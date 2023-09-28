Hockey Goalie Mikayla Demaiter Celebrates Fall, Hoodrat Lou Holtz Smoking Weed, Plus Clay Travis Love & Hate Mail®

Videos by OutKick

The new OutKick guy ‘gets’ what we’re trying to accomplish around here…this was an unsolicited email on his second day with the company

The video side of the OutKick operation hired a new guy this week who will be in charge of producing some of the shows you guys watch at the top of the screen. I’m pretty sure Tim McH. will be working primarily on Charly Arnolt’s “OutKick the Morning” show.

• Tim McH. writes:

How about we start a Weekend Wood Stacking League?

Three Divisions – Men’s ONLY League .. and a Women’s ONLY League

And a family league for the youngsters who are forced to split and stack!

It’s that time of year for the average wood burner ..

Hardcore burners started months ago …

Wacky idea, I know.

Kinsey:

That’s a totally unsolicited, never talked to the guy in my life, email. I replied to Tim that you guys are HUGE fans of wood stacking and noted how this community went nuts a year ago — probably this week — sending in photos of wood.

“Damn …you exposed me… Clearly I wasn’t reading Outkick last year!” Tim fired back.

This is a reminder of just how much momentum this column has and how there are topics on the brains of men that the mainstream media outlets don’t mess with.

In honor of the new guy, Tim, I want you guys to send in more photos of your woodpiles. Let’s welcome the new guy with the “Art of the Stack.” Show him how we do it around here.

Here’s a wood stack Mike T. in Idaho found in Italy:

Mike S. from Ashland, MO sent in his stack this week last year:

Jack from Michigan told us a year ago about his 93-year-old father-in-law’s NW Michigan woodpile.

He and his bride heat their home powered by a wood boiler. When wood arrives already split and dumped on the driveway, the family jumps to action to meticulously stack the fiber fuel behind garage.

We know this work keeps him active and alive. It’s his reason for being!

Per his wife: “All he needs is a lawn mower and a pile of Wood and he’s happy”.

Are you a former Hooters Girl? Is your wife or girlfriend a former Hooters Girl? Heads up!

Our friends at Hooters are back with the big news that on Wednesday, October 4, the company is inviting nearly 500,000 former Hooters Girls to celebrate the brand’s 40th anniversary and alumni will get a free meal (with the purchase of a beverage, ladies!) by showing an old name badge, a photo of when the Hooters Girl worked at Hooters or a pay stub.

Here’s what’s on the ‘FREE’ menu for the Hooters alumni:

10 Wings (any style)

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Caesar or Garden Salad

Keep in mind October 4 is the official 40th birthday for Hooters. Get the boys together and go celebrate a huge birthday for one of America’s most iconic brands.

#notsponsored — I just really like these guys and they outfitted the Screencaps Golf Team in 2022 on our annual golf trip which wasn’t really much of a sponsorship.

Can anyone confirm or deny these rankings?

I’m told there’s not much to do in Indiana, Pennsylvania besides getting ripped and going to class. Which one of you went to one of these schools and can add context?

The Wall Street Journal's Top U.S. Colleges for Partying list is out. What do you think of the top 5? pic.twitter.com/dPm5jgBBGM — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) September 27, 2023

Is Tennessee Jet ready to be the next Oliver Anthony?

Tennessee Jet sent in his new single to the Instagram DMs and now I ask you guys to tell me whether he has what it takes to make it in 2023. Take a close listen to the lyrics and you make the call.

Here’s a little taste of what Jet’s singing:

Celebrities preachin bout climate change

Flyin’ out to Davos in their private planes

If you can’t beat a man change your gender and your name

Cheat away a trophy from Riley Gaines

They’re butcherin’ kids as a remedy

For feelin’ confused at puberty

Sellin’ pure evil as sympathy

And gettin’ rich in the sex change industry

This can be like OutKick Idol. You guys tell me whether Jet is voted off the show or if he stays.

Let’s see Tennessee Jet write a song based off a Screencaps reader’s photo

Are you up for the challenge, Jet?

• Jonathan R. writes:

Right place, right time to snap this beauty in San Antonio. Too good not to share.

