense of freedom like no other vacation, but they do come with a high degree of responsibility because as mentioned above, things can get out of hand very quickly on a sailboat.

The crew hard at work off St. Vincent / via Pete S.

Light winds and shallow seas in The Exumas / via Pete S.

Friendly pig at Staniel Cay in The Exumas / via Pete S.

Road Bay and Johnno’s Bar, Anguilla / via Pete S.

The crew at Highborne Cay, Exumas / via Pete S.

Sunset dinner on Bequia / via Pete S.

Kinsey:

Pete S. is the reader who sent in photos of his outdoor shower. I’ll go ahead and say it — Pete S. is a rising star around here. This guy is livin’ it up.

The State of Jaywalking in California and a report from boots on the ground

• TNML member Jason in Far Nor Cal writes:

Hey Joe. Happy Thursday eve. Glad to have you back. I had to comment on the CA jaywalking law. I’d like to think I’m up on crappy policies in my home state.

Apparently, because this one didn’t involve child grooming, it slipped by the goalie. It’s all becoming clear though. I can’t tell you how many times “the un-housed” dare people to mow them down every single day.

Usually towing their dog on a leash. Heads down. They actually dare you. I don’t know how many times I’ve had to joust the left pedal while biting my tongue off. Now that I know this law is legit, I’m even more pissed.

Also, I saw a while back where you may have taken a jab at people choosing to live in hot climates. It’s been 110-plus for a few days. That’s not always a choice. There are some absolutely great reasons to live where I do.

And then there’s Rapinoe, Newsom, Bethel Church, exes with shared custody. Not necessarily in that order. Sometimes you don’t have flexibility. There are also beautiful reasons. I’ll try to share more of the better reasons. I love seeing the cross-section of the country. Keep it up Joe.

Tipping and a message for Tom L. who took a shot at me for what he perceived to be me bitching about tipping and how Screencaps readers hate tipping…not true Tom L.! We don’t want to tip the self-serve checkouts at sports stadiums and the lib libs at Starbucks drive-thrus for handing over a pumpkin-spiced latte

• Economics professor Jared P. writes:

With all due respect, Tom L. is incorrect about Ohio (and other states) requiring businesses to pay tipped employees a lower minimum wage than non tipped employees. Businesses may opt to pay the lower amount but are free to pay a wage above that.

Additionally, employers must ensure a tipped employee at least makes the federal minimum wage if the tips are not large enough for the employee to reach the federal minimum wage. You can find additional information about this from the Department of Labor here and you can find the different wage rates required state to state here. Blessings.

• Big Poke writes:

Tom’s comments yesterday wanted me to poll the ScreenCaps group. I’ve been a paying member back before Outkick sold and didn’t renew but continue enjoying your column every morning with my coffee.

I have worked really hard and am blessed to be a member of a country club in Oklahoma and I wanted to ask the group what they think about tipping on top of an 18% service charge added to each purchase.

At our club, the wait staff now casually remind us the 18% service charge does not exactly go to them, and thus many of us are inclined to tip on top of the service charge, even though on our website it clearly says the service charge is considered the tip. I don’t believe the employees make service/wait staff wages, thus many of us feel like ATM’s.

We have been blessed but mostly from taking risks and many hard years of work. It is starting to almost be demanded from the wait staff who bring you a beer, your check plus 18%, plus liquor tax, then want a tip on top of it. I feel more like it is a management problem and not our responsibility, love your column and hope you can shed some light!

Kinsey:

This sounds like the situation in California where the restaurants are trying to backdoor payments that then are supposedly going to pay for healthcare for the workers.

Who out there is running a restaurant? Tell us what’s going on. Is this normal behavior that Big Poke is dealing with?

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Remember ‘Tan Mom’ in New Jersey? She’s BACK!

Tan Mom first burst onto the scene way back in 2012 when she was accused of taking her 5-year-old daughter into a tanning booth. Now she’s back, and of course she’s running for Senate in Florida.

This is too perfect.

It’s awesome to have Tan Mom back on the content scene.

*Hat tip to Jim M. for also bringing Tan Mom to my attention. The best Screencaps readers are those who ‘get’ me and ‘get’ how long I’ve been doing this. Of course Jim M. knew I was blogging about Tan Mom 11 years ago.