Look forward to Screencaps every day..keep up the great work!

Yes, it is OK to quit or retire from being a fan

• Scott S. in TN writes:

Long-time, second-time. Huge fan of the daily content, and particularly the travel photos (since I don’t have an Instagram account). I was, unfortunately, burdened by Andy from Knoxville’s email about “quitting” the Vols, particularly since I’m a three-time UT grad. But, I get it (sort of) – here’s why:

I’ve been a lifelong Atlanta Braves fan. I still count Greg Maddux signing my cast when I broke my arm as one of the five most foundational moments of my childhood. I cried when the Twins won the World Series as an impressionable eight-year-old in 1991. Now – fast-forward to 2021, when MLB, in a cave-in to liberal Georgia politics, moved the All-Star game out of Atlanta to Colorado in “protest” of certain new voting laws. I’d had it. I vowed to boycott the Braves the remainder of the year for caving in to that stupidity (and, yes, I understand that it was MLB, and not the Braves’, decision).

The Braves were GOOD in 2021. So good, in fact, that they made the World Series. I was offered a ticket to Game 5 of the WS that year in Atlanta by a law-school friend, and I TURNED IT DOWN , even though it literally was written on my bucket list. The Braves ended up winning the WS that year for the first time since 1995, but I held firm to my principles.

The next year, I tried to “unretire.” But something had changed – I just didn’t care anymore. The politics, the greed – I’d had enough. The Braves lost a fan for life, even though I tried to come back. I really did. I’ll still root forever for my Vols, and I’ll still casually see where the Braves are in the standings, but it’s a classic example that, again, “Republicans Buy Sneakers, Too.”

You’re nuts, quitting or retiring on your team is crazy!

• Eddie from Acworth wants a piece of Andy from Knoxville, the Vols fan who is quitting on his football team:

In response to retiring on teams out of frustration from losing, I frankly do NOT want to hear it, nor is it allowed.

I have been in Atlanta since 1971, and root for the Falcons, Braves, Hawks and the Georgia Bulldogs (my alma mater). We have even lost 2 hockey franchises (which won nothing til they relocated). I live and die with these teams, and until 3 years ago, all they did was give me heartbreak. In fact, I had resigned myself 3 years ago that the only championships I was going to ever see in my lifetime were the Bulldogs in 81 (I was 10) and the Braves in 1995.

But retiring? CMON MAN! That is ridiculous. We as ATL fans (I am including UGA in that) have had to endure some of the most gut-wrenching losses ever.

A small list of heartbreak (you may have to look some of these up as I am not providing details):

Eugene Robinson arrested the night before the Falcons first Super Bowl

“Infield fly” vs the Cardinals (Braves got screwed)

Michael Vick breaks his leg in preseason (oh and then got indicted)

UGA catch made at the 1 as time expired to lose the SEC championship vs Bama (Bama would go on to destroy ND in the natty)

2nd and 26 (Bama wins the national championship in a walkoff after that down in OT)

And the BIGGEST PUNCH LINE IN THE HISTORY OF SPORTS: 28-3. The Atlanta Falcons. Everyone knows that one.

Daily reminder: The falcons blew a 28-3 lead 😭 pic.twitter.com/NDcvT2DbMK — Whistle (@WhistleSports) September 20, 2023

There are many more I am leaving out but you get the idea.

The Braves won a miracle World Series title in 2021 and have the makeup to win several more. My beloved Dawgs have now won B2B titles and are currently #1. I think the Falcons/Hawks are so badly run they will never win titles-but I will NEVER retire. When they are putrid do I actually watch? NO, but that is not retiring-that is being a smart fan.

This current run of titles makes me appreciate the hard times even more, but I will still never forget them. I used to get angry at 28-3 references, but now with 3 parades and more to come it makes the pain endurable.

Cheap plug- I now do a podcast about Ga sports live on YT every Sunday at 730 est-it is called All Things Georgia Call In Show (discussing all Georgia sports). Further solidifying that I am not retiring.

Never retire. Live and die with your teams. No matter how much pain they cause.

BTW still rooting for and paying attention to the team you love is not retiring-retiring is ignoring them entirely.

If you are going to retire, do it correctly.

Andy from Knoxville responds to it all…it’s retirement, not quitting!

• Andy writes:

Great responses from the community regarding my decision to retire from Vols fandom, but I need to “foot stomp” on an important point for clarification.

Retirement doesn’t mean quitting. Just like a real job, quitting is different than retiring. Quitting is leaving, most likely on bad terms and possibly not coming back. Retiring means you walk away remembering good times and bad, still have some ties to the organization, and maybe return to events occasionally for reunions and speaking engagements.

This is no different.

And, this all comes from Clay’s definition of retirement from fandom. I went to look up the original podcasts, they are no longer available but I know he mentioned it twice. Once after a bad Titans loss he took a cab and the cabbie was the one that said he was a retired fan which started Clay thinking about the idea.

The second was after Purdue beat Tennessee in March Madness in 2019, and Clay announced his retirement from Tennessee fandom. He didn’t quit, and neither am I, but the level of engagement and emotion changes. That’s what I really wanted to discuss with the community, and they didn’t disappoint.

Rick D. said something that I already know is true: “You can tell yourself you won’t care in the future, and it’s a nice dream to have, but it’s not going to happen.”

I know that Saturday night I will be watching the Vols in Dark Mode and praying to the football gods the defense doesn’t make Spencer Rattler look like Jim McMahon on the 85 Bears…again.

Discontinued fast-food items

• Jon U from Dahlonega writes:

We are just now getting Whataburgers in north Georgia and I am by no means an expert on ordering there. But I was intrigued by your reader Ryan from Oklahoma lamenting the discontinued Monterey Melt and I found the following:

I don’t know if this is still possible or what that would taste like, but it is worth a shot…

My wife is from Oklahoma, and she is sad that Whataburger is coming to our town because she says it will no longer be “special”. I guess it is like when Coors started selling nationally back in the 70s.

Personally, I am hoping that In N Out will decide to expand in Georgia like they did in Texas.

Keep up the good work.

• Chris in NE writes:

To piggyback on what Michael J. said. Arby’s getting rid of potato cakes but more importantly, axing the Chicken Cordon Bleu sandwich off the menu was a real kick in the you know what.

Bud Light at Lambeau report

• Ben from Pewaukee, WI says:

Confirmation on the Bud Light report from Lambeau on Sunday.

My daughter and I were at the game as well. Amazing comeback and great bonding time!

We were on a corporate event and had a bus to take our group back to Milwaukee after the game. Multiple coolers of drinks on the bus, group in the back looking to keep the party going. First to go was the Spotted Cow then the Coors Light. Desperation began to set in and the Carbless and Truly’s were taken down. All that was left was bottled water, random sodas and 16 cans of Bud Light. No words were spoken, but Bud Light killed the collective soul of the party. Those blue cans were just a line too far to cross. Party was over.

Keep up the great work.

Kinsey:

I’ve been to Lambeau one time, so I’m not an expert on this, but I thought Miller Lite would have the official rights at that stadium. I thought it was something like AT&T Stadium and Lambeau were Miller Lite properties and that’s why there aren’t Cowboys or Packers Bud Light bottles. There might be other teams I’m forgetting.

Still, I can feel every emotion out of Ben when he mentions the Bud Lights on the bus and everyone refusing to budge. What a year it has been for Bud Light.

COVID masks are back at the State of Michigan Keno offices

• Screencaps legend Diesel hit a decent win Wednesday — he played 1, 2, 3, 4 — during his lunch break and reports:

Kinsey:

Stay tuned to see how Diesel handles this situation. I predict he bends the knee and wears the mask to get his money.

That should be plenty this morning. I got up so early that I could keep going, but I know you guys have actual jobs and you’re not looters living off selling black-market Gucci handbags.

I know it’s a messed up world where illegals are pouring over the border while inflation goes nuts and some Ukrainian is having his/her pension paid by your tax dollars. Try to have a great Thursday, the last one you’ll ever live in September 2023.

Send in those woodpile photos. Impress the new OutKick guy.

Take care. Have a great day.