Speaking of the sun, let’s calm things down this morning with a visit to Eagle, Idaho where Mike T. & Cindy T. are soaking up summer…remember, don’t let me catch you wishing away summer…we finish strong around here

One of Mike T.’s neighbors caught this moment in time:

What a huge edition of Screencaps. I love how everything flowed together perfectly this morning. Keep the emails rolling in. Trust me, the subject on your mind IS NOT DUMB. I’ve had all sorts of Screencaps topics that I thought couldn’t miss and then fell flat.

You guys have way more brilliant minds than I do. Trust me. I just get to run the ship.

Have a great day. Go get ’em.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

Primary catchers to have 16+ HR & 40+ RBI within their 1st 60 games with a team since RBI became official in 1920:



1995-96 Scott Servais – Cubs

2015-17 Gary Sanchez – Yankees

2019-20 Will Smith – Dodgers

2023 Gary Sanchez – @Padres (in 57 games) pic.twitter.com/qADYPzCYJF — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) August 16, 2023

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

Patrick Mahomes actually sticks his tongue out when throwing in @EAMaddenNFL 24. 😂😎 pic.twitter.com/E1uHtiltNP — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) August 16, 2023

I use the greatest glitch in Madden History. pic.twitter.com/9q0pTfuUVi — SuperstarGamer412 (@Redsuperstar8) August 11, 2023

Good lord almighty above pic.twitter.com/vdcPSYomyX — Tony Shiffman (@CoachShiffman) August 16, 2023

Melissa HS in Texas has just over 1300 students — this is their new 10,000 seat, $35 million football stadium #txhsfb



Everything is bigger in Texas 🤠 pic.twitter.com/PPzceXtP0L — Texas Football Life (@txfblife) August 16, 2023

Thinking about college football. pic.twitter.com/SepjTk8lYI — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) August 16, 2023

New father DJ Stewart wants to stay in the big leagues pic.twitter.com/3Ik5dXfrBF — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 16, 2023

Johnny Bench with the Buffalo Bisons pic.twitter.com/YfeCY87y59 — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) August 16, 2023

Whoa. Taylor Made announces it’s TopGolf competitor, Bays Golf. It’s debuting here in DFW!



24 resort suites with their own hitting bays. Wake up, grab a coffee, start hammering golf balls.



What do you think?



I think cool idea, but gonna be too pricey. pic.twitter.com/mPC3kqzEcz — Rick Golfs (@Top100Rick) August 16, 2023

Watkins Glen is your buddy who has never tried tequila before until now pic.twitter.com/PoGoE65F7h — nascarcasm (@nascarcasm) August 15, 2023

.@SouthwestAir makes world smaller. @ClayTravis and I bringing the party back to Nashville. pic.twitter.com/2G0Cb754zl — Grant Frerking (@GrantFrerking) August 17, 2023

These 1986 Julius Erving Sneakers hold the essence of Dr. J's game. They are Signed/Inscribed/Photo-Matched & ready to inspire basketball fans and collectors alike.



It's available to bid on now in our August Elite Sports Auction: https://t.co/qi0M2ZANkD pic.twitter.com/sTlDglhy0F — Goldin (@GoldinCo) August 16, 2023

Didn’t expect to be asked to review the Logan Terminal A men’s room this morning but here we are. pic.twitter.com/rVFp5D4MWj — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 17, 2023

🎉Reginald VelJohnson turns 71 today pic.twitter.com/vUu6LzqwEm — RetroNewsNow (@RetroNewsNow) August 17, 2023

Only people of age will get it! lol 😂 pic.twitter.com/SW8T3MSNoC — Johnny Cadillac (@lippyent) August 17, 2023

i know this is a cute photo and all but are you seriously trying to tell me this kid doesn't see the giant ass puppy behind his back??? pic.twitter.com/JoMcCEYMNZ — will defries (@willdefries) August 16, 2023

What's the deal with Altimas? pic.twitter.com/ylXiv1z7DQ — Steven Symes (@StevenSymes13) August 16, 2023

No question Shang Artisan Noodle is one of the best cheap eats in the city! If it's your first visit, I highly recommend their classic Shang Beef Noodle Soup for only $13.68. 4983 W Flamingo pic.twitter.com/FhiQ4eqyIT — LasVegasFill (@LasVegasFill) August 16, 2023